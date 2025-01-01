DokumentationKategorien
Aktiviert die Fähigkeit des Elements auf Benutzeraktionen zu reagieren.

virtual bool  Enable()

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück.

Hinweis

Wenn der Modus aktiv ist, behandelt das Element externe Ereignisse.