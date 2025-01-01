DokumentationKategorien
PropFlagsSet

Setzt Flags der Elementeigenschaften.

virtual void  PropFlagsSet(
   const int  flags      // Flags
   )

Parameter

flags

[in]  Die Kombination von Eigenschaft-Flags, die gesetzt werden soll.

Rückgabewert

Nichts.