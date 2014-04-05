SynaptixQuant MatrixGrid Pro Fx
- 指标
- Devie Arevalo Montemayor
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 8
SynaptixQuant Matrix Grid Pro Fx – Multi-Asset Signal Dashboard
Professional multi-pair trading dashboard with real-time signals, ADR risk management, correlation analysis, and intelligent SL/TP logic
FULL DESCRIPTION
Professional Market Intelligence for Serious Traders
SynaptixQuant Matrix Grid Pro FX is a high-performance multi-asset dashboard built for professional forex traders who demand clarity, speed, and precision.
Monitor 28 major forex pairs, identify high-probability opportunities, manage risk intelligently, and analyze correlation — all from one clean, optimized interface.
Designed for discretionary, systematic, and semi-automated trading.
DUAL-MODE OPERATION
LINKED MODE (Recommended)
When connected with SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix, Matrix Grid Pro unlocks advanced signal intelligence:
-
Automatic multi-pair entry detection
-
Price-based SL & TP calculated from real entries
-
Signal age tracking (time since trigger)
-
Multi-pair directional alignment scanning
-
Automatic synchronization with Dominance Matrix
This mode delivers institutional-grade signal precision.
STANDALONE MODE
Powerful analysis even without external indicators:
-
Real-time currency strength ranking
-
Automatic pair filtering based on imbalance
-
ADR-based SL & TP (5 / 10 / 30 day)
-
SMA distance filtering to avoid overextended entries
-
Full correlation table and visual correlation chart
CORE FEATURES
Main Signal Dashboard
-
28 forex pairs monitored live
-
BUY / SELL directional bias
-
Net strength score
-
Real-time price updates
-
Signal age timer
-
Dynamic SL/TP display
ADR Risk Engine
-
Multi-period ADR calculations
-
Smart TP scaling
-
Automatic risk-reward alignment
-
Optimized performance with smart caching
Correlation System
-
Correlation matrix
-
Positive / negative correlation view
-
USDX and XAUUSD support
-
Adjustable lookback period
Visual Correlation Chart
-
Plot up to 30 instruments
-
Individual symbol toggles
-
Real-time updates
Alert System
-
Entry notifications
-
Timestamped alerts
-
Color-coded signals
-
Configurable alert options
PROFESSIONAL UI DESIGN
-
Fully draggable panels
-
Clean dark theme
-
Adjustable fonts and layout
-
Optimized for long trading sessions
WHY TRADERS CHOOSE MATRIX GRID PRO
-
Institutional-style market analysis
-
Eliminates chart-hopping
-
Advanced ADR-based risk control
-
Prevents overexposure using correlation data
-
Works standalone or as part of a professional system
-
Built for speed, accuracy, and reliability
FEATURE COMPARISON
|
Feature
|
Standalone
|
Linked
|
Currency Strength
|
✔
|
✔
|
28 Pair Monitoring
|
✔
|
✔
|
ADR Analysis
|
✔
|
✔
|
Correlation Tools
|
✔
|
✔
|
Alerts
|
✔
|
✔
|
Entry Detection
|
✖
|
✔
|
Price-Based SL/TP
|
✖
|
✔
|
Signal Timing
|
✖
|
✔
|
Cluster Alignment
|
✖
|
✔