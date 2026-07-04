Smart Gold Impulse
- 专家
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Barbaros Bulent KortarlaWrite Me on Telegram
https://t.me/FUNDEDTODAY (@fundedtoday)
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
This EA is very valuable, it delivers much more as you can expect, and the best part is that it has a stop-loss. The developer is very responsive and the suport is excellent. Next EA that I will add on my portfolio is Smart Gold Hunter.
VERY VALUABLE OF MONEY, been using a month+, something u can trust with your live money.
I've been using this EA on a live **Ultima Markets** account for about three weeks, and so far I'm very impressed. My account has grown from around **$260 to $550** during this period with sensible risk management. What I like most is that the EA trades in a disciplined way and has been stable throughout my testing. Installation was straightforward, and it has worked reliably without any technical issues. Of course, every trader should remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, and proper risk management is essential. But based on my own experience, this EA has exceeded my expectations and has become one of the best automated trading systems I've used. Highly recommended, and I'm looking forward to seeing future updates from the developer.
The EA perfoms surprisigly well. I'm actually impressed with one week of trading in live accounts. Great job!
So far, it’s running smoothly using Ultima. I don’t understand why people are complaining about using a different broker when the seller is recommending Ultima. If you understand the manual and set it up exactly as instructed, I think it’s a very good EA overall.
It cannot be used.
I wanted to share my feedback after running your EA on a live account with USD 100 last week. By the end of the week, the profit was 9.78%. Although it is correct that the accumulated profits were wiped out by a single loss, the strategy remains profitable overall. I am currently working to find the optimum settings for my broker. Thank you for creating and selling this EA at such a low price.
I'm not sure why others giving bad review, but so far, i think this EA's running great in TMGM, currently am still losing tho, thats why its currently actually in early release stage(if you pay attention at the description) while barbaros still trying to monitor it, currently i also still trying to tweak the config to be more suitable for me, my vps and my brokerage, since this is scalping its pretty volatile towards slippage and spread, i'll update the review later and revisit this review again after sometimes
Update 30 Jul - 2026: after few days running with my config, i do notice the config given by the developer barbaros is alr the best working for now, especially when paired with the right broker and with a good VPS
yesterday moving to ultima until now so far its good, even before moving in tmgm, i think overall performance if we're patient enough to see the performance for at least by weekly and monthly basis i think overall its still running pretty great
"EA really nailed it with Ultima!"
Je souhaite revenir sur mes conclusions qui ont été trop rapides. Après l'utilisation d'un set fourni par le developpeur, les resultats étaitent plutot négatifs mais en essayant celui de son compte live, j'ai maintenant des resultats positifs. Je change de ce fait ma note globale. Toutes mes excuses pour mes propos très durs sur votre expert. J'espère que les resultats continueront d'etre au dela de mes attentes.
Działa dobrze i daje dobre wyniki.
Just like the one below, I used the recommended platform and followed the suggested settings, but still couldn't make a profit. The program urgently needs improvement - it's very difficult to make money now. If there are any optimizations in the future, I will update my evaluation!
Using the set file provided by the author, with UltimaMarkets as the broker and a real account, profits over one week have been extremely volatile. Almost every large loss has wiped out previously accumulated small profits. I think the Expert Advisor needs improvement. I will return and revise my review if the situation improves.
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Running well on multiple brokers for a week now with good results. Real stop losses on every trade, clean execution, no issues. A good EA.
no good
My second EA from Barbaros! Gold Hunter was good enough that I wanted to add this to my portfolio, and it didn't disappoint. Super surprised by how good this instrument is, especially for a $99 launch price. Broke even and got my money back on day two. Developer support is outstanding as always. Great products, highly recommend!
The best author and best ea in the market so far. I bought several EAs weeks ago and only Barbaros' SGH and SGI showed consistent brillient performance and big potential to be a consistent long term running EA for any risk appetite. If you are seeking a EA that are frequent and also profitable then SGI is your choice. Dont go grid EA, any grid even they call it ''smart' grid is going to blow one day and i just experienced once... SGI paid for itself in two days with my tiny 500usd account. Dont hesitate to buy such amazing EA in such cheap lauch price and join the community to help optimse SGI together!
Well, I bought this robot thinking the settings the author would send would improve its performance. This robot is a disaster; it only loses. I absolutely do not recommend it.You're just fooling people. Beware, guys, I warned you.
I bought Smart Gold Hunter about 1 month ago and the performance has been fantastic. I also bought SGI on its release date a few days ago. I started trading it yesterday on a live vantage account. Starting test balance of 197.50, balance today of 240. What a start! Seems like another gem
This EA is very valuable, it delivers much more as you can expect, and the best part is that it has a stop-loss. The developer is very responsive and the suport is excellent. Next EA that I will add on my portfolio is Smart Gold Hunter.