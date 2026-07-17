Gold Neural Core
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.6
- 更新: 10 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250
Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232
Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD
Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (XAUUSD), combining momentum and trend-based logic to identify and capitalize on short-term price movement with speed and precision.
Built for traders who want maximum market engagement, Gold Neural Core operates as a hyper-scalper — when trading conditions align, the system can execute up to 50 trades in a single session, continuously adapting its grid structure to capture momentum as it develops.
Live Performance
All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.
How it works
At its core, the system reads market momentum and trend direction in real time, using this analysis to time entries within a dynamic grid framework. Rather than relying on fixed grid spacing, Gold Neural Core adjusts to prevailing conditions — scaling activity up during strong trending/momentum phases and pulling back when conditions turn unfavorable.
Key features
- Momentum and trend-based entry logic tailored to gold's volatility profile
- Adaptive grid system built for high trade frequency
- Capable of up to 50 trades per day in optimal conditions
- Designed specifically for XAUUSD scalping
- Built for traders seeking an active, high-engagement system rather than a passive set-and-forget EA
Who it's for
Gold Neural Core suits traders comfortable with high trade volume and grid-based exposure, looking for a system that stays active in fast-moving gold markets rather than waiting for rare setups.How to use:
- Load on XAUUSD chart (timeframe is irrelevant)
- Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential.
- Run on VPS
- Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account
- Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500
My first EA from Jesper; looks very good and stable; running the EA at the moment on Cent-Account; can highly recommend it; Developer is very responsive and helps with any question - very excellent support.