Fortune MT5

4.94

Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526

Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01

Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD.

The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing the EA to trade with controlled exposure and clear exit conditions. Fortune is designed for traders who prefer rules-based execution, structured risk management, and a clean single-entry approach without grid, martingale, or recovery stacking.

No Grid/Martingale | Verified Live Results | Fixed Take Profit & Stop Loss | User-Defined Risk | Proprietary Breakout Algo 

!LAUNCH PROMO!

For a limited time, every Fortune EA purchase includes access to 2 additional Expert Advisors (Worth $999+) at no extra cost

This gives buyers access to 3 Expert Advisors for the price of 1 during the launch period. Contact me to find out more!

Current Price: $199 | Final Price: $799

15 copies available at current price! Please grab it ASAP!

Developer Introduction

I specialize in developing automated trading systems with a focus on consistency, disciplined risk management, and long-term stability.
I don't believe in "holy grail" strategies. Every trading system goes through winning and losing periods—the key is controlling risk and allowing the statistical edge to play out over time.
Through SmiteFX, I build Expert Advisors and trading tools designed to help traders achieve sustainable results rather than chase unrealistic returns.


Product Overview

Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor developed primarily for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4 & 5.

The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure. Instead of relying on a simple fixed indicator trigger, Fortune evaluates recent price behavior and waits for a valid breakout setup before entering the market.

Once a trade setup is detected, Fortune manages the position based on the risk percentage set by the user. Each trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing the EA to trade with controlled exposure and clear exit conditions.

Fortune places greater emphasis on:

  • Identifying clean breakout and breakdown zones
  • Entering only when the setup conditions are met
  • Managing each trade according to the user’s selected risk percentage
  • Maintaining a clean single-entry approach


Dynamic Risk Management, Not Fixed Rules

Fortune does not use high-risk recovery methods:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging down
  • No recovery stacking

Each trade is treated as an independent setup and is managed with predefined risk control.

Users can adjust the risk percentage according to their own account size, risk tolerance, and trading objective. This makes Fortune suitable for both conservative and more active trading styles, depending on the user’s chosen settings.


Why Fortune Does Not Pursue High-Frequency Trading

Fortune is not designed to open trades continuously throughout the day.

The EA waits for specific breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market. This means there may be periods where no trades are opened, especially when the market is ranging, unclear, or lacking strong momentum.

Fortune prioritizes setup quality over trade frequency. This disciplined approach is intended to reduce unnecessary entries and maintain a more structured trading process.


About Backtesting and Live Trading Results

Fortune can be tested in the MetaTrader 4 & 5 Strategy Tester using XAUUSD historical data.

Backtesting is useful for understanding the EA’s logic, trade behavior, and risk profile. However, live trading conditions may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, and market volatility.

For this reason, backtest results should not be viewed as a guarantee of future performance. Live signal monitoring and forward performance provide additional reference for how the EA performs under real market conditions.

Users should always test the EA on demo first and select risk settings that match their own account size and tolerance.


Recommended Timeframe

It is recommended to attach Fortune to the 1-hour (H1) chart.

Fortune is developed primarily for XAUUSD, and the H1 timeframe provides a balanced structure for identifying breakout and breakdown zones without reacting to excessive short-term noise.

The timeframe itself does not guarantee performance, but using the recommended H1 chart helps the EA evaluate recent market structure more clearly and execute its breakout logic more consistently.


System Positioning

Fortune is designed for traders who prefer:

  • Structured breakout trading
  • Clear Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • User-defined percentage risk per trade
  • A clean single-entry approach
  • No grid, no martingale, and no recovery stacking
  • Lower trade frequency with more selective entries

Fortune is not designed to open trades continuously or chase every market movement. The EA waits for suitable breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market.

It is not a “guaranteed profit” tool, but an automated trading system built around disciplined execution, controlled risk, and transparent trade management.


Project Philosophy and Transparency

The goal of Fortune is to pursue structured, risk-controlled XAUUSD trading without relying on dangerous recovery methods.

There are no promises of quick profits, account doubling, or overnight wealth. Fortune is built around a long-term approach that values:

  • Risk control
  • Clear trade logic
  • Realistic expectations
  • Transparent backtesting and live signal monitoring
  • Continuous improvement based on forward performance

Live performance and backtest results are shown as reference material only. They are not guarantees of future results.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold is a volatile instrument, and trading results may be affected by spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, leverage, and the user’s selected risk settings.

Please test Fortune thoroughly on a demo account and make sure you understand the EA’s logic, risk settings, and trade behavior before using it on a live account.


Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which symbol is Fortune designed for?
Fortune is developed primarily for XAUUSD / Gold.

2. What timeframe should I use?
The recommended timeframe is H1.

3. Does Fortune use grid or martingale?
No. Fortune does not use grid, martingale, averaging down, or recovery stacking.

4. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
The minimum deposit is $500. For example, with 2% risk per trade on a $500 account, the maximum risk per trade is approximately $10.

5. How does Fortune manage risk?
Each trade is managed based on the risk percentage set by the user and there will only be 1 entry at any one time. 

6. Does Fortune trade 24/5 automatically?
Yes. Once properly configured, the EA can trade automatically. A VPS is recommended for stable execution.

7. Are updates free?
Yes. Updates are available through the MQL5 Market after purchase.

8. Does Fortune guarantee profits?
No. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before using a live account.


Final Note

Fortune MT5 is designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading, controlled risk, and automated execution on XAUUSD.

For setup questions or support after purchase, please contact me through MQL5.

评分 24
Roberto Liguoro
1543
Roberto Liguoro 2026.08.11 16:43 
 

I've been using this software for two weeks, and it exceeded my expectations. The support is exceptional thanks.

Yppen
62
Yppen 2026.07.31 13:20 
 

Very promising EA with amazing support from the creator! Backtests went very positive, so I'm going to live being aware of the tougher summer season for gold.

Agus Setiawan
34
Agus Setiawan 2026.07.28 09:10 
 

Just bought yesterday. still testing and backtesting. developer so helpfull. i enjoy chat with him. very good person

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Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
作者的更多信息
Fortress MT5
Shane Lee
5 (6)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Trading Calendar MT5
Shane Lee
5 (2)
指标
Trading Calendar MT5 is a professional account analytics indicator designed to help traders visually track their daily trading performance directly inside MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically reads your MT5 account history and transforms it into a clean monthly trading calendar with detailed profit/loss statistics for each trading day. Perfect for: Day traders Scalpers Prop firms Journal-focused traders Performance tracking & discipline improvement Key Features Daily profit & loss visual
FREE
Trading Calendar
Shane Lee
指标
Trading Calendar MT5 is a professional account analytics indicator designed to help traders visually track their daily trading performance directly inside MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically reads your MT5 account history and transforms it into a clean monthly trading calendar with detailed profit/loss statistics for each trading day. Perfect for: Day traders Scalpers Prop firms Journal-focused traders Performance tracking & discipline improvement Key Features Daily profit & loss visual
FREE
RiskLock MT5
Shane Lee
实用工具
RiskLock MT5 — Professional Drawdown Protection & Emergency Account Lock System RiskLock MT5 is a professional risk management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive drawdown and catastrophic loss events. Main Features Drawdown Percentage Protection Fixed Monetary Loss Protection Emergency Account Lockdown Automatic Position Liquidation Pending Order Deletion Optional Close-All-Charts Protection Real-Time Color Dashboard Emergency Global Variable Lock Mult
FREE
RiskLock
Shane Lee
实用工具
RiskLock MT4 — Professional Drawdown Protection & Emergency Account Lock System RiskLock MT4 is a professional risk management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive drawdown and catastrophic loss events. Main Features Drawdown Percentage Protection Fixed Monetary Loss Protection Emergency Account Lockdown Automatic Position Liquidation Pending Order Deletion Optional Close-All-Charts Protection Real-Time Color Dashboard Emergency Global Variable Lock Mult
FREE
筛选:
Roberto Liguoro
1543
Roberto Liguoro 2026.08.11 16:43 
 

I've been using this software for two weeks, and it exceeded my expectations. The support is exceptional thanks.

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.08.12 16:25
Thank you so much for the purchase! I'm glad the EA exceeded your expectations and I'm also glad that my support is satisfactory. 🙏📈
Yppen
62
Yppen 2026.07.31 13:20 
 

Very promising EA with amazing support from the creator! Backtests went very positive, so I'm going to live being aware of the tougher summer season for gold.

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.31 16:46
Thank you so much for your purchase and for sharing your early feedback! It's great to hear the backtest results have been impressive and very positive so far. Being mindful of the tougher summer season for gold is a highly disciplined approach, and we're confident you'll see consistent performance in live trading as well. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any more questions—we're always happy to help. Wishing you great results ahead!
Alex Krol
39
Alex Krol 2026.07.31 03:36 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.31 16:46
Thank you so much for this thoughtful review and for the 5-star rating! We're glad to hear that everything is running smoothly and that our fast support met your expectations. Providing prompt assistance and maintaining a reliable system is something we put a lot of care into, precisely so users can trade with confidence. Your trust means a lot to us, and we'll keep working to provide the same level of transparency and support going forward. Thanks again for the kind words!
Agus Setiawan
34
Agus Setiawan 2026.07.28 09:10 
 

Just bought yesterday. still testing and backtesting. developer so helpfull. i enjoy chat with him. very good person

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.31 16:46
Thank you so much for your purchase and for taking the time to share your initial testing experience! I really enjoyed our chat and am glad to hear that you found the onboarding support helpful. Take your time with the backtesting, and as you prepare for real trading, please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any more questions—we're always happy to help. Wishing you great results ahead!
TheMaster971
51
TheMaster971 2026.07.26 07:39 
 

I bought the EA yesterday. I have done several backtests and the results are very impressive. I am waiting for the results of real trading. Based on the backtests I can only recommend this EA. The developer responded very quickly to my questions.

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.26 07:46
Thank you for your purchase and for sharing your early feedback! It's great to hear the backtest results have been impressive so far. We're confident you'll see consistent performance in live trading as well. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any more questions — we're always happy to help. Wishing you great results ahead!
Sim Chaemin
575
Sim Chaemin 2026.07.26 07:15 
 

I have been running this EA, and I am completely satisfied with its precise execution and strict risk management logic. Unlike many other toxic EAs on the market, this system does not rely on dangerous martingale or reckless grid strategies, which gives me immense peace of mind for my main capital. The developer is also incredibly professional, transparent, and quick to provide support. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a genuinely dependable and disciplined automated trading tool!

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.26 07:46
Thank you so much for this thoughtful and detailed review! We're glad to hear the risk management approach is giving you peace of mind — that disciplined, non-martingale design is something we put a lot of care into, precisely so users can trade with confidence rather than worry. Your trust means a lot to us, and we'll keep working to provide the same level of transparency and support going forward. Thanks again for the kind words and for recommending the EA!
donPedrito
85
donPedrito 2026.07.24 15:05 
 

Hola, he instalado el Fortune MT5, en una cuenta real, el cual lleva unos días operando, en los que he visto que es bastante efectivo, porque casi todas las operativas que mete las gana, pues el sistema automatizado algorítmico cuya ingeniería posee, mete pocas operativas pero muy seguras porque siguen la tendencia fuerte que se puede generar en un momento donde el oro puede subir o bajar de precio, porque lo hace en los momentos donde las velas suben o bajan con fuerza. Posteriormente agregaré otros comentarios conforme lo vaya observando

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.24 15:38
¡Muchas gracias por tu reseña, donPedrito! Nos alegra mucho saber que Fortune MT5 está operando con éxito y seguridad en tu cuenta real. Estaremos pendientes de tus comentarios futuros para seguir mejorando. ¡Mucho éxito!
galaxyphoton
51
galaxyphoton 2026.07.24 12:41 
 

The backtest results were fantastic. I'm looking forward to live trading!

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.24 12:44
Thank you so much for the 5-star review! We are thrilled to hear that you had fantastic results with the backtests. Moving from historical data to the live market is an exciting step. We wish you the absolute best of luck with your live trading, and please don't hesitate to reach out if you need any assistance along the way!
kartikkk_sharmaaa
126
kartikkk_sharmaaa 2026.07.21 11:45 
 

Just bought the EA and had my first profits looking forward to it

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.21 12:08
Thank you very much for your kind review and for choosing Fortune EA! I truly appreciate your trust and support. I look forward to seeing your results. Wishing you consistent and successful trading ahead! 🙏📈
mohammed aldawood
86
mohammed aldawood 2026.07.19 00:43 
 

I purchased Fortune EA and I appreciate its responsiveness and professionalism. I will share my earnings reports with you soon.

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.19 01:08
Thank you very much for your kind review and for choosing Fortune EA! I truly appreciate your trust and support. I’m glad you’re happy with the responsiveness and service, and I look forward to seeing your results. Wishing you consistent and successful trading ahead! 🙏📈
Sachin Giri
45
Sachin Giri 2026.07.16 06:04 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.16 06:32
Thank you for the support and trust in us! We wish you continued prosperity!
M.Faris
40
M.Faris 2026.07.14 13:46 
 

I wanted to update my review after testing this EA extensively, and two massive strengths stand out: the author's outstanding responsiveness and the precise risk management. First, the developer is incredibly active and helpful. Any time I had a question about setup or optimizing settings, they responded almost instantly with clear, actionable advice. It gives me huge confidence knowing the author actively supports their product. Second, the "Risk Per Trade" function works flawlessly. Unlike dangerous grid or martingale EAs that blow accounts, Fortune EA allows you to set an exact risk percentage per trade. The position sizing calculates automatically and accurately every time. Combined with the strict stop losses, my downside is completely protected. Highly recommended for anyone who values a transparent developer and disciplined, safe trading logic!

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.14 13:54
Thank you so much for the fantastic 5-star review! I am thrilled to hear that you are enjoying Fortune EA and that the Risk Per Trade function is giving you the peace of mind you deserve. Providing robust, safe risk management and protecting your capital is always my top priority when coding algorithms. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support. I am fully committed to helping my users succeed, so please never hesitate to reach out in the comments or via private message if you ever need help with optimization or have any questions. Happy trading and wishing you consistent green pips! 🚀
raghavanjv
19
raghavanjv 2026.07.14 06:57 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.14 07:00
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your detailed feedback and for the 5-star rating! We are thrilled to hear that the EA's risk management and structured approach have met your standards. Our team is fully committed to providing continuous updates and active support to ensure the system evolves alongside changing market conditions. Knowing that you feel supported and secure using our system is the greatest reward for our development team. Thank you for your trust and for being a valued member of our trading community!
king lok chi
29
king lok chi 2026.07.14 04:58 
 

I bought this EA yesterday and is in the stage of demo. But one thing I am for sure is that the response of the seller Mr. Lee is very timely and professional.

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.14 05:45
Thank you for the rating and for sharing your initial experience with Fortune MT5! I am glad to hear that you found my support timely and professional. Providing reliable service to our users is a top priority. Take your time testing the Expert Advisor (EA) in your demo environment to completely understand its functions, settings, and behavior. If you have any questions or need optimization tips as you transition from demo to live trading, please don't hesitate to message me directly.
Klemar Gomes Da Silva
151
Klemar Gomes Da Silva 2026.07.08 19:27 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.08 19:32
Thank you so much for your thoughtful review and support! I’m glad to hear that the setup was smooth and that Fortune EA has been running well for you on XAUUSD. I also appreciate that you understand the goal of the EA — not to chase every move aggressively, but to focus on proper setups, controlled risk, break-even protection, and long-term consistency. Wishing you continued success with Fortune EA, and thank you again for sharing your experience! 🙏
Prasith Malai
201
Prasith Malai 2026.07.08 06:02 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.08 06:14
Thank you so much for your detailed review and support! I’m really glad to hear that Fortune EA has been running smoothly for you on XAUUSD. I’m also happy that you noticed the focus on controlled risk management, trailing stop, and break-even protection, as these are key parts of how Fortune EA was designed. Wishing you continued success with Fortune EA, and thank you again for the recommendation! 🙏
wasif shan
33
wasif shan 2026.07.05 17:24 
 

I’ve been using the Fortune MTS EA for the past two weeks on my demo account, and I’m really happy with how it’s performing so far. The EA is making good profits with a solid win rate and nice profit factor. Even during big moves in Gold, the drawdown has stayed reasonable. The trailing stop and break-even features are working well. The support team is also helpful whenever I have questions. Overall, it’s one of the better Gold EAs I’ve tried. I highly recommend it if you trade XAUUSD. Let’s keep sharing our experiences here to help each other make money the right way! 👍 Note, I ran this EA on only 1 hour time chart

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.05 17:27
Thank you so much for your detailed review and support! I’m glad to hear that Fortune EA has been performing well for you so far, especially on XAUUSD. It’s great that you mentioned the trailing stop, break-even features, drawdown control, and support experience, as these are all key areas we focus on when building and maintaining the EA. Wishing you continued success with Fortune EA, and yes, let’s keep sharing experiences so everyone can use it in the best way possible. 🙏
Mal
22
Mal 2026.07.04 16:48 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.05 00:30
Thank you so much for your kind review and support!
I’m really glad to hear that you’ve heard positive things about Fortune EA and that you’ve had a good experience so far. I always try my best to be responsive and support every user properly.
Wishing you smooth trading and steady growth with Fortune EA. Looking forward to your long-term results!
haroldquizon
27
haroldquizon 2026.07.04 09:22 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.04 09:31
Thank you so much for your kind review and support! I’m really glad to hear that Fortune EA has exceeded your expectations and that the setup was smooth for you. A lot of effort has gone into building Fortune EA with consistency, risk management, and long-term performance in mind, so it’s great to know that you appreciate those details. Wishing you continued success with Fortune EA, and I look forward to seeing your long-term results too!
Vaibhavkumar Patel
149
Vaibhavkumar Patel 2026.07.02 07:21 
 

Have been copying the live signal since February, now that this EA itself is up for sale at such a cheap price Its obviously only wise to have it and make money. Great product. Underrated since its very new, but do not underestimate, It survived the disaster of 1st July Saga, and made money on that day. Since I started it, win rate is over 95%

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.24 01:09
Thank you so much for your continued support and trust in Fortune EA since February! I’m delighted to hear that both the live signal and the EA have delivered such a positive experience for you. I truly appreciate your recognition of Fortune’s performance during challenging market conditions and your confidence in the system despite it being relatively new. Wishing you continued success and many more strong results ahead! 🙏📈
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