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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout now includes three selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout, Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold, and Kenni Prop Firms.

Kenni Trades Gold Breakout is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.

The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages entries, pending orders, position sizing, and exits. Its multi-strategy approach is designed to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining built-in risk controls.

Live Motoring

MT4 Version



Timeframe: Daily

Trading Symbol: XAUUSD

Minimum Deposit: $1000

Key Features

Two selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout and Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold

Normal, Medium, and High Risk profiles

Automatic lot sizing enabled by default

Optional fixed-lot sizing

Customizable maximum drawdown setting

Optional Friday closure of open trades and pending orders before the weekend

Adjustable Friday closing hour based on broker-server time

Built-in NFP news protection

Professional gold-themed dashboard

Live Open P/L, account balance, and Total P/L display

Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly P/L tracking

Optimized backtesting performance

Supports MT4 and MT5 hedging accounts

Designed primarily for gold symbols such as XAUUSD

Prop Firm Features

The Kenni Prop Firms mode is designed for evaluation-style accounts and includes:

Equity-based maximum daily drawdown protection

Equity-based maximum overall drawdown protection

Adjustable daily and overall drawdown limits

Default limits of 4% daily and 9% overall

Separate trade comments and dashboard P/L tracking

Optional NFP protection

Optional High-Impact News and FOMC filters on MT5

10-minute protection window before and after High-Impact/FOMC events

Existing NFP window of 100 minutes before and 60 minutes after

High-Impact News and FOMC filters are disabled by default and can be enabled in the EA inputs. Trading carries significant risk, and drawdown protection cannot guarantee compliance with every prop firm’s rules.

Important: For AUTO_GMT TO WORK -> you must add the URL "https : // www . worldtimeserver.com/" (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT4/MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)

Important: Requires an MT5 hedging account. Trading involves risk, and past backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before using real funds.