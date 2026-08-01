XAU Momentum

XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA

Live Performance

All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information. 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500


Launch Offer: Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with Gold Neural Core and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details.

Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$


How to use:
  • Load on XAUUSD chart (timeframe is irrelevant)
  • Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential. 
  • Run on VPS  
  • Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account
  • Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500


Trade Gold the way institutions do: with the trend, on the break.

XAU Momentum is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD, combining classic breakout mechanics with a higher-timeframe trend filter and a proprietary adaptive grid engine — designed to capture the sharp, directional moves gold is famous for, while managing risk far more intelligently than a standard breakout system.

Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250

Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232

How It Works

1. Higher-Timeframe Trend Confirmation
Before any trade is considered, XAU Momentum reads the dominant trend on a higher timeframe. This keeps the system aligned with the broader market structure and filters out the false breakouts that plague lower-timeframe-only strategies.

2. Lower-Timeframe Breakout Execution
Once trend direction is confirmed, the EA drops down to a lower timeframe to identify and execute genuine breakout setups — entering as momentum builds, not after the move has already run.

3. Advanced Grid Management (the core differentiator)
This isn't a traditional martingale grid. XAU Momentum's grid model is built to work with momentum rather than fight it — adapting spacing, sizing, and exposure dynamically based on market volatility and trend strength. The result is a system that can smooth out entries during volatile breakout expansion phases while keeping risk under structured control, rather than the runaway exposure typical of naive grid systems.

Why XAU Momentum

  • Purpose-built for Gold — tuned specifically to XAUUSD's volatility profile and session behavior
  • Trend + breakout confluence — trades only when structure and momentum agree
  • Smart grid, not blind averaging — designed to manage adverse excursions intelligently rather than simply doubling down
  • Fully automated — no discretion, no screen-watching required
  • Broker/account agnostic — works on any MT5 account with sufficient leverage

Who It's For

Traders who want systematic exposure to Gold's breakout moves without needing to manually track higher-timeframe trend context — and who want a grid-based approach engineered for resilience rather than blowing up on the first strong counter-move.


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    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.87 (30)
    专家
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    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.47 (141)
    专家
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    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    专家
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    Marco Scherer
    4.02 (43)
    专家
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (7)
    专家
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    Fan Yang
    4.52 (25)
    专家
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    Thierry Ouellet
    4.95 (22)
    专家
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    Gennady Sergienko
    2.55 (11)
    专家
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.44 (133)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
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    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
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    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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    专家
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
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    专家
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
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    Andrii Soma
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    专家
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    Ayush V Jain
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    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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    专家
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    Farzad Saadatinia
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    专家
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    Arkadii Zagorulko
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    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
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    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (2)
    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
    4.43 (7)
    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
    4.51 (39)
    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
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    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
    4.5 (6)
    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
    4.67 (6)
    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
    4.71 (17)
    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
    指标
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    TICK STACK LTD
    3 (1)
    实用工具
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