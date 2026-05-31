Impulse MT5

5

Are you ready to power up your Gold trading?

Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot.

Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel! https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint

Impulse v2.00 is here!

The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board:

  • A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting decisive momentum moves the other five strategies don't cover.
  • New Conservative entry mode — a one-click option that tightens every strategy's entry standards for traders who want fewer, higher-conviction trades.
  • New Single Position trade mode — prefer traditional trading? Run any strategy with a classic stop loss and take profit instead of the grid.
  • Completely redesigned dashboard — a sleek new dark "Graphite/Teal" panel with daily P&L, daily drawdown tracking, and at-a-glance status for all six strategies.
  • Smarter entry protection — new multi-timeframe filters that keep Impulse out of hostile market conditions.
  • Optional grid expansion — automatically widen grid spacing at depth for more defensive basket behaviour.
  • Under-the-hood refinements — performance, reliability and accuracy improvements throughout.

Existing users: v2.00 is a free update and fully backward compatible — your current settings carry straight over.

Low Risk Signal Vantage AU: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383163

High Risk Signal Vantage AU: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375861

Impulse is a momentum grid EA built exclusively for XAUUSD. Six independently developed entry strategies hunt for setups; one unified grid framework manages every trade.

6 momentum-based strategies | Two-sided trend participation | Dual-timeframe confirmation | Bar-close execution | Smart virtual take profit | Choice of grid or classic SL/TP trading

Every entry, every grid addition, every exit is evaluated at a confirmed bar close. No tick reactions. No partial candles. Impulse stays patient until the market earns a trade.

S01 — Impulse Momentum-Pullback A multi-condition entry model built around solid robust momentum. S01 reads daily structure for directional bias, confirms a genuine impulse has occurred, then waits for a controlled retracement before acting.

S02 — Impulse Ranger A dual-timeframe strategy that waits for the higher timeframe to confirm a meaningful directional extension, then uses a secondary timeframe to time a pullback entry within that move.

S03 — Double-Impulse Pullback A momentum-continuation model that waits for a strong impulsive move followed by a small pullback.

S04 — Confluence Fade A trend-aligned dip strategy that fades short-term oversold extensions only when they line up with the higher-timeframe trend.

S05 — Confluence Trend A trend-continuation strategy that demands strict multi-timeframe confluence before joining an established trend. 

S06 — Conviction Momentum A momentum-continuation strategy that waits for a decisive, high-conviction candle backed by multi-timeframe trend confirmation before joining the move — patient by design, striking only when the market shows real intent.

Different conditions, different logic — six strategies designed to complement rather than duplicate. When one strategy sees nothing worth trading, another may fire, giving Impulse broad intraday coverage without compromising on entry quality.

Getting Started - First Time

Impulse is designed to work out of the box. Attach it to a XAUUSD chart, keep all default settings, and set your lot size — 0.01 per $1,500 of balance is a sensible starting point. For full news coverage, add the News Filter URL to your WebRequest whitelist (see below — takes 30 seconds). That's it. Every strategy, filter, and protection is pre-configured; nothing else needs tuning. As always, run it on a demo account first so you can watch how it trades before going live.

Choose Your Trading Style — New in v2.00

Entry Mode. Run Impulse in its proven Standard mode, or switch to the new Conservative mode with a single input. Conservative mode tightens the entry criteria across all six strategies, trading less often but demanding stronger conditions before committing — ideal for traders who prioritise selectivity over frequency. Grid management, take profit, and all protections work identically in both modes.

Trade Mode. Impulse's signature recovery grid remains the default, but v2.00 introduces a Single Position mode for traders who prefer classic risk management: every entry opens one position with a configurable broker-side stop loss and take profit. Same six strategies, same disciplined entries — your choice of trade management.

When any strategy fires its entry, a grid basket opens. All six strategies share the same grid and exit mechanics:

  • Flat lot additions — every grid level adds the same lot size as the initial entry. No martingale. No compounding exposure. 
  • Volatility-adaptive spacing — grid levels and the take-profit target are spaced as a percentage of price, and that percentage scales automatically with current Gold volatility by default (ATR Dynamic mode), widening spacing in fast markets and tightening it in quiet ones. A Fixed % mode is also available for traders who prefer static, non-adaptive spacing. No fixed pip spacing either way.
  • Optional grid expansion (new in v2.00) — progressively widen the spacing between deeper grid levels for a more defensive basket profile as a grid builds. On by default, fully configurable.
  • Bar-close only — grid additions are evaluated at M1 bar close using confirmed close prices. No intrabar level triggers.
  • One basket at a time (default) — if a grid is already active, no new strategy entries can fire. Complete separation between baskets. No position mixing between strategies.
  • Optional parallel grid mode (advanced users) — an experimental mode allowing each strategy to run its own grid basket simultaneously, each with fully independent spacing, take-profit target, and cooldowns. Off by default. Requires a hedging account, and worst-case exposure scales with the number of enabled strategies — size conservatively and keep the margin protections enabled. Recommended only once you're comfortable with default single-basket operation.
  • Grid recovery — if the EA restarts mid-basket, it automatically detects open positions, reconstructs grid state — including each basket's original lot size — and continues managing every active basket from where it left off. The originating strategy is also recovered.

Virtual Take Profit. The Whole Basket. All at Once.

Impulse does not use individual stop losses or take profits on each position. The entire basket closes together when the total floating P&L reaches the virtual TP target. Virtual take profits are used so the broker cannot see your TP price.

The target is calculated against the basket's weighted average price (WAP) — not the first entry price. As the grid builds and WAP shifts, the TP target recalculates, ensuring the exit always reflects the true cost basis of the entire basket. A visual horizontal line on the chart shows the current virtual TP price in real time, updating at every M1 bar close.

Optional fixed take-profit in points. Prefer a static exit? You can set a fixed take-profit distance in points from the basket's weighted average price instead of the default volatility-adaptive target. Leave it at zero to keep the adaptive behaviour, or set any value to switch the whole basket to a fixed points TP.

Protection

Margin protection — two levels. New grid additions are blocked when account margin level falls below 120% - a key safety measure - and all EA trades are force-closed if margin reaches a critical level. This protection is on by default and can be toggled off if you prefer to manage margin yourself, though leaving it enabled is strongly recommended. Please ensure you have adequate margin/leverage for your position sizing.

Drawdown protection — optional, with three response modes. An independent drawdown monitor checks the total floating loss of all open EA baskets combined at every M1 bar close against your configured threshold, set as a percentage of account balance or a fixed dollar amount. Choose how Impulse reacts on breach: Continue closes all baskets and resumes trading immediately, Remove closes all baskets and blocks new entries until the EA is restarted, or Alert simply sends a terminal notification so you can decide manually, without closing or blocking anything. Disable the feature entirely if you'd rather manage drawdown yourself.

Advanced entry filtering — expanded in v2.00. Every strategy is guarded by a suite of intelligent entry filters that assess market conditions across multiple timeframes before allowing a trade. Version 2.00 adds new multi-timeframe confluence protection that keeps Impulse on the sidelines when the broader market structure opposes a signal — quietly vetoing the hostile setups that grid systems most need to avoid.

News Filter — optional. Impulse can automatically pause new basket entries around scheduled high- and (optionally) medium-impact USD economic releases, helping you stay out of the spread spikes and volatility that often follow events like FOMC decisions, NFP, and CPI. The block window either side of each event is fully configurable in minutes. Baskets that are already open are unaffected and continue to be managed normally throughout. 

A guide to the Impulse EA News Filter

Setup required for full News Filter coverage: add https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ to MetaTrader 5's WebRequest URL whitelist — Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, tick "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", click Add, paste the URL above, then OK and restart the EA. Skipping this step isn't fatal — Impulse automatically falls back to MetaTrader's own built-in economic calendar — but the primary feed gives more complete event coverage.

Grid depth cap — optional. Set a maximum number of positions the EA is permitted to open within a single basket. Once the cap is reached, no further additions are made — the basket continues to be managed and exits normally via the virtual TP. Set to 0 to disable the cap entirely.

Custom hour block — optional. Define a specific time window during which Impulse will not open any new baskets, regardless of signal conditions. Active baskets already in progress are unaffected. The window supports overnight wrapping, making it straightforward to exclude any session or rollover period you choose.

Spread filter. Every entry and grid addition checks that the current spread is within the configured maximum. Wide-spread environments from news events or low liquidity are skipped automatically.

Friday filter. New grid baskets can be blocked on Fridays entirely with a single toggle. Active baskets already in progress are unaffected — only new initial entries are restricted.

Directional trading filter. You have the option to enable buy only trades, sell only trades, or leave as the default which is both directions enabled.

All-New Dashboard. Redesigned for v2.00.

The optional on-chart panel has been rebuilt from the ground up with a sleek dark "Graphite/Teal" design. Everything you need is visible in one place: Live P&L, Daily P&L, Daily Drawdown %, Cumulative P&L, account balance and equity, strategy and risk configuration, grid mode, entry mode, and News Filter status. A one-click Close button on the panel lets you exit all active baskets instantly without removing the EA from the chart. When the panel is enabled, the chart itself is automatically themed to match — and restored perfectly when the EA is removed.

Live Strategy Readiness display. The panel shows a status card for each of the six strategies so you can see exactly what the EA is doing and why: Waiting (monitoring), Armed (aligned and watching for its trigger, with the biased direction shown), Active (running a basket, with step count and live P&L), or Locked (held back while another strategy's basket is open). An H4 trend indicator is shown alongside for quick market context. The panel scales automatically to your screen's display resolution, with optional manual scale and font controls.

Detailed News Filter status. The panel's news display names the event currently blocking entries and the exact time trading resumes, or — when clear — the next upcoming event and when its block window begins. No more guessing why the EA is sitting idle before FOMC.

Trading Recommendations
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe Any (strategies use hardcoded timeframes internally)
Minimum Deposit $1000 at 0.01 lot. Any lower is extremely risky.
Recommended Deposit $2,000 for comfortable grid operation
Account Type Hedge
Leverage 1:100 minimum — 1:500 recommended
Brokers ECN/RAW spread recommended (IC Markets, FP Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets)
VPS Recommended for 24/5 uptime
Strategy Tester Mode 1 Minute OHLC or Every Tick

What You Get

  • Six independently developed entry strategies, each with their own unique entries — including the all-new S06 Conviction Momentum.
  • Two entry modes: Standard (proven defaults) or Conservative (tighter, more selective entries) — new in v2.00
  • Two trade modes: Recovery Grid (default) or Single Position with classic SL/TP — new in v2.00
  • Fixed lot, automatic risk-scaled, or balance-proportional lot sizing
  • Enable any combination of the six strategies independently from the inputs
  • Optional parallel grid mode allowing each strategy to run its own basket simultaneously, with fully independent per-basket state (advanced users; off by default, hedging account required)
  • Directional filter; buy only, sell only, or both enabled
  • Optional grid depth cap to limit maximum basket size
  • Optional grid spacing expansion at depth for a more defensive basket profile — new in v2.00
  • Custom hour block window to exclude any time period from new basket opens
  • Flat-lot grid with bar-close-only addition triggers, with a choice of ATR-adaptive (default) or fixed percentage spacing
  • Virtual basket take profit anchored to weighted average position price, with an optional fixed points-from-WAP exit
  • Emergency margin protection option
  • Independent drawdown protection — configurable as % of balance or fixed dollar amount, measured across all open baskets combined, with a choice of Continue, Remove, or Alert-only response on breach
  • Expanded multi-timeframe entry protection filters across all strategies — new in v2.00
  • News Filter that automatically pauses new entries around high- and medium-impact USD economic releases, using a ForexFactory feed with automatic fallback to MetaTrader's built-in calendar, with full event transparency on the panel
  • Friday trading filter to avoid end-of-week exposure, along with a filter for preventing trades from opening after a specified hour on Fridays (weekend gap protection)
  • Strategy origin tracked per basket and displayed on the panel
  • All-new "Graphite/Teal" live dashboard with per-strategy readiness cards, daily P&L and drawdown metrics, detailed news status, and automatic display scaling — redesigned for v2.00
  • Customisable trade comment prefix for easy identification in your trade history

Please send me a message on MQL5 for a link to the user manual upon purchase.

Two other high-quality EA's are available from Starpoint Trading:

  1. Antipode (Live Signal 12 Months)
  2. Ducat
  3. Solitaire (XAUUSD Single Position)

DISCLAIMER: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before deploying on a live account. Grid trading requires sufficient margin — use the margin protection features and start with conservative lot sizes. Impulse is a systematic tool designed for patient, disciplined traders who understand risk management.

评分 21
Selcan Atmaca
589
Selcan Atmaca 2026.08.06 11:16 
 

They have a keen sense of market direction and inspire confidence; even when gold trading hits a rough patch, they bounce back quickly.

Ocean
789
Ocean 2026.08.05 17:57 
 

Probably the best Gold Grid EA out there to bounce back from other EAs' losses! A truly reliable developer who takes great care of us, the Impulse EA community.

Michael Arthur Schorr
2132
Michael Arthur Schorr 2026.07.31 18:52 
 

great EA

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DRT Circle
专家
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专家
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Zhi Hao Xu
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4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
专家
推出促銷： 以當前價格提供的副本數量有限 最終價格：990$ 新：免費獲得 1 個 EA！ （2 個交易賬戶） Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 歡迎來到 DayTrade Pro Algo！ 經過多年的市場研究和不同策略的編程，我發現了一個具有良好交易系統所需的一切的算法： 它是獨立於經紀人的 它是獨立傳播的 它使用真實可變點差測試在 MT4、MT5、TDS2 和多個經紀商上輕鬆顯示非常穩定的回測 數百種不同的設置都在測試中給出了有利可圖的結果（當然我選擇了最好的！） 非常強大的系統 -> 設置可以互換，因此使用 USDJPY 的設置運行 EURUSD 仍然是有利可圖的。   已經在 13 個貨幣對上運行：EURUSD；GBPUSD；USDJPY；AUDUSD；XAUUSD；GBPJPY；USDCAD；EURJPY；EURNZD；EURAUD
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
专家
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA 推荐账户：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Propfirm（如 FTMO FundedNext 等） 策略：量子物理学原理、HFT Spike（高频交易）、级别交易、神经交易、无马丁格尔、无网格、单仓位趋势交易。 基于 XAUUSD tick 数据设计的全自动、风险受控的 EA。无需选择 Time-Frame。默认值与已测试的配置相同。 专为黄金设计。检测突发的波动爆发（"spike"），并在 spike 后的价格走势通过过滤器时以精准时机开仓。 平均持仓时间较短，因此突出表现为 Scalping Trading。  Symbol : GOLD/XAUUSD Digits : 2 digits & 3 digits Leverage : Any Broker : Any Min Balance : 25$ (for 1:500) Latency : up to 500ms 无 set 文件。无 Timeframe。 无马丁格尔 - 无网格 可调节的风险级别 PropFirm 模式 对于每日亏损设
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
作者的更多信息
Solitaire
Simon Reeves
专家
One position. One risk. One clear exit. Solitaire by Starpoint Trading — the one-position Gold EA for MT5. A solitaire is a single stone, set alone. No cluster, no halo, no pavé — nothing beside it to share the load, and nowhere for a flaw to hide. The stone is either good or it is not, and you can tell which from across the room. That is the entire design brief for this EA. Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384410 User Manual:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773462 Come chat
Ducat
Simon Reeves
5 (5)
专家
Live Ducat Signal (High Risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375601 Come chat with us in our MQL5 public channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Starpoint Trading presents Ducat Are you tired of Expert Advisors that perform brilliantly in backtests — right up until the day they go live, then fail spectacularly in the weeks that follow? Sick of breakout systems that trigger positions only to watch them move straight to stop loss, over and over? Fed up with EAs that require perfec
Antipode
Simon Reeves
5 (6)
专家
Starpoint Trading is excited to bring you Antipode, a Professional AUDCAD Grid Trading System Transform Market Volatility Into Consistent Profits With Institutional-Grade Risk Management Antipode is a sophisticated grid trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for AUDCAD, combining advanced signal filtering with multi-layered risk protection. Developed by a trader with 10 years of financial markets experience, Antipode prioritizes capital preservation while systematically capturing profit
筛选:
Selcan Atmaca
589
Selcan Atmaca 2026.08.06 11:16 
 

They have a keen sense of market direction and inspire confidence; even when gold trading hits a rough patch, they bounce back quickly.

Ocean
789
Ocean 2026.08.05 17:57 
 

Probably the best Gold Grid EA out there to bounce back from other EAs' losses! A truly reliable developer who takes great care of us, the Impulse EA community.

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.08.06 01:00
Thanks so much for your review! I'm really happy to hear it's helped you recover losses from other EA's!
Michael Arthur Schorr
2132
Michael Arthur Schorr 2026.07.31 18:52 
 

great EA

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.08.01 04:02
Thanks Michael!
Ahmed hassanein
37
Ahmed hassanein 2026.07.18 08:26 
 

Excellent Expert Advisor! It works exactly as described and has delivered stable performance so far. The support from the developer is outstanding—fast, professional, and always willing to help. Every question was answered promptly, and all my concerns were resolved. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a reliable EA. Thank you for your excellent work and continuous support!

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.07.18 08:46
Thank you Ahmed for your review - i'm pleased to hear you are getting the support you need for the EA.
Clifton Creath
2338
Clifton Creath 2026.07.17 13:36 
 

One of my top performing EA's. Fantastic support, Frequent updates. If you haven't purchased already your're missing out.

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.07.17 14:07
Thanks for your review, and i'm glad to hear it's one of your top performing EA's!
Ekhoo13
185
Ekhoo13 2026.07.15 09:48 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.07.17 14:08
Thanks for your review and glad to hear you are getting value out of the EA!
Tomas Kuprinskas
358
Tomas Kuprinskas 2026.07.08 05:48 
 

Wonderful grid EA, it already paid for itself within 3 days of trading. I like its precise entries and its activity, trades every day. Very good EA and much better than some expensive bs EA's. Get this one and you will be happy :)

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.07.08 13:30
Thank you Tomas! Paying for itself in 3 days is a great start 🙏 Precise entries and consistent daily activity are exactly what I built Impulse around, so it's awesome to hear that. Enjoy the trading and reach out anytime!
fmw1961
701
fmw1961 2026.07.07 22:59 
 

Absolutely superb EA , congratulations to the developer an EA that does exactly what he describes. Worked well in backtesting and the live results back this up. Well worth the money.

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.07.08 13:31
Thank you! "Does exactly what he describes" is honestly the review I care about most — no hype, just backtest integrity holding up live.
lememaxi
111
lememaxi 2026.07.04 08:58 
 

Impressive and awe-inspiring, paid back the purchasing price within 3 days using medium risk on small account and 0.01/10K risk on 2 prop firms. Hopefully, it will continue to perform for years while being safe enough. But so far looks truly amazing, one of the best out there for sure! The dev is extremely responsive and a great person to talk to. A true gem on MQL5, highly recommended for those hesitating

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.07.08 13:31
Thanks so much for this — paying back in 3 days across two prop firms at 0.01/10K is fantastic to see. Running it safe and steady is exactly the right approach, and I'll keep pushing updates to keep it performing for the long haul. Always happy to chat, and thanks for the kind words!
Luca Barone
1698
Luca Barone 2026.07.01 11:08 
 

Well made EA. Constant profits and good risk management. Developer is super helpful and with big knowledge

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.07.03 11:50
Thanks for your review Luca!
kashish jajodia
148
kashish jajodia 2026.07.01 10:59 
 

The thing with most EAs are that they are good for a week or a month and then they become useless because most of the authors arent sure about what they are building. Simon knows what he is building, He has a vision and he is extremely easy to approach for any issues. The EA itself has done consistently well in every session. It has encouraged me to look into the other EAs built by Simon too. I would encourage you to Backtest, cross test with the live signal and decide for yourself what you would like to do. If you come to the answer not to buy it the method you approach EAs with is wrong. :)

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.07.03 11:50
Thanks for your review!
blarxfj
313
blarxfj 2026.06.29 09:16 
 

Working great so far. Recovered the purchase price in a day of trading. I have had 5 trade entries last week, and only one of them needed additional positions.

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.07.03 11:46
Great to hear you recovered the purchase price in just one day! Amazing!
tomtomwazhere
591
tomtomwazhere 2026.06.27 01:56 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.06.29 09:17
Appreciate the review and good to hear about the results so far!
Ferran Lopez Navarro
3450
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2026.06.20 07:58 
 

After three weeks running Impulse live on XAUUSD, I can say it's one of the best-built EAs I've used. What sets it apart is the architecture: the flat-lot grid (no martingale, no compounding exposure) with percentage-based spacing keeps the basket under control at all times, and the virtual TP anchored to the weighted average price (WAP) means exits reflect the true cost basis as the grid builds — not the first entry price. Bar-close-only execution completely removes the intrabar noise that ruins so many gold systems — it only acts when the condition is genuinely confirmed. The dual-strategy design (S01 Momentum-Pullback + S02 Ranger) is very well thought out: independent logics that complement rather than duplicate each other, each with its own session windows and directional filter. It gives real intraday coverage without overtrading or letting baskets overlap. The protection layers — margin, configurable drawdown, and spread filter — are implemented with real judgment, and the automatic grid-state recovery after a restart worked without a single hiccup on my VPS. You can tell there's institutional-grade risk management behind this, not just another aggressive grid. A special mention for Simon: support has been excellent. Fast to respond, with genuine knowledge of the product, answering technical questions clearly and without runaround. With a grid EA, that kind of support gives enormous peace of mind. Three weeks is still early and gold always demands respect, but the methodology is sound and the live behavior confirms it. Technically, one of the cleanest and most disciplined grid implementations on the Market. I've attached my real results in the comments. Highly recommended.

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.06.26 00:55
Thanks so much for your review!
ESTARIX
425
ESTARIX 2026.06.16 04:50 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.06.16 10:36
Thank you for your review! I have ensured Impulse only takes the highest quality setups in the market, to maximise profits and minimise drawdown.
Kris Jef Saelen
1286
Kris Jef Saelen 2026.06.10 23:05 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.06.11 15:07
Thanks for your review Kris!
Dani12555
554
Dani12555 2026.06.10 10:56 
 

Its kind of scary how well this EA perfoms. I am really overwhelmed about the performance so far. Within 2 weeks its one of my best gold ea already and we are talking about version 1. Highly recommended if you can handle xau grids with multiple steps and temporary red positions. I trust this author as I also own and run his other EAs which are highly reliable and robust.

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.06.11 15:06
Thanks for your review Dani!
brainiacz
457
brainiacz 2026.06.08 09:02 
 

Honest, transparent and stable system. I liked the back-test perf very much and first set of trades only confirmed everything matches. On top of all this - Simon is great guy.

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.06.08 15:10
Thanks for your review!
Mateusz Winter
695
Mateusz Winter 2026.06.07 12:15 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Simon Reeves
1592
来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.06.07 12:56
Thank you Mateusz! Backtest integrity is something I take very seriously, so it's great to hear that's holding up on your live accounts. More strategies are definitely on the roadmap — stay tuned for updates and feel free to reach out anytime!
추현식
61
추현식 2026.06.07 10:58 
 

I accidentally deleted my previous review while trying to edit it, so I am writing it again. ​This EA is truly exceptional. The backtesting results combined with the live signals provided by the seller are highly impressive and have given me full confidence in the system. It delivers consistent, high returns while maintaining a remarkably stable drawdown. On top of that, the developer provides quick and excellent updates. It would be a mistake not to purchase this EA. ​I feel this is near perfection for the current market, and I am very excited about its future potential. If you are still on the fence, I highly recommend you get it.

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