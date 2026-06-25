LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at 499$ on August 12th!

Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk.



Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression. This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including moves of over 100 points against the position.



Unlike many grid systems that rely on constant overtrading to produce results, Logan MT5 focuses on precision. It enters only when market conditions are favorable, which is why the vast majority of trades are closed on the initial position without ever triggering the recovery grid.



Backtests consistently demonstrate a win rate above 80%—an exceptional achievement for a grid-based strategy. Rather than depending on aggressive averaging, Logan MT5 is designed to trade less, trade smarter, and preserve capital while maintaining consistent performance.





LIVE SIGNALS

TitanFX - High Risk

VT Markets - Medium-High Risk

TitanFX - Extreme Risk





How to use

Simple drag it into your M15 gold chart (XAUUSD with most broker) and MAKE SURE TO HAVE A RAW/ECN ACCOUNT! Also try to avoid cent accounts, then tend to be less reliable than regular accounts.





How it trades

Logan MT5 is built to trade with confirmation rather than guesswork. Before opening its first position, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions to ensure the setup meets its entry criteria.



It analyzes the alignment of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) across multiple timeframes, confirms trend strength using the Average Directional Index (ADX), compares current tick volume against recent market activity, checks that market volatility remains within an acceptable ATR range, verifies that the spread is suitable for execution, and confirms the current candle has sufficient directional momentum.



A trade is opened only when every condition is satisfied.



If the market moves against the initial position, Logan MT5 can add additional entries using adaptive spacing based on the current Average True Range (ATR). This allows the distance between orders to expand or contract depending on real market volatility instead of relying on fixed grid spacing.



When the combined basket reaches the predefined profit objective, all open positions are closed simultaneously.

Risk Management

Logan MT5 includes integrated capital protection features designed to help control risk.



The EA offers a configurable daily drawdown limit. Once the combination of realized losses and floating losses reaches the selected percentage, the EA automatically stops opening new positions for the remainder of the trading day. An optional setting also allows all active trades to be closed immediately once the limit is reached.



Trading resumes automatically when the new trading day begins.



To further improve execution quality, Logan MT5 includes:

Maximum spread protection to avoid trading during poor market conditions

Trading session filters to restrict operation to your preferred hours





Installation & Setup

In MetaTrader 5, Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", and add the following URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media for the news filter to work properly Attach Logan MT5 to an XAUUSD M15 chart.

Configure your preferred lot sizing method:

Fixed lot size

Automatic lot sizing based on account balance Next, choose your daily drawdown limit and select the broker profile that matches your trading account. If you're using Exness, simply change the Broker Type parameter from Default to Exness. The EA automatically applies the appropriate internal settings.





Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Hedge or Netting account ( not cent account )

) ECN / Raw Spread account highly recommended

Minimum balance: $1,000 (0.01 lots)

Recommended balance: $2,000+

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Run in backtest and demo account first to make sure that your broker is compatible





Recommended Brokers

VT Markets

TMGM

TitanFX

GlobalPrime

Vantage

iFunds