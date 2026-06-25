Logan MT5

4.95

LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$

Price will go up at 499$ on August 12th!

Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk.

Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression. This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including moves of over 100 points against the position.

Unlike many grid systems that rely on constant overtrading to produce results, Logan MT5 focuses on precision. It enters only when market conditions are favorable, which is why the vast majority of trades are closed on the initial position without ever triggering the recovery grid.

Backtests consistently demonstrate a win rate above 80%—an exceptional achievement for a grid-based strategy. Rather than depending on aggressive averaging, Logan MT5 is designed to trade less, trade smarter, and preserve capital while maintaining consistent performance.

LIVE SIGNALS

TitanFX - High Risk
VT Markets - Medium-High Risk
TitanFX - Extreme Risk


How to use

Simple drag it into your M15 gold chart (XAUUSD with most broker) and MAKE SURE TO HAVE A RAW/ECN ACCOUNT! Also try to avoid cent accounts, then tend to be less reliable than regular accounts.


How it trades
Logan MT5 is built to trade with confirmation rather than guesswork. Before opening its first position, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions to ensure the setup meets its entry criteria.

It analyzes the alignment of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) across multiple timeframes, confirms trend strength using the Average Directional Index (ADX), compares current tick volume against recent market activity, checks that market volatility remains within an acceptable ATR range, verifies that the spread is suitable for execution, and confirms the current candle has sufficient directional momentum.

A trade is opened only when every condition is satisfied.

If the market moves against the initial position, Logan MT5 can add additional entries using adaptive spacing based on the current Average True Range (ATR). This allows the distance between orders to expand or contract depending on real market volatility instead of relying on fixed grid spacing.

When the combined basket reaches the predefined profit objective, all open positions are closed simultaneously.


Risk Management

Logan MT5 includes integrated capital protection features designed to help control risk.

The EA offers a configurable daily drawdown limit. Once the combination of realized losses and floating losses reaches the selected percentage, the EA automatically stops opening new positions for the remainder of the trading day. An optional setting also allows all active trades to be closed immediately once the limit is reached.

Trading resumes automatically when the new trading day begins.

To further improve execution quality, Logan MT5 includes:

  • Maximum spread protection to avoid trading during poor market conditions
  • Trading session filters to restrict operation to your preferred hours


Installation & Setup

  1. In MetaTrader 5, Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", and add the following URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media for the news filter to work properly
  2. Attach Logan MT5 to an XAUUSD M15 chart.
  3. Configure your preferred lot sizing method:
    • Fixed lot size
    • Automatic lot sizing based on account balance
  4. Next, choose your daily drawdown limit and select the broker profile that matches your trading account. If you're using Exness, simply change the Broker Type parameter from Default to Exness. The EA automatically applies the appropriate internal settings.


Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Hedge or Netting account (not cent account)
  • ECN / Raw Spread account highly recommended
  • Minimum balance: $1,000 (0.01 lots)
  • Recommended balance: $2,000+
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
  • Run in backtest and demo account first to make sure that your broker is compatible


Recommended Brokers

  • VT Markets
  • TMGM
  • TitanFX
  • GlobalPrime
  • Vantage
  • iFunds

Support

Customer support is available through our dedicated Discord server for installation assistance, configuration questions, and general product support.

    评分 32
    Hideki Ishihara
    159
    Hideki Ishihara 2026.08.08 21:32 
     

    I used LOGAN for 3 days last week and am extremely satisfied with its top-tier performance. It has been able to generate profits more stably than any EA I have used before. It generated 3.4% over 3 days on MID-HIGH settings, I plan to report on its future performance again soon.

    LittleSensey
    95
    LittleSensey 2026.08.07 06:33 
     

    On my "Logan" account, tracked since July 17, 2026: +8.73% gains in under a month, with steady growth on the equity curve. Drawdown kept in check at 10.83%. 47 trades for 0.52 lots, a reasonable frequency with no overtrading. A reliable, consistent EA over this period.

    Amit-AX
    741
    Amit-AX 2026.08.06 20:01 
     

    Logan is incredible calculate and thought out EA! Thierry has put in so much work that we can see the results, every trade he imroved something! I tested this EA and it survived 80 point move with only 4%DD and 3 positions while most Grid WILL blow up or hit DD! Absolutely love waking up with profits from Logan! Thank you Thierry!

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    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
    这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
    最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
    SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
    SixtyNine EA
    Farzad Saadatinia
    4 (4)
    专家
    SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    专家
    更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.5 (8)
    专家
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
    Microedge Neural Matrix EA
    Peter Robert Grange
    5 (4)
    专家
    MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
    Boring Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.77 (52)
    专家
    你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
    Precise Pair Trading Pro
    Arkadii Zagorulko
    3.75 (12)
    专家
    请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
    SomaGold
    Andrii Soma
    5 (10)
    专家
    SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
    Byrdi
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (21)
    专家
    BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
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    alou131
    44
    alou131 2026.08.10 23:24 
     

    I started using logan mt5 ea last week and was very impressed with the results but today the ea opened 3 sell trades all in losing positions. Then cut the trades off reversing all the gains before today now i am back where i started.

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.11 14:04
    Thank you for your review but what do you mean cut the trades off? The sell positions are still opened and well within the drawdown range of the backtests. They will soon close in profits at the next correction. UPDATE : the sell grid has been closed with great profits :)
    Hideki Ishihara
    159
    Hideki Ishihara 2026.08.08 21:32 
     

    I used LOGAN for 3 days last week and am extremely satisfied with its top-tier performance. It has been able to generate profits more stably than any EA I have used before. It generated 3.4% over 3 days on MID-HIGH settings, I plan to report on its future performance again soon.

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.08 21:34
    Thank you for your review! Another beautiful week coming our way in a few hours!
    LittleSensey
    95
    LittleSensey 2026.08.07 06:33 
     

    On my "Logan" account, tracked since July 17, 2026: +8.73% gains in under a month, with steady growth on the equity curve. Drawdown kept in check at 10.83%. 47 trades for 0.52 lots, a reasonable frequency with no overtrading. A reliable, consistent EA over this period.

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.07 11:39
    Thank you for your review! A long journey of profits ahead of you 😎
    Amit-AX
    741
    Amit-AX 2026.08.06 20:01 
     

    Logan is incredible calculate and thought out EA! Thierry has put in so much work that we can see the results, every trade he imroved something! I tested this EA and it survived 80 point move with only 4%DD and 3 positions while most Grid WILL blow up or hit DD! Absolutely love waking up with profits from Logan! Thank you Thierry!

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.06 20:04
    Thanks Amit! You got that right, account safety was and is my top priority :)
    Traderhub
    356
    Traderhub 2026.08.06 14:30 
     

    I've been using Logan for a few weeks now and it is very impressive. Highly recommended based on the trades taken so far, bare in mind also that end of July and August there is much less volume in the market

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.06 14:33
    Thank you for your review! 😎
    Cedric Normandeau
    23
    Cedric Normandeau 2026.08.06 02:54 
     

    I’ve been using Logan for a few weeks now and I’m genuinely impressed. It’s been running smoothly, the performance has been solid, and the developer is always active on Discord, answering questions—sometimes in less than a minute. He’s constantly improving the bot with frequent updates every week, and he shares useful tips with a great community of dedicated members several times a day. Out of all my investments, I honestly never expected this bot to outperform them all, but so far it has. Definitely one of the best values I’ve seen. Highly recommended!

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.06 02:56
    Thanks Cedric! I am glad that this is your best EA and I will make sure it continues to be :)
    Philippe Brosseau
    29
    Philippe Brosseau 2026.08.06 00:07 
     

    用户没有留下任何评级信息

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.06 00:38
    Thanks chief! Let's make Logan the top EA 😊
    Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur
    1255
    Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur 2026.08.05 09:53 
     

    Bonjour. Encore en test sur mes comptes live depuis peu, je suis agréablement surpris par le taux de réussite et la précision de cet expert. Pas encore vu de trades en mode grille que je redoute le plus. J'espère qu'il saura gerer comme dans les backtests. Dans tous les cas, dans l'immédiat mon avis est positif et heureux de constater que mes comptes prennent du profit constamment. Merci au développeur pour son travail acharné pour nous avoir permis d'acheter cet outil rentable. Je souhaite vivement qu'il soit mise à jour sur le long terme afin de profiter de ses résultats le plus longtemps possible.

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.05 14:41
    Merci beaucoup pour ton avis Philippe! Logan est justement fait pour bien gérer les grilles comme tu peux le constater sur les live signals. Au plaisir!
    50002701
    82
    50002701 2026.08.05 02:18 
     

    Logan MT5 is one of the most disciplined and reliable gold trading EAs I’ve ever used, Trading logic is sound and solid. High win rate and low DD , Developer is workaholic, he simply can't stop working to get the EA even better.

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.05 02:22
    Thank you it means a lot! Fun fact, I am working on S7 while responding to your comment 😂
    AndersPepke
    79
    AndersPepke 2026.08.04 05:56 
     

    Been using Logan for about a month and must admit I'm really impressed. Grid on gold is always a risky business but Logan pulls it off in the safest way possible. Super dedicated developer keeps improving the EA and is always around to help.

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.04 11:42
    Thank you for your review! Account safety was my main priority when I made Logan. I was tired of seeing people blow their accounts with fixed spaced grid EA.
    ssalsik
    213
    ssalsik 2026.08.03 22:41 
     

    I have been using Logan for about a month, and it is by far the best-performing EA I have purchased so far. It has consistently generated profits and delivered excellent results. Thanks to the developer’s continuous updates and improvements, Logan keeps getting better and better. I highly recommend it!

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.03 22:48
    Thanks man! Those nice words is what motivate me to keep improving Logan 😎
    lAndrasl
    198
    lAndrasl 2026.08.03 17:16 
     

    用户没有留下任何评级信息

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.03 17:18
    Thanks a lot for your detailed review, I really appreciate!
    Gabriel Moura Cantanhede
    222
    Gabriel Moura Cantanhede 2026.08.03 13:34 
     

    Trading logic is sound and solid. Developer is workaholic, he simply can't stop working to get the EA even better. Currently underpriced product.

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.03 13:36
    Thanks Gabriel! Yes you make me realize I should rest a bit haha.
    Michael Arthur Schorr
    2132
    Michael Arthur Schorr 2026.07.31 18:37 
     

    My current favorite Gold EA, recommended and underpriced

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.31 18:44
    Thanks Michael! You remind me that I should increase the price 😂
    Dan
    227
    Dan 2026.07.30 14:27 
     

    I have to say i am quite impressed Thierry. I haven't had the EA long but it's generating profits nicely over the last week. It's very selective and feels safe which is most important for me (equity preservation over long term). Back testing is promising also. Thank you.

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.30 14:40
    Thanks Dan! I am always doing continueous work on Logan :)
    Roberto Liguoro
    1543
    Roberto Liguoro 2026.07.29 12:04 
     

    Great ea, the dev is 100% available and im glad to be part of this project!

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.29 12:09
    Thanks Roberto! I am glad you are part of it too!
    M Cha
    58
    M Cha 2026.07.28 12:28 
     

    When the market is clear, Logan moves like fire. When the market is unclear, it sleeps like a baby. That's how you should enter a trade. I like how it's performing so far. If you still have a doubt, you can have a look at his signals first and please ensure you use brokers as recommended for similar result.

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.28 12:32
    Thanks for your review! Yes Logan can be quiet when the market in unclear and as you said, that's how it should be. But brace yourself when the trend is clear 😎
    Ferran Lopez Navarro
    3450
    Ferran Lopez Navarro 2026.07.24 20:09 
     

    Running Logan live for 17 days now and the results speak for themselves: 35 closed trades, 88.6% win rate, profit factor of 2.62 and steady equity growth with zero floating drawdown right now. What impressed me most is that it's not the usual reckless gold grid — most trades close at the first entry, and when the recovery grid does kick in, the ATR-based spacing handles it smoothly instead of stacking blind positions. I run a large portfolio of XAUUSD EAs across several brokers, and Logan has quickly earned a permanent slot. Expectancy per trade has been solid and consistent, exactly what you want from a set-and-forget system. Dev is responsive and keeps improving it. Highly recommended.

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.24 20:12
    Thanks a lot Ferran for your detailed review! Again reviews like that is really what motivates me the most! Knowing that other people than myself make money without the stress of traditional grid EA was my top priority and mission :)
    Invest3IO
    651
    Invest3IO 2026.07.23 09:55 
     

    I like the Logan EA ,it's safe and profitable , not very frequent trades, but accurate. It's surprise for all , that Grid Martingale EA can be so safe .The developer supports and constant improves Logan EA , just confirms that it's great deal !

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.23 11:34
    Thank you for your review! Making a safe grid EA was my top priority. Progressive lot scaling, combined with ATR spacing, is the safest way to trade with grid EA and that's where most fail, they use same lot size but with fixed spacing so on a strong adverse move, you get too exposed and blow your account. Logan has proved in backest and live trading that its method is sound 👌
    Charles Emory Iv Lane
    872
    Charles Emory Iv Lane 2026.07.22 15:47 
     

    I've used a ton of EAs and this is by far the best. It's accurate and safe, and I don't have to worry about it going into big drawdown. It works great on small accounts too. It's made $175 in 3.5 weeks running 0.01 lots on Gold, completely hands-off. You honestly can't go wrong with this EA. The author is very active in the Discord group, and I only see things getting better from here. If you want a safe, reliable EA that won't let you down, this is the one. I don't usually write reviews, and this isn't some fake BS. This is a real review from real live results.

    Thierry Ouellet
    2045
    来自开发人员的回复 Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.22 15:49
    Thanks for your extensive review Charles! Feedback like that is what motivates me the most 😎
    12
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