One Man Army
- 专家
- Ihor Otkydach
- 版本: 3.3
- 更新: 29 十月 2025
- 激活: 10
無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。
LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" - Click here
LIVE SIGNAL "М15" - Click here
Installation and setup guide – HERE
主要特點
- 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均
- 每筆交易都受到止損保護
- 適用於資金公司與個人交易
- 交易時間週期：M15
- 交易資產：17 個貨幣對
- 建議槓桿：任何（從 1:30 起）
- 最低啟動資金：500 美元
One Man Army 開發路線圖
在發布後的幾個月內，我計劃將 One Man Army 專案向以下方向發展：
- 每六個月定期更新設定文件，以確保系統始終與當前市場動態保持一致
- 開發一個附加的剝頭皮算法，平均持倉時間為 5–10 小時（作為單獨的投資組合）
- 創建一個使用雙向鎖倉頭寸的進階對沖算法（作為附加投資組合）
- 實施一個多倉位算法（同時開立 2–3 筆交易），以斐波那契階梯式離場作為附加投資組合選項
詳細說明
- One Man Army 使用掛單限價單，只在高反轉概率的區域進場。不追價，不隨意進場——僅根據結構化與有計劃的入場邏輯操作。每筆交易都受到獨立止損保護，並根據市場結構動態計算。這意味著資金安全得到了可靠保障，無論是從 500 美元起的小額賬戶還是大型賬戶。
- 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均——沒有網格交易，沒有倍增，沒有投機邏輯。只有受控的風險敞口與專業的風險管理。
- 17 個交易品種，一個投資組合。這是一個多貨幣策略，將風險分散到多個主要貨幣對之間，確保在不同市場條件下保持平衡和穩定的表現。
- 適用於資金公司與個人賬戶，符合嚴格的風險管理標準。
- 對所有人開放——僅需 500 美元即可啟動，無需高槓桿（1:30 已足夠）。
- 兼容全球任何 MT5 經紀商——已在歐洲、美國和亞洲的經紀商上進行測試並穩定運行。
- 全自動運作——無情緒，嚴格遵守規則，保持紀律 24/5。
您保持掌控——算法完成所有工作。
I usually only take the time to write a review once the EAior has fully recovered its cost on a live account—and I'm pleased to say this one has done exactly that in a short period. Ihor has truly delivered an impressive EA here, operating effectively as a one-man development team. The performance has been strong, with consistent results that have exceeded my initial expectations, though there will be loss hanging there, but profitable ones fill the gap eventually. It's true that Ihor's EAs typically require opening 10+ charts to set up all pairs properly, but this is a small effort well worth making. Maybe it is the way to demonstrates respect for the developer's work, maximizes the bot's potential, and aligns perfectly with the important principle of diversification in trading. I genuinely hope this EA continues to receive the recognition and positive feedback it deserves, especially as future updates are released. Thank you, Ihor, for creating such a high-quality EA. I look forward to future improvements and continued strong performance