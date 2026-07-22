Fantastic 4 MT5

3
  • 专家
  • Fan Yang
    Fan Yang

    Fan Yang

    • CFA 在  Apex Harbour Capital (HK) Limited
    • 中国
    • 5094
    4.4 (39)
    i've been developing my System since 2012 and after around 10 years i am proud to announce my trading bot is available for purchase and hope you all enjoy it.
    What's new channel:
    11 产品 10 信号
  • 版本: 1.3
  • 更新: 9 八月 2026
  • 激活: 10

Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction

Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correlation reduces risks caused by poor adaptability of a single strategy under certain market conditions.

Short-term successive small losses may emerge under specific market conditions. The multi-strategy design helps control account drawdown over long-term operation. The tool fits multiple market fluctuation types and supports long-running deployment and capital allocation according to personal risk plans.


User Guidelines

Live Signal: 5 Weeks Growth 67% 


### Low risk : Trade 0.01~0.02 lots per USD 500 initial capital.

### Fantastic 4 does not support three-decimal quotation.


Account Requirements

Account Type
ECN/RAW
Time Frame
Any timeframe
Spread
< 25
Stops Level
< 30
Delay
< 100 ms
pairs
XAUUSD
Leverage
1:100 ~ 1:1000
Initial Capital
0.01~0.02 lots for every $500
Recommend brokers
Vantage, BlackBull, TMGM


Strategy 


  • Strategy A: H1 Breakout Trend Following Strategy

Running on the H1 timeframe chart, this strategy intelligently identifies key support and resistance levels in the market. When the price effectively breaks through critical levels, the system automatically tracks and follows the market trend, fully capturing the profit potential of medium and long-term unilateral trends and maximizing returns in trending market conditions.


  • Strategy B: H1 High Risk-Reward Ratio Strategy

This strategy runs on H1 timeframe with fixed narrow stop loss range and wide take-profit range. It has a fixed risk-reward ratio of 9:4. The trading logic relies on limited single-trade loss and relatively high profit space to accumulate trading gains over multiple transactions and form stable long-term trading performance of the whole portfolio.


  • Strategy C: M15 Short-Term Breakout Scalping Strategy

This strategy operates on the M15 cycle. It executes trades frequently with small profit per order. It accumulates returns via dozens of tiny profitable trades and catches short-term price swings of XAUUSD.


  • Strategy D: M15 Trend Tracking Strategy

This M15 trend strategy adopts wide stop loss to tolerate market volatility. It may generate several consecutive losing orders and temporary drawdown during sideways and volatile markets. Once major valid trends are captured, profits earned from single profitable trades can offset previous losses and bring net gains.

  • Strategy E: M15 AigZag Scalping Strategy
This is an indicator-based scalping strategy with a built-in Zigzag indicator. It places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at different price inflection points and adopts scalping logic to manage orders after entry.


Deployment Specifications

For stable execution effect, please abide by the following configuration rules strictly. Only ECN and RAW accounts are supported. Select regulated brokers with low spread, low execution latency and controllable slippage to guarantee accurate order execution and consistent signal performance.
This EA is exclusively developed for XAUUSD and supports all timeframes.


Core Advantages

  • Diversified risk control: Four strategies adopt different market adaptation logics to complement each other and lower risks triggered by single-strategy inadaptation to changing markets.
  • Drawdown control: Temporary floating losses in short term cannot affect long-term equity growth tendency, bringing stable equity fluctuation and robust anti-risk capability.
  • Wide market compatibility: Suitable for ranging, volatile and trending markets, covering mainstream movement modes of XAUUSD.
  • Fully automatic running: 24-hour unattended operation, automatic entry, exit and position management with no manual operation needed.
  • Adaptable for various capital sizes: Mature risk control framework supports long-term running and capital layout of different fund scales.
  • It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management.

    • 评分 4
    Myroslav Tsymbalistyi
    217
    Myroslav Tsymbalistyi 2026.08.05 04:27 
     

    Excellent EA – Fantastic 4 MT5

    I’ve been using Fantastic 4 MT5 and I’m very impressed with its performance. The EA runs smoothly and the trading logic feels well structured and professional. I particularly like the multi-strategy approach, as it provides good diversification instead of relying on a single trading method.

    The risk management and automated trade execution work very well, and the system requires minimal intervention once it is properly configured. So far, I’ve had a very positive experience with its performance and stability.

    Highly recommended for traders looking for a reliable automated trading system for XAUUSD. Fantastic 4 MT5 is definitely worth trying! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.44 (133)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
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    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
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    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
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    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
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    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
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    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    专家
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    Farzad Saadatinia
    4 (4)
    专家
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    专家
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (10)
    专家
    SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
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    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.52 (25)
    专家
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    Leto Apex Scalper
    Fan Yang
    5 (3)
    专家
    Leto Apex Scalper Official Manual Leto Apex Scalper Official Product Manual Slogan: Over 14 years dedicated to scalping trading. We stand guard over your USD. 1. Product Overview Leto Apex Scalper is a professional quantitative scalping EA strategy exclusively developed for XAUUSD (Gold), focused on long-term steady compound returns. We have full confidence in this trading system and have conducted in-depth strategy testing and optimization with a $10,000 live trading account to verify its long-
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    专家
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
    One Cent Machine
    Fan Yang
    4.2 (5)
    专家
    Product Overview One Cent Machine is a fully automated expert advisor dedicated to gold trading. Functioning as a highly efficient profit-generating tool, it executes over 2,000 trades per day, with each 0.01 lot trade targeting a profit of 1–2 cents in cent accounts. This EA adopts a modified Martingale strategy combined with price trend analysis to determine trading directions. Meanwhile, it implements position-adding risk limits based on price levels at support and resistance zones, achieving
    AI Trading Assistant System
    Fan Yang
    实用工具
    TradingAssistant Product Introduction MT5 chart-embedded trading assistant: quotes & order entry, AI signals, position management, tactics, stats, and settings — all in the Module Dock. AI signals require your confirmation before placing orders. 1. AI Configuration Tutorial (do this first) 1.1 Fill F7 inputs (recommended) After attaching the EA, press F7. AI parameters are at the top: ·   AI.1 API Key — API secret key ·   AI.2 Model — model name, default deepseek-chat ·   AI.3 API URL — default
    Bohr breakout scalper
    Fan Yang
    4 (3)
    专家
    Bohr breakout scalper   is a fully automated robot based on a wave breakout strategy.  It is not a simple robot that just add pending orders at the extrem price, but a robot that dynamically adjusts it's trading strategy according to market price trends.This robot integrates a variety of wave trading strategies,enabling the robot to quickly make trading operations at the right price.Reliable risk filtering systems can filter out high-risk orders in a timely manner,and efficient algorithms can q
    Positions Panel
    Fan Yang
    指标
    Positions panel This is a panel for counting current icon holdings. Convenient traders at any time to view the position and profit and loss situation. Perfect for traders who like to hold multiple orders at the same time. Main functions: Position statistics Total profit Average price calculation TP price calculation ST price calculation Positions valume
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    Deals history panel
    Fan Yang
    指标
    A free deals history results panel. Its working principle is to calculate the monthly income by consulting historical trading records and display it in a tabular format. At the same time, it also statistics all the trading results of the current account, enabling traders to adjust their trading strategies based on historical data. If you have further requirements, please contact the developer.
    FREE
    Bohr breakout scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    5 (1)
    专家
    Bohr breakout scalper   is a fully automated robot based on a wave breakout strategy.  It is not a simple robot that just add pending orders at the extrem price, but a robot that dynamically adjusts it's trading strategy according to market price trends.This robot integrates a variety of wave trading strategies,enabling the robot to quickly make trading operations at the right price.Reliable risk filtering systems can filter out high-risk orders in a timely manner,and efficient algorithms can q
    AI Group
    Fan Yang
    实用工具
    Product Overview Trade with Natural Language, Let AI Execute Fully. This is a revolutionary MT5 trading program that allows you to describe trading strategies directly in natural language. AI will fully understand and automatically execute all trading operations. No programming knowledge required - simply describe your trading ideas, and the system will fully manage your trading account. It executes your strategy with creativity and optimizes trading strategies on its own! Contact me for a 15-d
    筛选:
    Myroslav Tsymbalistyi
    217
    Myroslav Tsymbalistyi 2026.08.05 04:27 
     

    Excellent EA – Fantastic 4 MT5

    I’ve been using Fantastic 4 MT5 and I’m very impressed with its performance. The EA runs smoothly and the trading logic feels well structured and professional. I particularly like the multi-strategy approach, as it provides good diversification instead of relying on a single trading method.

    The risk management and automated trade execution work very well, and the system requires minimal intervention once it is properly configured. So far, I’ve had a very positive experience with its performance and stability.

    Highly recommended for traders looking for a reliable automated trading system for XAUUSD. Fantastic 4 MT5 is definitely worth trying! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Fan Yang
    5094
    来自开发人员的回复 Fan Yang 2026.08.05 04:36
    You're amazing 👍
    dhaval patel
    248
    dhaval patel 2026.07.30 19:58 
     

    This EA is not worth buying. In my opinion, it's more of a gambling EA than a professional trading system. Just check the live signals—you can clearly see that it can wipe out an entire month's profit in a single day. The risk management is extremely poor, and the drawdowns are unacceptable. I purchased this EA only a few days ago, and it hasn't had a single profitable day on my account. If you're looking for a stable, consistent EA with proper risk management, I cannot recommend this one.

    Fan Yang
    5094
    来自开发人员的回复 Fan Yang 2026.07.31 01:00
    You cannot judge the quality of this EA simply based on results over just two or three days. I have clearly stated in the introduction that F4 will encounter periods of consecutive losses. The live signal you see is running on high-risk settings, and overall it is still profitable. Given enough time, the strategy can recover short-term drawdowns.
    You didn’t contact me after purchase. Feel free to reach out anytime, and I will guide you to configure the EA parameters properly.
    Ka Seng Cheang
    201
    Ka Seng Cheang 2026.07.24 09:52 
     

    用户没有留下任何评级信息

    Chun Hua Li
    482
    Chun Hua Li 2026.07.23 15:15 
     

    用户没有留下任何评级信息

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