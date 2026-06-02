Scalping Robot Pro MT5

4.46

Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders who prefer dynamic trading with quick entries and exits while maintaining disciplined execution and stable risk exposure. The robot is designed to react instantly to changing market conditions, adapting to volatility and market speed while maintaining clean and efficient trading logic. Advanced market filters continuously analyze price action and trading conditions before executing any position, helping to maintain consistency and precision during different market environments. Every trade is executed with full control and based on clear market conditions. The system is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, focusing on one of the most actively traded and volatile instruments in the market. The strategy combines rapid market analysis, intelligent trade execution, and automated position management to take advantage of short term fluctuations while maintaining structured risk control. The Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase, users receive access to a private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup, optimization, and long term usage. Members can also access updates, important announcements, and direct support when needed. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. The live results are available on our website.

Live results:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383926

Price:
The special price is $1799 available until Today, next price will be $2499. After that, the price will gradually increase until reaching the final price of $2999. Sales of Scalping Robot Pro are limited to avoid mass distribution and help maintain stable trading conditions across different brokers.

Bonus for all users:
Each user who purchases Scalping Robot Pro will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: XIRO Robot, DAX Robot, Wall Street Robot, AI Prop Firms, XT Bitcoin Robot, Price Action Robot, Aussie Loonie EA.

Key features:

  • Professional Gold Scalping
    The robot is designed specifically for XAUUSD scalping, focusing on fast market reactions and short term price movements.

  • Session Filters
    Session Filters allow the robot to trade only during selected market sessions and avoiding periods of lower activity. 

  • M1 Timeframe Optimization
    Scalping Robot Pro is fully optimized for the M1 timeframe, ensuring precise execution in fast moving market conditions.

  • Flexible Trade Direction
    Users can choose Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell trading modes depending on current market conditions and trading preferences.

  • Built In Trading Schedule
    Trading hours can be individually configured for each day of the week, giving users full flexibility and control over trading sessions.

    News Filter Protection
  • Integrated news filter helps avoid trading during high impact economic events and unstable market conditions.

  • Holiday Trading Control
    The robot includes optional holiday protection settings to avoid low liquidity and unpredictable market behavior during selected periods.

  • Risk Control
    Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.

  • Daily Profit and Drawdown Protection
    Optional Daily Profit and Max Drawdown settings allow traders to control account exposure and trading limits.

  • Take Profit
    Users can configure fixed Take Profit levels based on their own trading preferences and risk management approach or use the automated TP.

  • Stop Loss
    The system supports fixed Stop Loss configuration to maintain controlled and disciplined risk exposure or use the automated SL.

    Trailing Stop
  • Built in Trailing Stop functionality helps secure profits automatically as the trade moves in your favor or use the automated TS.

  • Trading Panel
    Built in trading panel with real time trading statistics and information. The panel is not displayed during non visual backtesting.
How do I start:
After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After confirmation, you will receive access to a private group where our support team and other users will help you with everything.

How to properly test the Scalping Robot Pro in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date, XAUUSD pairs, M1 Timeframe and select Every Tick Normal. The robot is fully optimized, so you only need to set the lot size. All other parameters should remain unchanged. Then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester.

Information:
Pairs: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Minimum deposit: 1000
Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:2000
Account type: Hedging, Netting, Cent, Zero, Standard, Premium, RAW, ECN.

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 3.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

Price:

The special price is $1799 available until Today, next price will be $2499. After that, the price will gradually increase until reaching the final price of $2999. Sales of Scalping Robot Pro are limited to avoid mass distribution and help maintain stable trading conditions across different brokers.

SCALPING ROBOT PRO - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes Scalping Robot Pro different from other trading robots?
    Scalping Robot Pro is designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system focuses on short term market movements, momentum shifts, and real time volatility while maintaining controlled and disciplined trade execution.

  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to set the lot size and basic risk parameters. All core logic such as entries, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trade management is handled automatically.

  3. Which markets does Scalping Robot Pro support?
    The system is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD, focusing on one of the most actively traded and volatile markets.

  4. What timeframe should I use?
    Scalping Robot Pro is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe, allowing the system to react quickly to short term market opportunities.

  5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market conditions and executing trades only when all predefined conditions are met.

  6. How does trade management work?
    The robot uses flexible and controlled trade management:
    - configurable Take Profit
    - configurable Stop Loss
    - built in Trailing Stop
    - maximum positions control

  7. Can I customize the settings?
    Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as lot size, trading hours, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, news filters, Daily Profit protection, Max Drawdown protection, and other safety settings.

  8. Can I use Scalping Robot Pro with any broker?
    Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5. Low spread accounts are highly recommended for best performance.

  9. Will I receive updates?
    Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

  10. What do I receive after purchase?
    After purchase, you will receive:
    - access to Scalping Robot Pro for MetaTrader 5
    - full manual in 10 languages
    - access to private support group

After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group.

评分 140
Andy G
50
Andy G 2026.08.11 12:01 
 

Consistent wins daily m-f for this EA even in these wild market conditions. Excellent support. Recommend this EA if you are looking for consistent results and a higher number of lower risk trades.

Ramadhan koshuma
26
Ramadhan koshuma 2026.08.11 07:25 
 

Been using this EA for a while now and honestly I’m impressed. I wasn’t expecting much at first because I’ve tried a few EAs before and most of them either needed constant adjustments or just didn’t perform the way they were advertised. This one has been different for me. Once I got the settings configured properly, I basically just left it running and let it do its thing. The setup was pretty easy and I didn’t have any major issues getting it running on MT5. What I really like is that I don’t have to sit there watching every single trade. It just gets on with the strategy and does what it’s supposed to do. I’ve been happy with the results so far and the EA has definitely made back what I put into it in around a month and a half. That was honestly the biggest thing for me because I wanted something that could actually justify the cost of buying it.

jmorales6
19
jmorales6 2026.08.06 04:02 
 

great EA and excellent support. The installation was easy, and the support team answered my questions quickly. The robots work well, and i appreciate the regular updates and clear documentation.im still optimizing the settings for my trading style, but so far, my experience has very positive. Thank you

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Napat Puangjunkum
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John Folly Akwetey
专家
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Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
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Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
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Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
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Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
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PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
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Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
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Anton Serozhkin
专家
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
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Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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MQL TOOLS SL
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MQL TOOLS SL
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MQL TOOLS SL
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
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MQL TOOLS SL
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MQL TOOLS SL
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筛选:
Andy G
50
Andy G 2026.08.11 12:01 
 

Consistent wins daily m-f for this EA even in these wild market conditions. Excellent support. Recommend this EA if you are looking for consistent results and a higher number of lower risk trades.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.11 12:02
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
Ramadhan koshuma
26
Ramadhan koshuma 2026.08.11 07:25 
 

Been using this EA for a while now and honestly I’m impressed. I wasn’t expecting much at first because I’ve tried a few EAs before and most of them either needed constant adjustments or just didn’t perform the way they were advertised. This one has been different for me. Once I got the settings configured properly, I basically just left it running and let it do its thing. The setup was pretty easy and I didn’t have any major issues getting it running on MT5. What I really like is that I don’t have to sit there watching every single trade. It just gets on with the strategy and does what it’s supposed to do. I’ve been happy with the results so far and the EA has definitely made back what I put into it in around a month and a half. That was honestly the biggest thing for me because I wanted something that could actually justify the cost of buying it.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.11 12:02
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
jmorales6
19
jmorales6 2026.08.06 04:02 
 

great EA and excellent support. The installation was easy, and the support team answered my questions quickly. The robots work well, and i appreciate the regular updates and clear documentation.im still optimizing the settings for my trading style, but so far, my experience has very positive. Thank you

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.06 10:12
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
Latate Wilson
26
Latate Wilson 2026.08.06 00:26 
 

I have been using this EA on a demo account, I am very impress with it thus far. I look forward to allow this to work on a live account. Also, the customer service has been speedy and reliable. The private group that is offered adds much support to understanding how this EA works. I am glad I purchased this EA, very easy to use, the manual is clear to understand.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.06 00:56
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
S
37
S 2026.08.03 05:10 
 

THIS EA IS VERY HIGH QUALITY MACHINE!!! Honestly, using this machine is awesome. I’m able to make consistent profits. This is a machine I can really recommend. Fully automatic.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.06 00:56
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
Ace Liao
76
Ace Liao 2026.07.31 13:47 
 

Scalping Robot Pro is an excellent Expert Provider (EA). You definitely won't regret using it.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.31 13:54
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
simone scira
24
simone scira 2026.07.29 09:50 
 

Servizio di assistenza ottimo. L'EA funziona correttamente e esegue anche con la funzione di protezione news, opera ogni giorno su XAUUSD ed è perfetto. Adatto principalmente a conti real

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.29 10:01
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
Ahmet
106
Ahmet 2026.07.28 08:50 
 

A trading bot that trades every day. When set to a low risk level, it consistently generates a profit from every trade. I’ve become quite reliant on this team’s programmes.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.28 08:52
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
Oscar Araya
48
Oscar Araya 2026.07.27 22:38 
 

My experience with this EA was extremely disappointing. In the end, it failed just like most grid and martingale robots do: sooner or later, the account gets wiped out. What bothered me the most was the developer's attitude. While the EA was building an increasingly large floating loss, the only explanations in the group were excuses about being on vacation, and the live trading signal disappeared. On top of that, critical comments in the Telegram group were removed almost immediately, which seriously undermined my confidence. I also noticed that when the drawdown increased, additional deposits were made to the tracked account, which, in my opinion, made the performance statistics look better than they actually were. The developer's standard response is always, "Everyone can adjust their own risk." For a grid EA, I don't think that's a valid argument. If you reduce the risk enough to avoid blowing the account, the strategy no longer performs as intended and loses much of its profitability. I do not recommend buying this EA or, in general, any grid or martingale robot. They often look profitable for a while, but eventually a market move comes along that wipes out the account. This one trades on the M1 timeframe, so that outcome may arrive even sooner. Based on my experience, it was a complete waste of money.

EDIT:

The developer messaged me privately and removed me from the Telegram group after this comment, LOL, no comment.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.28 07:56
Unfortunately, this person intentionally posted that review to damage the project. They were using the robot with a deposit that was far too small and are now claiming they lost their funds. Unfortunately, some users choose not to follow the recommended settings and then blame the robot when things don't go as expected. We have no control over how people choose to use it. All positions were closed in profit for users who followed the recommended settings and used the robot correctly. Regarding our Telegram group, it has over 300 members, all of whom are free to ask questions, share results, and express their opinions. As for the live account, we have already explained that we decided to move to a new account with a smaller recommended deposit. The previous account closed all positions, and our live results continue to be available on our website. We have never hidden the fact that trading involves risk, and we have always been transparent with our customers. You also mention grid strategies as if that alone were the problem. The reality is that the vast majority of Expert Advisors available in the Market use some form of grid or position management. The difference is not whether a strategy uses a grid, but how it manages risk. Scalping Robot Pro includes multiple configurable protection features that many other EAs simply do not offer, including Emergency Basket Stop, Equity Protection, Adaptive Stop Loss, and an optional Manual Stop Loss. Every trader has a different level of risk tolerance, which is why these settings are fully configurable rather than forced. Most importantly, your opinion is contradicted by the experiences of many real, active customers who continue to post verified trading results and positive feedback every day. These users are trading the EA successfully under real market conditions, and their comments remain publicly visible. Our focus has always been on continuous development, regular updates, transparency, and providing long-term support. We will continue improving Scalping Robot Pro based on real market conditions and valuable feedback from genuine customers. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
Terence Mak
188
Terence Mak 2026.07.27 13:43 
 

Really good scalping robot. currently running with daily profilt. big amount will quicky get profit. i'm happy with this EA

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.27 14:15
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
LKJ996
25
LKJ996 2026.07.27 10:47 
 

Excellent customer support and fast responses. The installation process was easy, and the team has been very helpful. Thank you for your assistance. I’m looking forward to testing the robot further.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.27 14:15
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
Frankie David
27
Frankie David 2026.07.26 15:04 
 

Great customer service and support. The team is responsive, professional, and helpful with questions and setup. Communication has been smooth, and my overall experience has been very positive.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.26 15:12
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
razvanw23
36
razvanw23 2026.07.25 10:26 
 

I've been very happy with Scalping Robot Pro so far. Before using it on a live account, I ran several backtests over different periods, and the results were very impressive and consistent. That gave me enough confidence to start with a demo account, where the EA performed exactly as expected. After a successful demo period, I switched to a live account, and everything has been running smoothly. The execution has been stable, and the robot has been easy to set up and manage. The support has also been excellent—quick to respond and very helpful whenever I had questions. I'm also happy to be part of the community, where it's easy to get updates and share experiences with other users. Overall, it's been a great experience, and I'm looking forward to seeing its long-term performance.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.26 15:12
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
Nate
48
Nate 2026.07.24 02:54 
 

⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️ Update from me as well:

Don't mess with me, dude. I'm a real buyer who has spent over $2,000 on all this garbage, and QQ is the only EA that has actually made me a profit. As you can see, I've proved everything with screenshots.

They blew their account, created a new one, pumped a ton of money into it, and increased the lot size to 0.05—isn't that insane? And let me tell you, they deleted and kicked out anyone who posted negative messages in their Telegram about their "Adaptive Stop Loss" (which doesn't work at all). By the morning, those messages—and the senders—had completely disappeared.

If the person who got kicked out happens to see this, please send me your screenshots or whatever evidence you have. I’ll share it with everyone to expose this garbage!

If you want to gamble on this trash, go right ahead—the risk is on you. But if you don't want to experience getting "+30, +50, +70, and then -500 LIQUIDATED," stay the hell away from it.

(Again, I really wish I could reply to DMs to help those asking about this EA, but I have to protect myself here. Please just rely on my review—I'm a verified buyer who actually bought and tested this thing.)

And mark my words: if you keep lying and falsely accusing me and other buyers like this, I will team up with EVERY SINGLE PERSON who went through the exact same thing to expose you across every trading community and social media platform! Stop wasting time spreading stupid lies like "Oh, this guy works for another EA vendor, blah blah blah" and go actually fix your freaking EA so it works in the real world!

Once that "Adaptive Stop Loss" is actually fixed and this EA makes real money, as an honest buyer, I’ll definitely come back to update my review!

.

This is the worst and most ridiculously expensive EA. They experienced a massive drawdown (DD) on July 22-23, 2026, and immediately removed the Live Signal link from the product description. In their Telegram group, they made a ridiculous excuse about being on vacation and unable to receive customer messages. Surprisingly, they had the time to delete the Live Signal from the product description as if by magic. What a diligent team they are, managing to remove a Live Signal while on vacation! I've attached all the evidence here to prevent you from falling victim to this rubbish. This way, no one can accuse me of making baseless claims without proof from actual buyers. I repeat, DO NOT buy this junk. Save your money.

Furthermore, stop talking about your "damage protection." If so, why not apply "damage protection" to your actual accounts so buyers get real results?

Edited : You see? They are talking about "risk management" again. Judging by their live trading results—which are no longer available, since they deleted them—and their strategies, it appears they might be willing to risk up to 25% of a $2,000 portfolio (or around $500) just to make a mere $3 profit. That represents an utterly irrational risk-to-reward (RR) ratio.

Screentshot / Evidence : https://prnt.sc/YTM73mzF2ZMC

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.30 09:13
Live trading results are available on our website at all times, and our previous live account closed all positions successfully before we moved to a new account with a smaller recommended deposit. We remain fully transparent about our performance and continue to publish real trading results. Regarding your review, it is important to mention that Scalping Robot Pro already includes multiple risk management features that allow users to adapt the EA to their own risk tolerance. These include: ✔️ Emergency Basket Stop to close all positions at a predefined loss.
✔️ Equity Protection to protect the account balance.
✔️ Adaptive Stop Loss that adjusts to market conditions.
✔️ Optional Manual Stop Loss for users who prefer fixed protection. All of these features are fully configurable, but they only provide protection if they are actually enabled and configured by the user. Every trader has a different risk profile, which is why these options are optional rather than forced. We also recommend that every customer reads the manual before using the EA. Unfortunately, many traders choose to skip it completely, even though it explains the available protection settings and recommended risk management in detail. Scalping Robot Pro is continuously developed, and we regularly release updates based on real market conditions and customer feedback. We remain committed to transparency, long-term development, and providing premium support to all of our customers. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
⛔️Update: This user has been posting negative reviews in cooperation with another seller, and has been doing so for quite some time.
originon
1445
originon 2026.07.23 16:13 
 

Another grid EA that BLEW UP. Developer removed the signal today after id did a huge drawdown, he tried to deposit to the account while in drawdown to save it from blowing up, but he couldnt. It didnt even last 2 months. BE CAREFUL!

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.25 10:44
Live trading results remain available on our website, where everyone can follow the EA's ongoing performance. The previous account closed all positions, and we have already announced that we are moving to a new live account with a smaller recommended deposit, making it easier for users to compare their own results with ours. Your review also ignores the fact that Scalping Robot Pro includes several built-in risk management features that every user can configure according to their own preferences. These include Emergency Basket Stop, Equity Protection, Adaptive Stop Loss, and an optional Manual Stop Loss. These tools are specifically designed to help manage risk, but each trader decides whether to use them and how conservative they want their settings to be. Like every professional trading system, Scalping Robot Pro cannot guarantee that every trade or every market period will be profitable. Trading always involves risk, and proper money management remains essential. This is why we provide detailed documentation explaining the recommended setup and available protection options. We remain fully committed to the project and continue to improve the EA through regular updates, additional filters, and new risk management features based on real market conditions and customer feedback. Our focus has always been long-term development, transparency, and supporting our customers not reacting to isolated market events or misleading comments. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
Bethel Uchechukwu Chikezie
901
Bethel Uchechukwu Chikezie 2026.07.22 11:17 
 

I purchase the EA earlier this month. I can honestly say that my account grew 20% in 15 days. I'm excited to see what my account growth will look like in the next coming days. The developer provides an instruction manual after the purchase and access to the private group on Telegram. The support I received from the developer during the setup process was very good. THANK YOU!!!

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.25 10:28
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
Haider-1122
35
Haider-1122 2026.07.22 09:36 
 

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I am very satisfied with Scalping Robot Pro. The robot has been performing very well, and the support team is always responsive, helpful, and professional. Installation was easy, and they answered all my questions quickly. I started with a $2,000 deposit, and so far the results have been excellent. The bot has achieved around 100% monthly return in my experience. Updates are provided regularly, and the overall service has been outstanding. I highly recommend Scalping Robot Pro to anyone looking for a reliable trading robot with excellent customer support. Thank you to the whole team for your hard work!

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.22 09:58
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
s1032945
22
s1032945 2026.07.18 09:21 
 

I purchase the EA earlier this week. I can honestly say that my account grew 15% in 3 days. I'm excited to see what my account growth will look like in the next 10 days. The developer provides an instruction manual after the purchase and access to the private group on Telegram. The support I received from the developer during the setup process was very good. It's also important to mention that if the instructions are not followed carefully, the bot may not yield the expected results. I tested this myself by running the bot with different settings to that of the manual in one account. So it's very important to follow the instructions carefully in the manual to see good results. It's also recommended to pick the right broker for this bot, you will have more information on that when you join the private group. To the developer. THANK YOU!!!

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.18 10:35
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
Juan Manuel
23
Juan Manuel 2026.07.17 16:32 
 

I'm truly impressed with EA Scalping Robot Pro. From the very first moment, I was surprised by its performance with the default settings, without needing any complex adjustments. What I liked most was its incredible consistency, maintaining disciplined and stable trading even under varying market conditions. Another aspect I want to highlight is its strict risk management and control parameters, which inspires a lot of confidence when letting the robot work automatically. It's clear that there's serious and well-thought-out development behind it. Furthermore, the technical support is exceptional. They've always been very attentive, friendly, and professional, responding to my inquiries quickly and offering clear solutions when I've needed them. Overall, it's been a very positive experience. If you're looking for an EA with good performance, consistency, solid management, and a dedicated support team, I definitely recommend EA Scalping Robot Pro.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.18 10:35
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
nobbie
66
nobbie 2026.07.16 13:47 
 

After one month of testing I can give a really good review. 1st - support - very good, almost everyday there is someone to you can talk to and get informations and the actual market conditions. 2nd - manual - very good, written in about 10 languages, which is a real game changer. What you need to do is just study it carefully and after after a few minutes you're ready to go. 3rd - the EA itself - it's a very good piece of code, I can say, this is one of the best EAs I've ever used. Just follow the instructions carefully and the magic is on the way. After the last update it's also safer, I compare it to demo account using the previous version. So.. yeah, it's definitely worth buying :-)

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.18 10:35
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
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