XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
- 专家
-
MQL TOOLS SL
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 12
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD traders who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions according to predefined parameters, removing emotional decision making and allowing for a fully automated trading experience. XT Bitcoin Robot is suitable for traders looking for a simple and efficient way to participate in the Bitcoin market while maintaining a disciplined and systematic approach to trading. To provide additional protection during periods of increased market uncertainty, XT Bitcoin Robot includes a built in news filter. The robot automatically avoids opening new positions during important high impact economic events and remains inactive for 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after major news releases, helping to reduce exposure to unpredictable market volatility. A detailed user manual is included and available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Polish, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message. You will receive access to our private community group, the complete installation and setup manual, and assistance from our dedicated support team who will help you with configuration and answer any questions you may have. Live results are available on our website.
The special price $799 is valid for the 10 copies only, next price will be $1099. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $1999.
Features:
- ADX filter
- News filter
- Volatility Filter
- All updates for free
- Popular BTCUSD pair
- A tested product developed by skilled programmers
- Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours
- Quick installation, only 3 parameters needs to be changed
- Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
- All positions are protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, MaxDD%
How do I start:
- After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
- Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
- The Bitcoin Robot Grid can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:20 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.
Information:
- Pair: BTCUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum lots: 0.01
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Minimum deposit: 1000
- Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
Updates:
The current version of this robot is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.
Price:
The robot costs $799, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.
XT BITCOIN ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions
- What makes XT Bitcoin Robot different from other trading robots?
XT Bitcoin Robot is designed specifically for BTCUSD trading and focuses on identifying market opportunities in one of the most volatile financial instruments. The system continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically according to its built in strategy and risk management rules.
- Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure the lot size and preferred risk level. All trade execution and management processes are handled automatically by the system.
- Which markets does XT Bitcoin Robot support?
The system is optimized exclusively for BTCUSD, allowing it to focus entirely on Bitcoin market conditions and price movements.
- What timeframe should I use?
XT Bitcoin Robot is designed to operate on a dedicated timeframe specified in the manual. Following the recommended setup ensures optimal performance and stability.
- Does the robot trade fully automatically?
Yes. The system operates fully automatically, monitoring market conditions and opening trades only when its predefined trading criteria are met.
- How does trade management work?
The robot includes advanced trade management features:
- configurable Take Profit
- configurable Stop Loss
- built in news protection
- automatic position management
- risk control settings
- Can I customize the settings?
Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as lot size, risk settings, trading hours, news filters, Daily Profit protection, Max Drawdown protection, and other safety features.
- Can I use XT Bitcoin Robot with any broker?
Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers BTCUSD trading.
- Does the robot trade during important news events?
No. XT Bitcoin Robot includes a built in news filter that prevents new positions from being opened 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after high impact economic news releases.
- Will I receive updates?
Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.
- What do I receive after purchase?
After purchase, you will receive:
- access to XT Bitcoin Robot for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
- full manual in 10 languages
- access to private support group
- free future updates
After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group, user manual, and support.
Hi. XT Bitcoin Robot is a very interesting EA based on the BTCUSD pair on H1. This EA continuously monitors the market in search of finding an entry point for trades with a high profit rate according to its own rules. The EA’s settings are very simple, also suitable for beginner traders, and the dedicated Telegram chat helps everyone manage all doubts and questions in the best way. The easiest way to trade BTCUSD is this EA. Great job, developers.