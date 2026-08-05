XT Bitcoin Robot MT5

5

XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD traders who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions according to predefined parameters, removing emotional decision making and allowing for a fully automated trading experience. XT Bitcoin Robot is suitable for traders looking for a simple and efficient way to participate in the Bitcoin market while maintaining a disciplined and systematic approach to trading. To provide additional protection during periods of increased market uncertainty, XT Bitcoin Robot includes a built in news filter. The robot automatically avoids opening new positions during important high impact economic events and remains inactive for 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after major news releases, helping to reduce exposure to unpredictable market volatility. A detailed user manual is included and available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Polish, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message. You will receive access to our private community group, the complete installation and setup manual, and assistance from our dedicated support team who will help you with configuration and answer any questions you may have. Live results are available on our website.

The special price $799 is valid for the 10 copies only, next price will be $1099. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $1999.

Features:

  • ADX filter
  • News filter
  • Volatility Filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only 3 parameters needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, MaxDD%
How to properly test the XTBR in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.01, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better. 

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The Bitcoin Robot Grid can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:20 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $799, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.

XT BITCOIN ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes XT Bitcoin Robot different from other trading robots?
    XT Bitcoin Robot is designed specifically for BTCUSD trading and focuses on identifying market opportunities in one of the most volatile financial instruments. The system continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically according to its built in strategy and risk management rules.

  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure the lot size and preferred risk level. All trade execution and management processes are handled automatically by the system.

  3. Which markets does XT Bitcoin Robot support?
    The system is optimized exclusively for BTCUSD, allowing it to focus entirely on Bitcoin market conditions and price movements.

  4. What timeframe should I use?
    XT Bitcoin Robot is designed to operate on a dedicated timeframe specified in the manual. Following the recommended setup ensures optimal performance and stability.

  5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. The system operates fully automatically, monitoring market conditions and opening trades only when its predefined trading criteria are met.

  6. How does trade management work?
    The robot includes advanced trade management features:
    - configurable Take Profit
    - configurable Stop Loss
    - built in news protection
    - automatic position management
    - risk control settings

  7. Can I customize the settings?
    Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as lot size, risk settings, trading hours, news filters, Daily Profit protection, Max Drawdown protection, and other safety features.

  8. Can I use XT Bitcoin Robot with any broker?
    Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers BTCUSD trading.

  9. Does the robot trade during important news events?
    No. XT Bitcoin Robot includes a built in news filter that prevents new positions from being opened 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after high impact economic news releases.

  10. Will I receive updates?
    Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

  11. What do I receive after purchase?
    After purchase, you will receive:
    - access to XT Bitcoin Robot for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
    - full manual in 10 languages
    - access to private support group
    - free future updates

After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group, user manual, and support.

评分 4
Lorymia2131
328
Lorymia2131 2026.08.07 20:59 
 

Hi. XT Bitcoin Robot is a very interesting EA based on the BTCUSD pair on H1. This EA continuously monitors the market in search of finding an entry point for trades with a high profit rate according to its own rules. The EA’s settings are very simple, also suitable for beginner traders, and the dedicated Telegram chat helps everyone manage all doubts and questions in the best way. The easiest way to trade BTCUSD is this EA. Great job, developers.

Blvght
404
Blvght 2026.08.07 19:29 
 

I’ve tried several EAs, and this one has been one of the easiest to get running. The installation was straightforward, and the support team was responsive whenever I had questions. I appreciate that it includes useful filters like the News Filter, ADX Filter, and Volatility Filter instead of opening trades blindly. What stands out most is the disciplined approach to risk management. The EA waits for its conditions before entering trades, and having built-in Take Profit, Stop Loss, and MaxDD settings gives me added confidence. I also like that it works with different account types and brokers, making it flexible for a variety of trading setups. The community is helpful, the support is excellent, and the overall quality of the EA is impressive. As with any automated strategy, proper risk management is still important, but this EA is well-built, easy to use, and performs exactly as described. I’m very satisfied with my purchase and would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a professional Bitcoin trading robot.

Michal Fojtl
588
Michal Fojtl 2026.08.07 15:49 
 

I would like to add my review of this amazing EA that focuses on Bitcoin, what can I add, it simply works and it works great, so if you love Bitcoin, you must have this EA in your portfolio, because it generates beautiful profit every day. I am extremely satisfied with it and I highly recommend it to everyone.

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Yonathan Erkihun Brihun
专家
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Patrick Deslauriers
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Oleg Polyanchuk
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Adam Gerasimov
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Chantal Thys
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Scalping King Santosa BOT EA
Edwin Santosa
专家
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Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
专家
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Michael Charles Meeks
专家
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Duc Anh Le
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4.33 (112)
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4.64 (47)
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5 (21)
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Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
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Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
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MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
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Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
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4.32 (53)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
专家
Golden Tree 是一款专为 Gold (XAUUSD) M1 设计的激进型 多周期 剥头皮 EA。 每个周期都是 独立的 。它使用一系列订单，并拥有各自的 TP 和 SL 。它采用 马丁格尔 系统。 该 EA 利用过去的 强烈重复规律 来建仓，以实现 较高的胜率 。 开始之前，务必阅读 博客文章 。 在 1:500 杠杆下， 最低 入金为 100 美元 。已 内置 自动手数 系统。 我建议使用 低点差 的 1:500 ECN 账户和 快速的 VPS 。 该 EA 每个图表至少需要 1000 MB（1 GB）可用内存才能正常运行。 此版本新增了可选的 交互式面板 、基于 ForexFactory 的新闻过滤器 以及 FTMO 自营交易模式 （每日亏损、最大亏损、新闻暂停）。均为可选项，默认关闭。 设置和参数文件： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168 信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller Sun 系列： Sun (EURUSD)： https://www.mql5.com/e
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
专家
SmartChoise Battery EA 是经典 SmartChoise Expert Advisor（v8.2）的精炼且稳定的延续版本。 用户手册可以通过我个人主页上的链接获取。 本版本保留了早期的神经逻辑和经典过滤系统，许多交易者正是因为其稳定、可预测的表现而认可它。它专为偏好原始交易节奏的用户打造，更注重清晰与简洁，而不是不断的功能变动。 Battery EA 集成了 SmartChoise 全套安全层、风险控制和回撤恢复机制，确保在各种市场环境下都能进行有纪律的交易管理。它同样兼容既有的保护逻辑，例如 Hard Stops、Daily and Weekly Limits、Equity Controls 和 Safe Mode，以在长期内维持账户的安全与稳定。 与较新的版本不同，此分支将保持逻辑固定，几乎无需维护，适合希望在不改变内部逻辑和参数行为的前提下，获得稳定表现的交易者。 简单来说，SmartChoise Battery EA 在保留原始 SmartChoise 引擎可靠性的同时，结合了先进保护系统带来的安全性，以及经过验证结构的简洁性，非常适合重视信任、掌控感和
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
专家
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Aussie Loonie EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (24)
实用工具
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.4 (10)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
实用工具
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
AX Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
指标
The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
指标
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/sell
FREE
Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
指标
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
实用工具
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (9)
实用工具
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (6)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
指标
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
指标
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblu
FREE
筛选:
Lorymia2131
328
Lorymia2131 2026.08.07 20:59 
 

Hi. XT Bitcoin Robot is a very interesting EA based on the BTCUSD pair on H1. This EA continuously monitors the market in search of finding an entry point for trades with a high profit rate according to its own rules. The EA’s settings are very simple, also suitable for beginner traders, and the dedicated Telegram chat helps everyone manage all doubts and questions in the best way. The easiest way to trade BTCUSD is this EA. Great job, developers.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.09 10:53
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to share your experience with XT Bitcoin Robot and for supporting our work. We are delighted to hear that you are satisfied with the EA and its performance. XT Bitcoin Robot was developed specifically for BTCUSD, with the objective of creating a focused automated trading system capable of analyzing Bitcoin's unique market behavior rather than using a generic strategy designed for multiple instruments. A great deal of development has gone into the trading logic, market analysis, entry filtering, and position management. Bitcoin can experience extremely rapid changes in volatility and market direction, which is why the EA continuously analyzes current conditions and only executes trades when its predefined criteria are satisfied. Risk management has also been an important part of the project from the beginning. XT Bitcoin Robot provides configurable parameters that allow traders to adjust the system according to their account size and individual risk preferences. We always recommend following the manual, using sensible position sizing, and allowing the strategy enough time to demonstrate its performance across different market conditions. We also believe that releasing an Expert Advisor is only the beginning of its development. Markets constantly evolve, and our products evolve with them. XT Bitcoin Robot will continue receiving updates, optimizations, and improvements based on real trading conditions and feedback from our customers. Customer support is another important part of what we provide. Our team is available to help with installation, configuration, recommended settings, and any questions that may arise while using the EA. We want every customer to understand how the system works and how to use it correctly rather than simply installing it without understanding the recommended setup. We wish you continued success, many profitable trading sessions, and a great long-term experience with XT Bitcoin Robot👍📊
Blvght
404
Blvght 2026.08.07 19:29 
 

I’ve tried several EAs, and this one has been one of the easiest to get running. The installation was straightforward, and the support team was responsive whenever I had questions. I appreciate that it includes useful filters like the News Filter, ADX Filter, and Volatility Filter instead of opening trades blindly. What stands out most is the disciplined approach to risk management. The EA waits for its conditions before entering trades, and having built-in Take Profit, Stop Loss, and MaxDD settings gives me added confidence. I also like that it works with different account types and brokers, making it flexible for a variety of trading setups. The community is helpful, the support is excellent, and the overall quality of the EA is impressive. As with any automated strategy, proper risk management is still important, but this EA is well-built, easy to use, and performs exactly as described. I’m very satisfied with my purchase and would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a professional Bitcoin trading robot.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.07 21:55
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to share your experience with XT Bitcoin Robot and for supporting our work. We are delighted to hear that you are satisfied with the EA and its performance. XT Bitcoin Robot was developed specifically for BTCUSD, with the objective of creating a focused automated trading system capable of analyzing Bitcoin's unique market behavior rather than using a generic strategy designed for multiple instruments. A great deal of development has gone into the trading logic, market analysis, entry filtering, and position management. Bitcoin can experience extremely rapid changes in volatility and market direction, which is why the EA continuously analyzes current conditions and only executes trades when its predefined criteria are satisfied. Risk management has also been an important part of the project from the beginning. XT Bitcoin Robot provides configurable parameters that allow traders to adjust the system according to their account size and individual risk preferences. We always recommend following the manual, using sensible position sizing, and allowing the strategy enough time to demonstrate its performance across different market conditions. We also believe that releasing an Expert Advisor is only the beginning of its development. Markets constantly evolve, and our products evolve with them. XT Bitcoin Robot will continue receiving updates, optimizations, and improvements based on real trading conditions and feedback from our customers. Customer support is another important part of what we provide. Our team is available to help with installation, configuration, recommended settings, and any questions that may arise while using the EA. We want every customer to understand how the system works and how to use it correctly rather than simply installing it without understanding the recommended setup. We wish you continued success, many profitable trading sessions, and a great long-term experience with XT Bitcoin Robot👍📊
Michal Fojtl
588
Michal Fojtl 2026.08.07 15:49 
 

I would like to add my review of this amazing EA that focuses on Bitcoin, what can I add, it simply works and it works great, so if you love Bitcoin, you must have this EA in your portfolio, because it generates beautiful profit every day. I am extremely satisfied with it and I highly recommend it to everyone.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.07 21:55
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to share your experience with XT Bitcoin Robot and for supporting our work. We are delighted to hear that you are satisfied with the EA and its performance. XT Bitcoin Robot was developed specifically for BTCUSD, with the objective of creating a focused automated trading system capable of analyzing Bitcoin's unique market behavior rather than using a generic strategy designed for multiple instruments. A great deal of development has gone into the trading logic, market analysis, entry filtering, and position management. Bitcoin can experience extremely rapid changes in volatility and market direction, which is why the EA continuously analyzes current conditions and only executes trades when its predefined criteria are satisfied. Risk management has also been an important part of the project from the beginning. XT Bitcoin Robot provides configurable parameters that allow traders to adjust the system according to their account size and individual risk preferences. We always recommend following the manual, using sensible position sizing, and allowing the strategy enough time to demonstrate its performance across different market conditions. We also believe that releasing an Expert Advisor is only the beginning of its development. Markets constantly evolve, and our products evolve with them. XT Bitcoin Robot will continue receiving updates, optimizations, and improvements based on real trading conditions and feedback from our customers. Customer support is another important part of what we provide. Our team is available to help with installation, configuration, recommended settings, and any questions that may arise while using the EA. We want every customer to understand how the system works and how to use it correctly rather than simply installing it without understanding the recommended setup. We wish you continued success, many profitable trading sessions, and a great long-term experience with XT Bitcoin Robot👍📊
Nick
445
Nick 2026.08.07 14:45 
 

XT Bitcoin Robot has honestly been a pleasant surprise. What I like most is that it doesn't seem to force trades just to stay busy. It waits for better opportunities, which is exactly the kind of approach I prefer. The installation was straightforward, and the settings are organized well enough that I was up and running in just a few minutes. It's clear that a lot of thought went into both the strategy and the user experience. I'd also like to give credit to the MQL BLUE team. It's refreshing to see developers who continue building professional trading tools and provide support instead of disappearing after the sale. That gives me confidence in both the product and the people behind it. I'm genuinely happy with this purchase. Keep up the great work, MQL BLUE team I look forward to seeing what you release next.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.07 14:52
Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to share your experience with XT Bitcoin Robot and for supporting our work. We are delighted to hear that you are satisfied with the EA and its performance. XT Bitcoin Robot was developed specifically for BTCUSD, with the objective of creating a focused automated trading system capable of analyzing Bitcoin's unique market behavior rather than using a generic strategy designed for multiple instruments. A great deal of development has gone into the trading logic, market analysis, entry filtering, and position management. Bitcoin can experience extremely rapid changes in volatility and market direction, which is why the EA continuously analyzes current conditions and only executes trades when its predefined criteria are satisfied. Risk management has also been an important part of the project from the beginning. XT Bitcoin Robot provides configurable parameters that allow traders to adjust the system according to their account size and individual risk preferences. We always recommend following the manual, using sensible position sizing, and allowing the strategy enough time to demonstrate its performance across different market conditions. We also believe that releasing an Expert Advisor is only the beginning of its development. Markets constantly evolve, and our products evolve with them. XT Bitcoin Robot will continue receiving updates, optimizations, and improvements based on real trading conditions and feedback from our customers. Customer support is another important part of what we provide. Our team is available to help with installation, configuration, recommended settings, and any questions that may arise while using the EA. We want every customer to understand how the system works and how to use it correctly rather than simply installing it without understanding the recommended setup. We wish you continued success, many profitable trading sessions, and a great long-term experience with XT Bitcoin Robot👍📊
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