The Buster XAU Single Entry





The Buster XAU Single Entry is a fast scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD designed for traders who prefer structured execution with controlled risk management.





The system uses single-entry pending order execution combined with internal filtering logic to capture short-term gold price movements. Each trade is executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to maintain disciplined trade management.





This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want:

- fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

- pending order execution

- built-in trailing stop

- non-martingale behavior

- no grid system





The trading logic focuses on fast execution and cleaner market participation without using averaging techniques.





Recommended Setup





Minimum balance: $100





Recommended timeframes:

- M30 for balanced trading

- H1 for lower risk configuration





The EA supports XAUUSD auto digit detection, so manual digit adjustment is not required.





For best performance, low spread RAW or ECN accounts are recommended together with stable VPS execution.





Signal Monitoring





Recommended Settings









Important Notes





Trading involves risk and results may vary depending on broker conditions, execution quality, spread, slippage, and market volatility.





Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Forward testing on demo accounts is recommended before using the EA on live accounts.