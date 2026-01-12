在交易图表上通过资源驱动的双三次插值图像缩放技术创建动态 MQL5 图形界面
引言
利用动态视觉效果自定义交易图表可以提升我们的市场分析水平，但要实现高质量的图像渲染，需要精心构思 MQL5 程序。在本文中，我们将介绍一款强大的工具，它能够实现动态图形界面，利用资源驱动的图像缩放结合双三次插值技术，打造出清晰、灵活的图表视觉效果。我们将通过以下步骤来探索这一过程：
最终，您将拥有一个强大的工具，可以通过专业的、用户可控的图像图形来改造您的交易图表。
动态资源驱动图像图形概述
我们的目标是构建一个 MQL5 工具，在 MetaTrader 5 图表上嵌入并缩放图像，从而创建动态的、用户可控的图形界面。我们将把位图图像作为资源加载，使用双三次插值将其缩放以适应图表尺寸，并根据用户输入（如锚定到角落或动态居中）进行定位。这将使我们能够在保持宽高比的同时叠加自定义视觉效果（如标志或图案），并支持在背景或前景显示之间切换，所有这些都经过优化，以确保实时性能。这样，图表将变得更加有趣和吸引人。
对于缩放，我们将使用双三次插值，而不是最近邻和双线性方法。最近邻插值会产生像素化的结果，而双线性插值则会模糊细节。以下是一张详细的示意图，解释了我们为何选择双三次插值而非其他方法。
图形可视化。
像素化结果可视化
双三次插值利用 4×4 像素邻域和三次多项式，确保更平滑的渐变和更清晰的边缘。我们选择双三次插值是因为它具有卓越的清晰度和效率，非常适合在各种图表尺寸上进行动态调整，能够提供清晰的视觉效果，从而有助于提升交易决策。以下是我们期望实现的目标示例，使用的是自定义的 MQL5 图像。
MQL5实现
要在 MQL5 中创建程序，我们首先需要确保图像采用正确的格式，即位图（BMP）格式。与JPEG格式相比，BMP 格式是未压缩的位图图像，具有更高的分辨率。因此，如果您需要使用相关图像，而它采用其他格式，可以使用免费的在线资源进行转换。至于我们，这些是我们将要使用的图像，因为它们已经准备就绪。
获取到相应格式的文件后，我们需要将其移动到 Images 文件夹中。您可以打开导航器面板，定位到 Images 文件夹，右键点击该文件夹，然后选择"打开文件夹"。这将打开默认文件夹，其中默认包含两个美元和欧元图像文件。您可以将图像文件粘贴到该位置。以下是直观的图示。
完成这些操作后，我们就可以开始了。我们要做的第一件事是将图像作为资源添加进去。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Image Resource Cubic Interpolation Scaling.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #resource "\\Images\\mql5-circuit.bmp" //--- Include the image file as a resource #define ORIGINAL_IMAGE_RESOURCE "::Images\\mql5-circuit.bmp" //--- Define the resource path for the original image #define CHART_IMAGE_OBJECT_NAME "ChartImage" //--- Define the name of the chart image object
在这里，我们奠定了在图表上嵌入和显示图像的基础。我们使用 #resource 指令将位于 “\Images\mql5-circuit.bmp” 的位图文件作为资源包含进来，确保程序可以随时访问它。
然后，我们定义宏 “ORIGINAL_IMAGE_RESOURCE”，将其设置为 “::Images\mql5-circuit.bmp”，以创建对图像资源路径的标准化引用，我们将使用它来加载图像数据。此外，我们将宏 “CHART_IMAGE_OBJECT_NAME” 定义为 “ChartImage”，这将作为显示图像的图表对象的唯一标识符，使我们能够通过控制其在图表上的外观来对其进行管理。
接下来，我们需要定义一些将在整个程序中使用的全局变量和输入参数。
// Enum for selecting anchor corner enum ENUM_ANCHOR_CORNER { TOP_LEFT = 0, // Top-Left TOP_RIGHT = 1, // Top-Right BOTTOM_LEFT = 2, // Bottom-Left BOTTOM_RIGHT = 3 // Bottom-Right }; // Input parameters for user customization input bool LimitToOriginalSize = true; // Image scaling limited to original size input bool ImageInBackground = true; // Image displayed in background (true) or foreground (false) input bool CenterImageDynamically = true; // Image centered dynamically (true) or positioned manually (false) input ENUM_ANCHOR_CORNER AnchorCorner = TOP_LEFT; // Anchor corner for manual positioning input int XOffsetFromCorner = 100; // x-offset in pixels from the chosen corner input int YOffsetFromCorner = 100; // y-offset in pixels from the chosen corner // Counter for generating unique resource names for scaled images int scaled_resource_counter = 0; //--- Initialize a counter for creating unique resource names
为了配置图像放置的用户控件，我们定义了 “ENUM_ANCHOR_CORNER” 枚举，提供 “TOP_LEFT”、“TOP_RIGHT”、“BOTTOM_LEFT” 和 “BOTTOM_RIGHT” 选项用于选择图表角落。
我们设置 input 参数：“LimitToOriginalSize”（true）用于限制缩放，“ImageInBackground”（true）用于背景/前景显示，“CenterImageDynamically”（true）用于自动或手动定位，“AnchorCorner”（TOP_LEFT）用于角落选择，“XOffsetFromCorner” 和 “YOffsetFromCorner”（100 像素）用于手动偏移。我们还将 “scaled_resource_counter” 初始化为 0，以便为缩放后的图像指定唯一名称。
为了在图表上显示图像，我们将使用一个包含所有逻辑的自定义函数。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the image on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool DisplayImageOnChart() { // Load the original image from the resource uint image_pixels[]; //--- Declare an array to store image pixel data uint original_image_width, original_image_height; //--- Declare variables for original image dimensions if (!ResourceReadImage(ORIGINAL_IMAGE_RESOURCE, image_pixels, original_image_width, original_image_height)) { //--- Read the image resource into the pixel array Print("Error: Failed to read original image data from resource."); //--- Log an error if reading the image fails return false; //--- Return false to indicate failure } // Get chart dimensions int chart_pixel_width = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); //--- Retrieve the chart width in pixels int chart_pixel_height = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Retrieve the chart height in pixels // Calculate scaled dimensions while preserving aspect ratio double image_aspect_ratio = (double)original_image_width / original_image_height; //--- Calculate the aspect ratio of the original image double chart_aspect_ratio = (double)chart_pixel_width / chart_pixel_height; //--- Calculate the aspect ratio of the chart int scaled_image_width, scaled_image_height; //--- Declare variables for scaled image dimensions if (image_aspect_ratio > chart_aspect_ratio) { //--- Check if the image is wider relative to the chart scaled_image_width = chart_pixel_width; //--- Set scaled width to match chart width scaled_image_height = (int)(chart_pixel_width / image_aspect_ratio); //--- Calculate scaled height to maintain aspect ratio } else { scaled_image_height = chart_pixel_height; //--- Set scaled height to match chart height scaled_image_width = (int)(chart_pixel_height * image_aspect_ratio); //--- Calculate scaled width to maintain aspect ratio } // Limit scaling to original size if enabled if (LimitToOriginalSize) { //--- Check if the user has enabled limiting to original size scaled_image_width = MathMin(scaled_image_width, (int)original_image_width); //--- Restrict width to original width scaled_image_height = MathMin(scaled_image_height, (int)original_image_height); //--- Restrict height to original height // Recalculate one dimension to maintain aspect ratio if (scaled_image_width < scaled_image_height * image_aspect_ratio) { //--- Check if width is the limiting factor scaled_image_height = (int)(scaled_image_width / image_aspect_ratio); //--- Adjust height to maintain aspect ratio } else { scaled_image_width = (int)(scaled_image_height * image_aspect_ratio); //--- Adjust width to maintain aspect ratio } } // Log dimensions for debugging PrintFormat( "Original: %dx%d, Chart: %dx%d, Scaled: %dx%d", original_image_width, original_image_height, chart_pixel_width, chart_pixel_height, scaled_image_width, scaled_image_height ); //--- Log the original, chart, and scaled dimensions for debugging return true; }
我们首先定义 “DisplayImageOnChart” 函数，用于在图表上渲染图像。首先，我们声明 array 类型的 “image_pixels” 数组，用于存储图像的像素数据，以及 “original_image_width” 和 “original_image_height” 变量，用于保存原始图像的尺寸。使用 ResourceReadImage 函数，我们将图像数据从 “ORIGINAL_IMAGE_RESOURCE” 宏加载到 “image_pixels” 数组中，同时捕获其宽度和高度。如果该操作失败，我们通过 Print 函数记录错误信息并返回 false，表示操作失败，从而中止后续处理。
接下来，我们获取图表的尺寸，以确保图像能够适当适配。我们使用 ChartGetInteger 函数获取图表的宽度和高度，并将其转换为整数后分别存储在 “chart_pixel_width” 和 “chart_pixel_height” 中。为了在缩放时保持图像的宽高比，我们通过将 “original_image_width” 除以 “original_image_height” 计算 “image_aspect_ratio”，并将 “chart_pixel_width” 除以 “chart_pixel_height” 计算 “chart_aspect_ratio”。这两个比例将指导我们的缩放逻辑。
然后，我们声明 “scaled_image_width” 和 “scaled_image_height” 变量，用于存储缩放后图像的尺寸。为了保持宽高比，我们将 “image_aspect_ratio” 与 “chart_aspect_ratio” 进行比较。如果图像相对于图表更宽（即 “image_aspect_ratio” 大于 “chart_aspect_ratio”），我们将 “scaled_image_width” 设置为 “chart_pixel_width”，并通过将 “chart_pixel_width” 除以 “image_aspect_ratio” 计算 “scaled_image_height”。否则，我们将 “scaled_image_height” 设置为 “chart_pixel_height”，并通过将 “chart_pixel_height” 乘以 “image_aspect_ratio” 计算 “scaled_image_width”。这样能够确保图像在不发生畸变的情况下适配图表。
如果 “LimitToOriginalSize” 输入参数为 true，我们将缩放限制在原始图像尺寸内，以防止放大图像。我们使用 MathMin 函数将 “scaled_image_width” 限制在 “original_image_width”，将 “scaled_image_height” 限制在 “original_image_height”。在该限制之后，为了保持宽高比，我们检查 “scaled_image_width” 是否小于 “scaled_image_height” 乘以 “image_aspect_ratio”。如果是，我们通过将 “scaled_image_width” 除以 “image_aspect_ratio” 重新计算 “scaled_image_height”；否则，我们通过将 “scaled_image_height” 乘以 “image_aspect_ratio” 重新计算 “scaled_image_width”。
最后，我们使用 PrintFormat 函数记录原始尺寸、图表尺寸和缩放后尺寸。我们将使用它来跟踪图表的动态变化，如下所示。
从图像中可以看出，我们已经读取了图表和图像的尺寸。现在我们需要做的是动态缩放图像以适配图表。为此，我们需要一个自定义函数来实现这一功能。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scale the image using bicubic interpolation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ScaleImage( uint &pixels[], int original_width, int original_height, int new_width, int new_height ) { uint scaled_pixels[]; //--- Declare an array for scaled pixel data ArrayResize(scaled_pixels, new_width * new_height); //--- Resize the array to fit the scaled image for (int y = 0; y < new_height; y++) { //--- Iterate over each row of the scaled image for (int x = 0; x < new_width; x++) { //--- Iterate over each column of the scaled image // Map to original image coordinates double original_x = (double)x * original_width / new_width; //--- Calculate the corresponding x-coordinate in the original image double original_y = (double)y * original_height / new_height; //--- Calculate the corresponding y-coordinate in the original image // Apply bicubic interpolation uint pixel = BicubicInterpolate(pixels, original_width, original_height, original_x, original_y); //--- Interpolate the pixel value scaled_pixels[y * new_width + x] = pixel; //--- Store the interpolated pixel in the scaled array } } ArrayResize(pixels, new_width * new_height); //--- Resize the original pixel array to the new dimensions ArrayCopy(pixels, scaled_pixels); //--- Copy the scaled pixels back to the original array }
在这里，我们定义了 “ScaleImage” 函数，使用双三次插值方法调整图像大小。我们声明 “scaled_pixels” 数组，并使用 ArrayResize 函数将其大小调整为 “new_width” × “new_height” 像素。我们遍历每个像素，通过 “original_x” 和 “original_y” 将坐标映射到原始图像。
对于每个像素，我们调用 “BicubicInterpolate” 函数（稍后将详细说明）来计算像素值，并将其存储在 “scaled_pixels” 的位置 “y” × “new_width” + “x” 处。最后，我们使用 ArrayResize 调整 “pixels” 的大小，并使用 ArrayCopy 将 “scaled_pixels” 复制到其中，以便进行后续的图表处理。
以下是负责通过双三次插值计算像素值的函数。让我们先定义一个函数来计算单个颜色元素的插值，然后可以将其用于计算单个像素的插值。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Perform bicubic interpolation for a single color component | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double BicubicInterpolateComponent(uchar &components[], double fractional_x, double fractional_y) { // Calculate cubic interpolation weights for x double weights_x[4]; //--- Declare an array for x interpolation weights double t = fractional_x; //--- Store the fractional x value weights_x[0] = (-0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate weight for x-1 weights_x[1] = (1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1); //--- Calculate weight for x weights_x[2] = (-1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate weight for x+1 weights_x[3] = (0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); //--- Calculate weight for x+2 // Interpolate in x for each y double y_values[4]; //--- Declare an array for intermediate y values for (int j = 0; j < 4; j++) { //--- Iterate over rows of the neighborhood y_values[j] = weights_x[0] * components[j * 4 + 0] + weights_x[1] * components[j * 4 + 1] + weights_x[2] * components[j * 4 + 2] + weights_x[3] * components[j * 4 + 3]; //--- Perform interpolation in x for each y } // Calculate cubic interpolation weights for y double weights_y[4]; //--- Declare an array for y interpolation weights t = fractional_y; //--- Store the fractional y value weights_y[0] = (-0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate weight for y-1 weights_y[1] = (1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1); //--- Calculate weight for y weights_y[2] = (-1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate weight for y+1 weights_y[3] = (0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); //--- Calculate weight for y+2 // Interpolate in y double result = weights_y[0] * y_values[0] + weights_y[1] * y_values[1] + weights_y[2] * y_values[2] + weights_y[3] * y_values[3]; //--- Perform interpolation in y to get the final value // Clamp the result to valid color range [0, 255] return MathMax(0, MathMin(255, result)); //--- Clamp the interpolated value to the valid color range }
在这里，我们实现了 “BicubicInterpolateComponent” 函数，用于在图像缩放过程中对单个颜色分量执行双三次插值。我们声明 “weights_x” 数组以存储 x 轴的插值权重，并将 “t” 设置为 “fractional_x”，即 x 坐标的小数部分。
我们使用三次多项式公式计算位置 x-1、x、x+1 和 x+2 的四个权重，存储在 “weights_x” 中，从而实现平滑插值。接下来，我们声明 “y_values” array 以保存中间结果，并遍历 4×4 像素邻域的四行。对于每一行 “j”，我们通过将 “weights_x” 值与 “components” 数组中索引 “j × 4 + 0” 到 “j × 4 + 3” 处的对应颜色分量相乘，计算 “y_values[j]”，执行 x 轴方向的插值。
然后，我们声明 “weights_y” 数组，并将 “t” 设置为 “fractional_y” 用于 y 轴权重，使用相同的三次公式计算位置 y-1、y、y+1 和 y+2 的权重。我们通过使用 “weights_y” 对 “y_values” 进行加权和运算，在 y 轴方向上执行插值，计算 “result”。最后，我们使用 MathMax 和 MathMin 函数将 “result” 限制在有效颜色范围 [0, 255] 内，确保输出适合像素颜色表示。我们还需要为每个像素准备颜色通道分量，因此让我们设计一个颜色通道提取函数。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Extract ARGB components from a pixel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void GetArgb(uint pixel, uchar &alpha, uchar &red, uchar &green, uchar &blue) { alpha = (uchar)((pixel >> 24) & 0xFF); //--- Extract the alpha channel from the pixel red = (uchar)((pixel >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract the red channel from the pixel green = (uchar)((pixel >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract the green channel from the pixel blue = (uchar)(pixel & 0xFF); //--- Extract the blue channel from the pixel }
我们实现了 “GetArgb” 函数，用于从目标像素中提取单个 ARGB 颜色分量。我们接受一个 “pixel” 值，并通过引用变量 “alpha”、“red”、“green” 和 “blue” 来存储提取的分量。使用位运算，我们将每个分量隔离：将 “pixel” 右移 24 位并与 “0xFF” 进行按位与运算以提取 “alpha”；右移 16 位并掩码以获取 “red”；右移 8 位并掩码以获取 “green”；对最低 8 位进行掩码以提取 “blue”。每个结果被强制转换为 uchar，确保数值位于 0-255 的范围内，适合颜色表示
我们使用 “0xFF” 掩码机制，确保从 32 位无符号整数像素中提取所需的字节（8 位），该像素以 ARGB 格式表示颜色，从而准确提取 alpha、红色、绿色或蓝色值。如果缺少 “& 0xFF”，可能会因为其他通道的高位未被清除而导致意想不到的结果。如果您对这些字符的含义感到好奇，我们讨论的是十六进制格式的数字 255。请查看这里。
有了这些函数，我们现在可以定义一个函数来对单个像素执行双三次插值，从而精确地缩放图像。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Perform bicubic interpolation for a single pixel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint BicubicInterpolate( uint &pixels[], int width, int height, double x, double y ) { // Get integer and fractional parts int x0 = (int)x; //--- Extract the integer part of the x-coordinate int y0 = (int)y; //--- Extract the integer part of the y-coordinate double fractional_x = x - x0; //--- Calculate the fractional part of the x-coordinate double fractional_y = y - y0; //--- Calculate the fractional part of the y-coordinate // Define 4x4 neighborhood int x_indices[4], y_indices[4]; //--- Declare arrays for x and y indices for (int i = -1; i <= 2; i++) { //--- Iterate over the 4x4 neighborhood x_indices[i + 1] = MathMin(MathMax(x0 + i, 0), width - 1); //--- Calculate clamped x-index y_indices[i + 1] = MathMin(MathMax(y0 + i, 0), height - 1); //--- Calculate clamped y-index } // Get 16 pixels in the 4x4 neighborhood uint neighborhood_pixels[16]; //--- Declare an array for the 4x4 neighborhood pixels for (int j = 0; j < 4; j++) { //--- Iterate over rows of the neighborhood for (int i = 0; i < 4; i++) { //--- Iterate over columns of the neighborhood neighborhood_pixels[j * 4 + i] = pixels[y_indices[j] * width + x_indices[i]]; //--- Store the pixel value } } // Extract ARGB components uchar alpha_components[16], red_components[16], green_components[16], blue_components[16]; //--- Declare arrays for ARGB components for (int i = 0; i < 16; i++) { //--- Iterate over the neighborhood pixels GetArgb( neighborhood_pixels[i], alpha_components[i], red_components[i], green_components[i], blue_components[i] ); //--- Extract ARGB components for each pixel } // Perform bicubic interpolation for each component uchar alpha_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(alpha_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate the alpha component uchar red_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(red_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate the red component uchar green_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(green_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate the green component uchar blue_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(blue_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate the blue component // Combine components into a single pixel return (alpha_out << 24) | (red_out << 16) | (green_out << 8) | blue_out; //--- Combine ARGB components into a single pixel value }
在这里，我们实现了 “BicubicInterpolate” 函数，通过双三次插值过程计算单个像素的颜色。我们首先提取输入坐标 “x” 和 “y” 的整数部分到 “x0” 和 “y0” 中，并计算它们的小数部分，分别为 “fractional_x” 和 “fractional_y”。我们定义 “x_indices” 和 “y_indices” 数组来存储 4×4 邻域的坐标，从 -1 迭代到 2，计算 “x0” 和 “y0” 周围的索引。使用 MathMin 和 MathMax 函数，我们将这些索引限制在有效范围 [0, “width”-1] 和 [0, “height”-1] 内。
然后，我们创建 “neighborhood_pixels” 数组来保存来自 4×4 邻域的 16 个像素，通过遍历 “y_indices” 和 “x_indices” 从 “pixels” 数组的 “y_indices[j] × width + x_indices[i]” 位置获取像素值来填充它。接下来，我们声明 “alpha_components”、“red_components”、“green_components” 和 “blue_components” 数组，并使用 “GetArgb” 函数提取 “neighborhood_pixels” 中 16 个像素中每一个的 ARGB 值。
对于每个颜色分量，我们调用 “BicubicInterpolateComponent” 函数，传入 “fractional_x” 和 “fractional_y”，将结果作为 “uchar” 值存储在 “alpha_out”、“red_out”、“green_out” 和 “blue_out” 中。最后，我们使用位移运算将这些分量组合成单个像素值：“alpha_out” 移位 24 位，“red_out” 移位 16 位，“green_out” 移位 8 位，以及 “blue_out”，返回生成的 “uint” 值供缩放图像使用。现在我们可以调用 “ScaleImage” 函数使其生效。
// Scale the image using bicubic interpolation ScaleImage(image_pixels, original_image_width, original_image_height, scaled_image_width, scaled_image_height); //--- Scale the image to the calculated dimensions
调用该函数后，我们现在可以创建一个包含缩放图像的新资源。
// Create a unique resource name for the scaled image string scaled_resource_name = "::ScaledImage" + IntegerToString(scaled_resource_counter++); //--- Generate a unique resource name using the counter // Create a new resource with the scaled image if (!ResourceCreate( scaled_resource_name, image_pixels, scaled_image_width, scaled_image_height, 0, 0, scaled_image_width, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { //--- Create a new resource for the scaled image Print("Error: Failed to create resource for scaled image: ", scaled_resource_name); //--- Log an error if resource creation fails return false; //--- Return false to indicate failure }
为了生成并将缩放后的图像作为资源存储，我们通过定义 “scaled_resource_name” 字符串创建一个唯一的资源名称，将 “::ScaledImage” 与应用于 “scaled_resource_counter” 的 IntegerToString 函数的结果连接起来，然后我们递增该计数器以确保后续资源的唯一性。
接下来，我们使用 ResourceCreate 函数创建一个具有 “scaled_resource_name” 的新资源，使用 “image_pixels” 数组、“scaled_image_width”、“scaled_image_height”，并指定偏移量为 0，宽度为 “scaled_image_width”，以及 COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE 格式。如果 “ResourceCreate” 失败，我们使用 Print 函数记录错误，包括 “scaled_resource_name”，并返回 false 表示失败，停止进一步处理。
如果执行到这一步，我们只需要在图表上定位并可视化图像，因此让我们首先定义定位坐标。
// Determine image position based on user input int x_offset, y_offset; //--- Declare variables for x and y offsets if (CenterImageDynamically) { //--- Check if the user wants to center the image dynamically x_offset = (chart_pixel_width - scaled_image_width) / 2; //--- Calculate horizontal offset to center the image y_offset = (chart_pixel_height - scaled_image_height) / 2; //--- Calculate vertical offset to center the image } else { // Set base position based on chosen anchor corner switch (AnchorCorner) { //--- Select the anchor corner based on user input case TOP_LEFT: //--- Handle Top-Left corner x_offset = XOffsetFromCorner; //--- Use user-defined x-offset from top-left y_offset = YOffsetFromCorner; //--- Use user-defined y-offset from top-left break; case TOP_RIGHT: //--- Handle Top-Right corner x_offset = chart_pixel_width - scaled_image_width - XOffsetFromCorner; //--- Calculate x-offset from right edge y_offset = YOffsetFromCorner; //--- Use user-defined y-offset from top break; case BOTTOM_LEFT: //--- Handle Bottom-Left corner x_offset = XOffsetFromCorner; //--- Use user-defined x-offset from left y_offset = chart_pixel_height - scaled_image_height - YOffsetFromCorner; //--- Calculate y-offset from bottom break; case BOTTOM_RIGHT: //--- Handle Bottom-Right corner x_offset = chart_pixel_width - scaled_image_width - XOffsetFromCorner; //--- Calculate x-offset from right edge y_offset = chart_pixel_height - scaled_image_height - YOffsetFromCorner; //--- Calculate y-offset from bottom break; default: //--- Handle unexpected case x_offset = XOffsetFromCorner; //--- Default to top-left x-offset y_offset = YOffsetFromCorner; //--- Default to top-left y-offset } }
至于定位，我们声明 “x_offset” 和 “y_offset” 变量。如果 “CenterImageDynamically” 为 true，我们通过将 “x_offset” 设置为（“chart_pixel_width” - “scaled_image_width”）/ 2，“y_offset” 设置为（“chart_pixel_height” - “scaled_image_height”）/ 2 来使图像居中。
否则，通过对 “AnchorCorner” 使用 switch 语句设置偏移量：“TOP_LEFT” 使用 “XOffsetFromCorner” 和 “YOffsetFromCorner”；“TOP_RIGHT” 将 “x_offset” 设置为 “chart_pixel_width” - “scaled_image_width” - “XOffsetFromCorner”；“BOTTOM_LEFT” 将 “y_offset” 设置为 “chart_pixel_height” - “scaled_image_height” - “YOffsetFromCorner”；“BOTTOM_RIGHT” 则组合两种方式。默认情况下使用 “XOffsetFromCorner” 和 “YOffsetFromCorner”。
现在我们需要一个函数，通过定义的坐标来定位图像。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and position the chart image object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateFullChartImage( string object_name, string resource_name, int x_size, int y_size, int x_offset, int y_offset, bool is_background ) { // Create the bitmap label object if it doesn't exist if (ObjectFind(0, object_name) < 0) { //--- Check if the object already exists ObjectCreate(0, object_name, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); //--- Create a new bitmap label object } // Set object properties ObjectSetString(0, object_name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, resource_name); //--- Set the resource file for the bitmap ObjectSetInteger(0, object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE, x_size); //--- Set the width of the bitmap ObjectSetInteger(0, object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE, y_size); //--- Set the height of the bitmap ObjectSetInteger(0, object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x_offset); //--- Set the horizontal position of the bitmap ObjectSetInteger(0, object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y_offset); //--- Set the vertical position of the bitmap ObjectSetInteger(0, object_name, OBJPROP_BACK, is_background); //--- Set whether the bitmap is in the background based on input // Redraw the chart to update the display ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw the chart to reflect changes }
在这里，我们实现了 “CreateFullChartImage” 函数，用于在图表上创建并定位图像对象。我们首先使用 ObjectFind 函数检查名为 “object_name” 的对象是否存在。如果不存在（返回值小于 0），我们使用 ObjectCreate 函数创建一个新的位图标签对象，指定 “object_name”、OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL 和默认的图表坐标。
然后，我们设置对象的属性：使用 ObjectSetString 将 “resource_name” 链接到 OBJPROP_BMPFILE 作为图像源；使用 ObjectSetInteger 将 “OBJPROP_XSIZE” 设置为 “x_size”，“OBJPROP_YSIZE” 设置为 “y_size”，“OBJPROP_XDISTANCE” 设置为 “x_offset”，“OBJPROP_YDISTANCE” 设置为 “y_offset” 以确定尺寸和位置；将 OBJPROP_BACK 设置为 “is_background” 以切换背景或前景显示。最后，我们调用 ChartRedraw 函数更新图表显示，呈现新增或修改后的图像对象。然后，我们调用此函数来可视化图像。
CreateFullChartImage(
CHART_IMAGE_OBJECT_NAME, scaled_resource_name,
scaled_image_width, scaled_image_height,
x_offset, y_offset, ImageInBackground
); //--- Create and position the chart image object, using user-specified background setting
调用该函数后，一切就绪，我们可以在 OnInit 事件处理程序中调用这个主函数来创建初始图像。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { // Display the image on the chart during initialization if (!DisplayImageOnChart()) { //--- Attempt to display the image on the chart Print("Error: Failed to display the initial image."); //--- Log an error if image display fails return (INIT_FAILED); //--- Return failure status if initialization fails } return (INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return success status if initialization succeeds }
在 OnInit 事件处理程序中，我们调用 “DisplayImageOnChart” 函数在初始化期间渲染图像。如果 “DisplayImageOnChart” 返回 false，表示图像显示失败，我们记录错误信息并返回 INIT_FAILED，表明初始化失败，终止程序。如果显示成功，我们返回 INIT_SUCCEEDED，表示初始化已完成，程序可以继续运行。编译后，我们得到以下结果。
从图像中可以看出，我们能够在初始运行时将资源图像映射到图表上。然而，我们需要使图像在图表尺寸变化时能够响应。因此，我们需要 OnChartEvent 事件处理程序。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent( const int event_id, // Event ID const long &long_param, // Long type event parameter const double &double_param, // Double type event parameter const string &string_param // String type event parameter ) { // Handle chart resize events to update the image if (event_id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) { //--- Check if the event is a chart change (e.g., resize) if (!DisplayImageOnChart()) { //--- Attempt to update the image on the chart Print("Error: Failed to update image on chart resize."); //--- Log an error if image update fails } } }
在这里，我们定义了 OnChartEvent 事件处理程序来处理程序中与图表相关的事件，特别关注图表的调整大小。我们检查 “event_id” 是否等于 CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE，该事件表示图表修改（如调整大小）。如果为真，我们调用 “DisplayImageOnChart” 函数来更新图像显示，使其与新的图表尺寸相匹配。如果 “DisplayImageOnChart” 返回 false，表示图像更新失败，我们记录错误信息以提醒用户注意此问题。最后，我们需要在删除程序时清除图表上映射的所有资源。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { // Clean up by deleting the chart image object ObjectDelete(0, CHART_IMAGE_OBJECT_NAME); //--- Remove the chart image object during deinitialization // Dynamic resources are automatically freed when the EA is removed //--- Note that dynamic resources are automatically released }
为了确保程序能够干净地退出，在 OnDeinit 事件处理程序中，我们调用 ObjectDelete 函数从图表上移除由 “CHART_IMAGE_OBJECT_NAME” 标识的图表图像对象。这样可以防止程序结束后留下任何残留对象。请注意，为缩放图像创建的动态资源在移除 Expert Advisor 时会被系统自动释放，无需额外的清理操作。当我们运行程序时，会得到以下结果。
从图像可以看出，我们成功创建了指定的图像并将其设置为资源，按照用户定义的方式动态缩放图像，从而实现了我们的目标。现在剩下的是对程序进行彻底的测试，这将在接下来的部分中讨论。
测试和验证
我们进行了所有测试，并将其编译为一个图形交换格式 (GIF) 可视化文件，展示了该图像的动态特性，能够响应图表调整大小和用户输入，且在此过程中不会损失任何质量。
结论
总之，我们构建了一个用于在 MetaTrader 5 图表上实现动态图像图形的 MQL5 工具，利用双三次插值实现了清晰、自适应的视觉效果。我们展示了如何实现并应用它来进行用户控制的图像缩放和定位。您可以定制此工具，以增强您的交易图表的功能性和美观度。
本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/17892
注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。
本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。