在交易图表上通过资源驱动的双三次插值图像缩放技术创建动态 MQL5 图形界面

引言

利用动态视觉效果自定义交易图表可以提升我们的市场分析水平，但要实现高质量的图像渲染，需要精心构思 MQL5 程序。在本文中，我们将介绍一款强大的工具，它能够实现动态图形界面，利用资源驱动的图像缩放结合双三次插值技术，打造出清晰、灵活的图表视觉效果。我们将通过以下步骤来探索这一过程：

最终，您将拥有一个强大的工具，可以通过专业的、用户可控的图像图形来改造您的交易图表。





动态资源驱动图像图形概述

我们的目标是构建一个 MQL5 工具，在 MetaTrader 5 图表上嵌入并缩放图像，从而创建动态的、用户可控的图形界面。我们将把位图图像作为资源加载，使用双三次插值将其缩放以适应图表尺寸，并根据用户输入（如锚定到角落或动态居中）进行定位。这将使我们能够在保持宽高比的同时叠加自定义视觉效果（如标志或图案），并支持在背景或前景显示之间切换，所有这些都经过优化，以确保实时性能。这样，图表将变得更加有趣和吸引人。

对于缩放，我们将使用双三次插值，而不是最近邻和双线性方法。最近邻插值会产生像素化的结果，而双线性插值则会模糊细节。以下是一张详细的示意图，解释了我们为何选择双三次插值而非其他方法。

图形可视化。

像素化结果可视化

双三次插值利用 4×4 像素邻域和三次多项式，确保更平滑的渐变和更清晰的边缘。我们选择双三次插值是因为它具有卓越的清晰度和效率，非常适合在各种图表尺寸上进行动态调整，能够提供清晰的视觉效果，从而有助于提升交易决策。以下是我们期望实现的目标示例，使用的是自定义的 MQL5 图像。





MQL5实现

要在 MQL5 中创建程序，我们首先需要确保图像采用正确的格式，即位图（BMP）格式。与JPEG格式相比，BMP 格式是未压缩的位图图像，具有更高的分辨率。因此，如果您需要使用相关图像，而它采用其他格式，可以使用免费的在线资源进行转换。至于我们，这些是我们将要使用的图像，因为它们已经准备就绪。

获取到相应格式的文件后，我们需要将其移动到 Images 文件夹中。您可以打开导航器面板，定位到 Images 文件夹，右键点击该文件夹，然后选择"打开文件夹"。这将打开默认文件夹，其中默认包含两个美元和欧元图像文件。您可以将图像文件粘贴到该位置。以下是直观的图示。

完成这些操作后，我们就可以开始了。我们要做的第一件事是将图像作为资源添加进去。

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #resource "\\Images\\mql5-circuit.bmp" #define ORIGINAL_IMAGE_RESOURCE "::Images\\mql5-circuit.bmp" #define CHART_IMAGE_OBJECT_NAME "ChartImage"

在这里，我们奠定了在图表上嵌入和显示图像的基础。我们使用 #resource 指令将位于 “\Images\mql5-circuit.bmp” 的位图文件作为资源包含进来，确保程序可以随时访问它。

然后，我们定义宏 “ORIGINAL_IMAGE_RESOURCE”，将其设置为 “::Images\mql5-circuit.bmp”，以创建对图像资源路径的标准化引用，我们将使用它来加载图像数据。此外，我们将宏 “CHART_IMAGE_OBJECT_NAME” 定义为 “ChartImage”，这将作为显示图像的图表对象的唯一标识符，使我们能够通过控制其在图表上的外观来对其进行管理。

接下来，我们需要定义一些将在整个程序中使用的全局变量和输入参数。

enum ENUM_ANCHOR_CORNER { TOP_LEFT = 0 , TOP_RIGHT = 1 , BOTTOM_LEFT = 2 , BOTTOM_RIGHT = 3 }; input bool LimitToOriginalSize = true ; input bool ImageInBackground = true ; input bool CenterImageDynamically = true ; input ENUM_ANCHOR_CORNER AnchorCorner = TOP_LEFT; input int XOffsetFromCorner = 100 ; input int YOffsetFromCorner = 100 ; int scaled_resource_counter = 0 ;

为了配置图像放置的用户控件，我们定义了 “ENUM_ANCHOR_CORNER” 枚举，提供 “TOP_LEFT”、“TOP_RIGHT”、“BOTTOM_LEFT” 和 “BOTTOM_RIGHT” 选项用于选择图表角落。

我们设置 input 参数：“LimitToOriginalSize”（true）用于限制缩放，“ImageInBackground”（true）用于背景/前景显示，“CenterImageDynamically”（true）用于自动或手动定位，“AnchorCorner”（TOP_LEFT）用于角落选择，“XOffsetFromCorner” 和 “YOffsetFromCorner”（100 像素）用于手动偏移。我们还将 “scaled_resource_counter” 初始化为 0，以便为缩放后的图像指定唯一名称。

为了在图表上显示图像，我们将使用一个包含所有逻辑的自定义函数。

bool DisplayImageOnChart() { uint image_pixels[]; uint original_image_width, original_image_height; if (! ResourceReadImage (ORIGINAL_IMAGE_RESOURCE, image_pixels, original_image_width, original_image_height)) { Print ( "Error: Failed to read original image data from resource." ); return false ; } int chart_pixel_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_pixel_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); double image_aspect_ratio = ( double )original_image_width / original_image_height; double chart_aspect_ratio = ( double )chart_pixel_width / chart_pixel_height; int scaled_image_width, scaled_image_height; if (image_aspect_ratio > chart_aspect_ratio) { scaled_image_width = chart_pixel_width; scaled_image_height = ( int )(chart_pixel_width / image_aspect_ratio); } else { scaled_image_height = chart_pixel_height; scaled_image_width = ( int )(chart_pixel_height * image_aspect_ratio); } if (LimitToOriginalSize) { scaled_image_width = MathMin (scaled_image_width, ( int )original_image_width); scaled_image_height = MathMin (scaled_image_height, ( int )original_image_height); if (scaled_image_width < scaled_image_height * image_aspect_ratio) { scaled_image_height = ( int )(scaled_image_width / image_aspect_ratio); } else { scaled_image_width = ( int )(scaled_image_height * image_aspect_ratio); } } PrintFormat ( "Original: %dx%d, Chart: %dx%d, Scaled: %dx%d" , original_image_width, original_image_height, chart_pixel_width, chart_pixel_height, scaled_image_width, scaled_image_height ); return true ; }

我们首先定义 “DisplayImageOnChart” 函数，用于在图表上渲染图像。首先，我们声明 array 类型的 “image_pixels” 数组，用于存储图像的像素数据，以及 “original_image_width” 和 “original_image_height” 变量，用于保存原始图像的尺寸。使用 ResourceReadImage 函数，我们将图像数据从 “ORIGINAL_IMAGE_RESOURCE” 宏加载到 “image_pixels” 数组中，同时捕获其宽度和高度。如果该操作失败，我们通过 Print 函数记录错误信息并返回 false，表示操作失败，从而中止后续处理。

接下来，我们获取图表的尺寸，以确保图像能够适当适配。我们使用 ChartGetInteger 函数获取图表的宽度和高度，并将其转换为整数后分别存储在 “chart_pixel_width” 和 “chart_pixel_height” 中。为了在缩放时保持图像的宽高比，我们通过将 “original_image_width” 除以 “original_image_height” 计算 “image_aspect_ratio”，并将 “chart_pixel_width” 除以 “chart_pixel_height” 计算 “chart_aspect_ratio”。这两个比例将指导我们的缩放逻辑。

然后，我们声明 “scaled_image_width” 和 “scaled_image_height” 变量，用于存储缩放后图像的尺寸。为了保持宽高比，我们将 “image_aspect_ratio” 与 “chart_aspect_ratio” 进行比较。如果图像相对于图表更宽（即 “image_aspect_ratio” 大于 “chart_aspect_ratio”），我们将 “scaled_image_width” 设置为 “chart_pixel_width”，并通过将 “chart_pixel_width” 除以 “image_aspect_ratio” 计算 “scaled_image_height”。否则，我们将 “scaled_image_height” 设置为 “chart_pixel_height”，并通过将 “chart_pixel_height” 乘以 “image_aspect_ratio” 计算 “scaled_image_width”。这样能够确保图像在不发生畸变的情况下适配图表。

如果 “LimitToOriginalSize” 输入参数为 true，我们将缩放限制在原始图像尺寸内，以防止放大图像。我们使用 MathMin 函数将 “scaled_image_width” 限制在 “original_image_width”，将 “scaled_image_height” 限制在 “original_image_height”。在该限制之后，为了保持宽高比，我们检查 “scaled_image_width” 是否小于 “scaled_image_height” 乘以 “image_aspect_ratio”。如果是，我们通过将 “scaled_image_width” 除以 “image_aspect_ratio” 重新计算 “scaled_image_height”；否则，我们通过将 “scaled_image_height” 乘以 “image_aspect_ratio” 重新计算 “scaled_image_width”。

最后，我们使用 PrintFormat 函数记录原始尺寸、图表尺寸和缩放后尺寸。我们将使用它来跟踪图表的动态变化，如下所示。

从图像中可以看出，我们已经读取了图表和图像的尺寸。现在我们需要做的是动态缩放图像以适配图表。为此，我们需要一个自定义函数来实现这一功能。

void ScaleImage( uint &pixels[], int original_width, int original_height, int new_width, int new_height ) { uint scaled_pixels[]; ArrayResize (scaled_pixels, new_width * new_height); for ( int y = 0 ; y < new_height; y++) { for ( int x = 0 ; x < new_width; x++) { double original_x = ( double )x * original_width / new_width; double original_y = ( double )y * original_height / new_height; uint pixel = BicubicInterpolate(pixels, original_width, original_height, original_x, original_y); scaled_pixels[y * new_width + x] = pixel; } } ArrayResize (pixels, new_width * new_height); ArrayCopy (pixels, scaled_pixels); }

在这里，我们定义了 “ScaleImage” 函数，使用双三次插值方法调整图像大小。我们声明 “scaled_pixels” 数组，并使用 ArrayResize 函数将其大小调整为 “new_width” × “new_height” 像素。我们遍历每个像素，通过 “original_x” 和 “original_y” 将坐标映射到原始图像。

对于每个像素，我们调用 “BicubicInterpolate” 函数（稍后将详细说明）来计算像素值，并将其存储在 “scaled_pixels” 的位置 “y” × “new_width” + “x” 处。最后，我们使用 ArrayResize 调整 “pixels” 的大小，并使用 ArrayCopy 将 “scaled_pixels” 复制到其中，以便进行后续的图表处理。

以下是负责通过双三次插值计算像素值的函数。让我们先定义一个函数来计算单个颜色元素的插值，然后可以将其用于计算单个像素的插值。

double BicubicInterpolateComponent( uchar &components[], double fractional_x, double fractional_y) { double weights_x[ 4 ]; double t = fractional_x; weights_x[ 0 ] = (- 0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); weights_x[ 1 ] = ( 1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1 ); weights_x[ 2 ] = (- 1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); weights_x[ 3 ] = ( 0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); double y_values[ 4 ]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 4 ; j++) { y_values[j] = weights_x[ 0 ] * components[j * 4 + 0 ] + weights_x[ 1 ] * components[j * 4 + 1 ] + weights_x[ 2 ] * components[j * 4 + 2 ] + weights_x[ 3 ] * components[j * 4 + 3 ]; } double weights_y[ 4 ]; t = fractional_y; weights_y[ 0 ] = (- 0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); weights_y[ 1 ] = ( 1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1 ); weights_y[ 2 ] = (- 1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); weights_y[ 3 ] = ( 0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); double result = weights_y[ 0 ] * y_values[ 0 ] + weights_y[ 1 ] * y_values[ 1 ] + weights_y[ 2 ] * y_values[ 2 ] + weights_y[ 3 ] * y_values[ 3 ]; return MathMax ( 0 , MathMin ( 255 , result)); }

在这里，我们实现了 “BicubicInterpolateComponent” 函数，用于在图像缩放过程中对单个颜色分量执行双三次插值。我们声明 “weights_x” 数组以存储 x 轴的插值权重，并将 “t” 设置为 “fractional_x”，即 x 坐标的小数部分。

我们使用三次多项式公式计算位置 x-1、x、x+1 和 x+2 的四个权重，存储在 “weights_x” 中，从而实现平滑插值。接下来，我们声明 “y_values” array 以保存中间结果，并遍历 4×4 像素邻域的四行。对于每一行 “j”，我们通过将 “weights_x” 值与 “components” 数组中索引 “j × 4 + 0” 到 “j × 4 + 3” 处的对应颜色分量相乘，计算 “y_values[j]”，执行 x 轴方向的插值。

然后，我们声明 “weights_y” 数组，并将 “t” 设置为 “fractional_y” 用于 y 轴权重，使用相同的三次公式计算位置 y-1、y、y+1 和 y+2 的权重。我们通过使用 “weights_y” 对 “y_values” 进行加权和运算，在 y 轴方向上执行插值，计算 “result”。最后，我们使用 MathMax 和 MathMin 函数将 “result” 限制在有效颜色范围 [0, 255] 内，确保输出适合像素颜色表示。我们还需要为每个像素准备颜色通道分量，因此让我们设计一个颜色通道提取函数。

void GetArgb( uint pixel, uchar &alpha, uchar &red, uchar &green, uchar &blue) { alpha = ( uchar )((pixel >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); red = ( uchar )((pixel >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); green = ( uchar )((pixel >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); blue = ( uchar )(pixel & 0xFF ); }

我们实现了 “GetArgb” 函数，用于从目标像素中提取单个 ARGB 颜色分量。我们接受一个 “pixel” 值，并通过引用变量 “alpha”、“red”、“green” 和 “blue” 来存储提取的分量。使用位运算，我们将每个分量隔离：将 “pixel” 右移 24 位并与 “0xFF” 进行按位与运算以提取 “alpha”；右移 16 位并掩码以获取 “red”；右移 8 位并掩码以获取 “green”；对最低 8 位进行掩码以提取 “blue”。每个结果被强制转换为 uchar，确保数值位于 0-255 的范围内，适合颜色表示

我们使用 “0xFF” 掩码机制，确保从 32 位无符号整数像素中提取所需的字节（8 位），该像素以 ARGB 格式表示颜色，从而准确提取 alpha、红色、绿色或蓝色值。如果缺少 “& 0xFF”，可能会因为其他通道的高位未被清除而导致意想不到的结果。如果您对这些字符的含义感到好奇，我们讨论的是十六进制格式的数字 255。请查看这里。

有了这些函数，我们现在可以定义一个函数来对单个像素执行双三次插值，从而精确地缩放图像。

uint BicubicInterpolate( uint &pixels[], int width, int height, double x, double y ) { int x0 = ( int )x; int y0 = ( int )y; double fractional_x = x - x0; double fractional_y = y - y0; int x_indices[ 4 ], y_indices[ 4 ]; for ( int i = - 1 ; i <= 2 ; i++) { x_indices[i + 1 ] = MathMin ( MathMax (x0 + i, 0 ), width - 1 ); y_indices[i + 1 ] = MathMin ( MathMax (y0 + i, 0 ), height - 1 ); } uint neighborhood_pixels[ 16 ]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 4 ; j++) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) { neighborhood_pixels[j * 4 + i] = pixels[y_indices[j] * width + x_indices[i]]; } } uchar alpha_components[ 16 ], red_components[ 16 ], green_components[ 16 ], blue_components[ 16 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 16 ; i++) { GetArgb( neighborhood_pixels[i], alpha_components[i], red_components[i], green_components[i], blue_components[i] ); } uchar alpha_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(alpha_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar red_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(red_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar green_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(green_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar blue_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(blue_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); return (alpha_out << 24 ) | (red_out << 16 ) | (green_out << 8 ) | blue_out; }

在这里，我们实现了 “BicubicInterpolate” 函数，通过双三次插值过程计算单个像素的颜色。我们首先提取输入坐标 “x” 和 “y” 的整数部分到 “x0” 和 “y0” 中，并计算它们的小数部分，分别为 “fractional_x” 和 “fractional_y”。我们定义 “x_indices” 和 “y_indices” 数组来存储 4×4 邻域的坐标，从 -1 迭代到 2，计算 “x0” 和 “y0” 周围的索引。使用 MathMin 和 MathMax 函数，我们将这些索引限制在有效范围 [0, “width”-1] 和 [0, “height”-1] 内。

然后，我们创建 “neighborhood_pixels” 数组来保存来自 4×4 邻域的 16 个像素，通过遍历 “y_indices” 和 “x_indices” 从 “pixels” 数组的 “y_indices[j] × width + x_indices[i]” 位置获取像素值来填充它。接下来，我们声明 “alpha_components”、“red_components”、“green_components” 和 “blue_components” 数组，并使用 “GetArgb” 函数提取 “neighborhood_pixels” 中 16 个像素中每一个的 ARGB 值。

对于每个颜色分量，我们调用 “BicubicInterpolateComponent” 函数，传入 “fractional_x” 和 “fractional_y”，将结果作为 “uchar” 值存储在 “alpha_out”、“red_out”、“green_out” 和 “blue_out” 中。最后，我们使用位移运算将这些分量组合成单个像素值：“alpha_out” 移位 24 位，“red_out” 移位 16 位，“green_out” 移位 8 位，以及 “blue_out”，返回生成的 “uint” 值供缩放图像使用。现在我们可以调用 “ScaleImage” 函数使其生效。

ScaleImage(image_pixels, original_image_width, original_image_height, scaled_image_width, scaled_image_height);

调用该函数后，我们现在可以创建一个包含缩放图像的新资源。

string scaled_resource_name = "::ScaledImage" + IntegerToString (scaled_resource_counter++); if (! ResourceCreate ( scaled_resource_name, image_pixels, scaled_image_width, scaled_image_height, 0 , 0 , scaled_image_width, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Error: Failed to create resource for scaled image: " , scaled_resource_name); return false ; }

为了生成并将缩放后的图像作为资源存储，我们通过定义 “scaled_resource_name” 字符串创建一个唯一的资源名称，将 “::ScaledImage” 与应用于 “scaled_resource_counter” 的 IntegerToString 函数的结果连接起来，然后我们递增该计数器以确保后续资源的唯一性。

接下来，我们使用 ResourceCreate 函数创建一个具有 “scaled_resource_name” 的新资源，使用 “image_pixels” 数组、“scaled_image_width”、“scaled_image_height”，并指定偏移量为 0，宽度为 “scaled_image_width”，以及 COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE 格式。如果 “ResourceCreate” 失败，我们使用 Print 函数记录错误，包括 “scaled_resource_name”，并返回 false 表示失败，停止进一步处理。

如果执行到这一步，我们只需要在图表上定位并可视化图像，因此让我们首先定义定位坐标。

int x_offset, y_offset; if (CenterImageDynamically) { x_offset = (chart_pixel_width - scaled_image_width) / 2 ; y_offset = (chart_pixel_height - scaled_image_height) / 2 ; } else { switch (AnchorCorner) { case TOP_LEFT: x_offset = XOffsetFromCorner; y_offset = YOffsetFromCorner; break ; case TOP_RIGHT: x_offset = chart_pixel_width - scaled_image_width - XOffsetFromCorner; y_offset = YOffsetFromCorner; break ; case BOTTOM_LEFT: x_offset = XOffsetFromCorner; y_offset = chart_pixel_height - scaled_image_height - YOffsetFromCorner; break ; case BOTTOM_RIGHT: x_offset = chart_pixel_width - scaled_image_width - XOffsetFromCorner; y_offset = chart_pixel_height - scaled_image_height - YOffsetFromCorner; break ; default : x_offset = XOffsetFromCorner; y_offset = YOffsetFromCorner; } }

至于定位，我们声明 “x_offset” 和 “y_offset” 变量。如果 “CenterImageDynamically” 为 true，我们通过将 “x_offset” 设置为（“chart_pixel_width” - “scaled_image_width”）/ 2，“y_offset” 设置为（“chart_pixel_height” - “scaled_image_height”）/ 2 来使图像居中。

否则，通过对 “AnchorCorner” 使用 switch 语句设置偏移量：“TOP_LEFT” 使用 “XOffsetFromCorner” 和 “YOffsetFromCorner”；“TOP_RIGHT” 将 “x_offset” 设置为 “chart_pixel_width” - “scaled_image_width” - “XOffsetFromCorner”；“BOTTOM_LEFT” 将 “y_offset” 设置为 “chart_pixel_height” - “scaled_image_height” - “YOffsetFromCorner”；“BOTTOM_RIGHT” 则组合两种方式。默认情况下使用 “XOffsetFromCorner” 和 “YOffsetFromCorner”。

现在我们需要一个函数，通过定义的坐标来定位图像。

void CreateFullChartImage( string object_name, string resource_name, int x_size, int y_size, int x_offset, int y_offset, bool is_background ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , object_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , object_name, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); } ObjectSetString ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , resource_name); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y_offset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_BACK , is_background); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

在这里，我们实现了 “CreateFullChartImage” 函数，用于在图表上创建并定位图像对象。我们首先使用 ObjectFind 函数检查名为 “object_name” 的对象是否存在。如果不存在（返回值小于 0），我们使用 ObjectCreate 函数创建一个新的位图标签对象，指定 “object_name”、OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL 和默认的图表坐标。

然后，我们设置对象的属性：使用 ObjectSetString 将 “resource_name” 链接到 OBJPROP_BMPFILE 作为图像源；使用 ObjectSetInteger 将 “OBJPROP_XSIZE” 设置为 “x_size”，“OBJPROP_YSIZE” 设置为 “y_size”，“OBJPROP_XDISTANCE” 设置为 “x_offset”，“OBJPROP_YDISTANCE” 设置为 “y_offset” 以确定尺寸和位置；将 OBJPROP_BACK 设置为 “is_background” 以切换背景或前景显示。最后，我们调用 ChartRedraw 函数更新图表显示，呈现新增或修改后的图像对象。然后，我们调用此函数来可视化图像。

CreateFullChartImage( CHART_IMAGE_OBJECT_NAME, scaled_resource_name, scaled_image_width, scaled_image_height, x_offset, y_offset, ImageInBackground );

调用该函数后，一切就绪，我们可以在 OnInit 事件处理程序中调用这个主函数来创建初始图像。

int OnInit () { if (!DisplayImageOnChart()) { Print ( "Error: Failed to display the initial image." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在 OnInit 事件处理程序中，我们调用 “DisplayImageOnChart” 函数在初始化期间渲染图像。如果 “DisplayImageOnChart” 返回 false，表示图像显示失败，我们记录错误信息并返回 INIT_FAILED，表明初始化失败，终止程序。如果显示成功，我们返回 INIT_SUCCEEDED，表示初始化已完成，程序可以继续运行。编译后，我们得到以下结果。

从图像中可以看出，我们能够在初始运行时将资源图像映射到图表上。然而，我们需要使图像在图表尺寸变化时能够响应。因此，我们需要 OnChartEvent 事件处理程序。

void OnChartEvent ( const int event_id, const long &long_param, const double &double_param, const string &string_param ) { if (event_id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (!DisplayImageOnChart()) { Print ( "Error: Failed to update image on chart resize." ); } } }

在这里，我们定义了 OnChartEvent 事件处理程序来处理程序中与图表相关的事件，特别关注图表的调整大小。我们检查 “event_id” 是否等于 CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE，该事件表示图表修改（如调整大小）。如果为真，我们调用 “DisplayImageOnChart” 函数来更新图像显示，使其与新的图表尺寸相匹配。如果 “DisplayImageOnChart” 返回 false，表示图像更新失败，我们记录错误信息以提醒用户注意此问题。最后，我们需要在删除程序时清除图表上映射的所有资源。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , CHART_IMAGE_OBJECT_NAME); }

为了确保程序能够干净地退出，在 OnDeinit 事件处理程序中，我们调用 ObjectDelete 函数从图表上移除由 “CHART_IMAGE_OBJECT_NAME” 标识的图表图像对象。这样可以防止程序结束后留下任何残留对象。请注意，为缩放图像创建的动态资源在移除 Expert Advisor 时会被系统自动释放，无需额外的清理操作。当我们运行程序时，会得到以下结果。

从图像可以看出，我们成功创建了指定的图像并将其设置为资源，按照用户定义的方式动态缩放图像，从而实现了我们的目标。现在剩下的是对程序进行彻底的测试，这将在接下来的部分中讨论。





测试和验证

我们进行了所有测试，并将其编译为一个图形交换格式 (GIF) 可视化文件，展示了该图像的动态特性，能够响应图表调整大小和用户输入，且在此过程中不会损失任何质量。





结论



总之，我们构建了一个用于在 MetaTrader 5 图表上实现动态图像图形的 MQL5 工具，利用双三次插值实现了清晰、自适应的视觉效果。我们展示了如何实现并应用它来进行用户控制的图像缩放和定位。您可以定制此工具，以增强您的交易图表的功能性和美观度。