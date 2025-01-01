//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序开始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 设置 1 为工作小时和 0 为非工作小时

int AsianSession =B'111111111'; // 亚洲时间从 0:00 到 9:00

int EuropeanSession=B'111111111000000000'; // 欧洲时间 9:00 - 18:00

int AmericanSession =B'111111110000000000000011'; // 美洲时间 16:00 - 02:00

//--- 派生时间数值

PrintFormat("Asian session hours as value =%d",AsianSession);

PrintFormat("European session hours as value is %d",EuropeanSession);

PrintFormat("American session hours as value is %d",AmericanSession);

//--- 现在让我们展示时间工作小时的字符串表示

Print("Asian session ",GetHoursForSession(AsianSession));

Print("European session ",GetHoursForSession(EuropeanSession));

Print("American session ",GetHoursForSession(AmericanSession));

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 返回时间工作小时为字符串 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetHoursForSession(int session)

{

//--- 若要检查，使用AND比特操作并左移1比特<<=1

//--- 从最小比特开始检查

int bit=1;

string out="working hours: ";

//--- 从零开始检查全部24比特并最高到23

for(int i=0;i<24;i++)

{

//--- 总共接收的比特数

bool workinghour=(session&bit)==bit;

//--- 添加小时数到嘻嘻

if(workinghour )out=out+StringFormat("%d ",i);

//--- 左移1比特检查下一个的值

bit<<=1;

}

//--- 结果字符串

return out;

}