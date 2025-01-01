#property description "The indicator highlights the candlesticks that are local"

#property description "highs and lows. Interval length for finding"

#property description "extreme values should be found using an input parameters."

//--- 指标设置

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- 绘制

#property indicator_label1 "Extremums"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

#property indicator_color1 clrLightSteelBlue,clrRed,clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 预定义常量

#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0

//--- 输入参数

input int InpNum=4; // 半区间长度

//--- 指标缓冲区

double ExtOpen[];

double ExtHigh[];

double ExtLow[];

double ExtClose[];

double ExtColor[];

//--- 全局变量

int ExtStart=0; // 第一个蜡烛图的指数不是一个极值

int ExtCount=0; // 区间的非极值数量

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 填写非极值蜡烛图 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void FillCandles(const double &open[],const double &high[],

const double &low[],const double &close[])

{

//--- 填写蜡烛图

ArrayCopy(ExtOpen,open,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);

ArrayCopy(ExtHigh,high,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);

ArrayCopy(ExtLow,low,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);

ArrayCopy(ExtClose,close,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指标缓存映射

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOpen);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHigh);

SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLow);

SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtClose);

SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColor,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- 指定值，不显示

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);

//--- 指定用于在数据窗口显示的指标缓存名称

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Open;High;Low;Close");

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标的迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 在时间序列设置直接索引

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

//--- 柱形变量计算开始

int start=prev_calculated;

//--- 开始的InpNum*2柱不执行计算

if(start==0)

{

start+=InpNum*2;

ExtStart=0;

ExtCount=0;

}

//--- 如果只形成柱，检查下一个潜在极值

if(rates_total-start==1)

start--;

//--- 检查极值的柱形索引

int ext;

//--- 指标值计算循环

for(int i=start;i<rates_total-1;i++)

{

//--- 在i柱上无初始绘制

ExtOpen[i]=0;

ExtHigh[i]=0;

ExtLow[i]=0;

ExtClose[i]=0;

//--- 用于检查的极值指数

ext=i-InpNum;

//--- 检查本地最大值

if(IsMax(high,ext))

{

//--- 强调极值蜡烛图

ExtOpen[ext]=open[ext];

ExtHigh[ext]=high[ext];

ExtLow[ext]=low[ext];

ExtClose[ext]=close[ext];

ExtColor[ext]=1;

//--- 用中间色突出其他蜡烛图直至极值

FillCandles(open,high,low,close);

//--- 改变变量颜色

ExtStart=ext+1;

ExtCount=0;

//--- 传递到下一个迭代

continue;

}

//--- 检查本地最小值

if(IsMin(low,ext))

{

//--- 突出极值蜡烛图

ExtOpen[ext]=open[ext];

ExtHigh[ext]=high[ext];

ExtLow[ext]=low[ext];

ExtClose[ext]=close[ext];

ExtColor[ext]=2;

//--- 用中间色突出其他蜡烛图直至极值

FillCandles(open,high,low,close);

//--- 改变变量值

ExtStart=ext+1;

ExtCount=0;

//--- 传递到下一个迭代

continue;

}

//--- 增加无极值间隔数量

ExtCount++;

}

//--- 为下次调用返回 prev_calculated 值

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 检查当前数组元素是否本地最高 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool IsMax(const double &price[],const int ind)

{

//--- 间隔开始变量

int i=ind-InpNum;

//--- 间隔时间结束

int finish=ind+InpNum+1;

//--- 检查上半部间隔

for(;i<ind;i++)

{

if(price[ind]<=price[i])

return(false);

}

//--- 检查下半部间隔

for(i=ind+1;i<finish;i++)

{

if(price[ind]<=price[i])

return(false);

}

//--- 这是一个极值

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 检查当前数组元素是否是本地最低 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool IsMin(const double &price[],const int ind)

{

//--- 间隔开始变量

int i=ind-InpNum;

//--- 间隔时间结束

int finish=ind+InpNum+1;

//--- 检查上半部间隔

for(;i<ind;i++)

{

if(price[ind]>=price[i])

return(false);

}

//--- 检查下半部间隔

for(i=ind+1;i<finish;i++)

{

if(price[ind]>=price[i])

return(false);

}

//--- 这是一个极值

return(true);

}