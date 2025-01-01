文档部分
MQL5参考数组函数ArrayCopy 

ArrayCopy

复制一组数组到另一组。

int  ArrayCopy(
   void&        dst_array[],         // 目标数组
   const void&  src_array[],         // 源数组
   int          dst_start=0,         // 写入目标数组的指数
   int          src_start=0,         // 源数组的最初指数
   int          count=WHOLE_ARRAY    // 元素数量
   );

参量

dst_array[]

[out]  目标数组

src_array[]

[in]  源数组

dst_start=0

[in]  从目标数组的第几位开始写入，默认为0 。

src_start=0

[in]  从源数组的第几位开始读取，默认为0 。

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  复制数组的数量，默认全部数组复制(count=WHOLE_ARRAY).

返回值

返回复制元素的数量

注释

如果count<0 or count>src_size-src_start,所有余下的数组部分都被复制，数组从左至右复制，对于一系列数组来说。

如果数组存在不同种类型，在复制期间试着改变源数组的每个元素到目标数组。字符串型数组只可以复制到字符串型数组中间，类和结构数组包括的需要初始化的对象不能复制。结构的一组数组只可以复制成相同类型数组。

对于如在时间序列索引的动态数组，目标数组的大小自动增加到复制数据的数量（如果后者超过数组大小）。目标数组大小不会自动减少。

示例：

#property description "The indicator highlights the candlesticks that are local"
#property description "highs and lows. Interval length for finding"
#property description "extreme values should be found using an input parameters."
//--- 指标设置
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- 绘制
#property indicator_label1  "Extremums"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1  clrLightSteelBlue,clrRed,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 预定义常量
#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0
//--- 输入参数
input int InpNum=4; // 半区间长度
//--- 指标缓冲区
double ExtOpen[];
double ExtHigh[];
double ExtLow[];
double ExtClose[];
double ExtColor[];
//--- 全局变量
int    ExtStart=0; // 第一个蜡烛图的指数不是一个极值
int    ExtCount=0; // 区间的非极值数量
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填写非极值蜡烛图                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillCandles(const double &open[],const double &high[],
                 const double &low[],const double &close[])
  {
//--- 填写蜡烛图
   ArrayCopy(ExtOpen,open,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
   ArrayCopy(ExtHigh,high,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
   ArrayCopy(ExtLow,low,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
   ArrayCopy(ExtClose,close,ExtStart,ExtStart,ExtCount);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 指标缓存映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOpen);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHigh);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLow);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtClose);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColor,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 指定值，不显示
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
//--- 指定用于在数据窗口显示的指标缓存名称
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Open;High;Low;Close");
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标的迭代函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 在时间序列设置直接索引
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- 柱形变量计算开始
   int start=prev_calculated;
//--- 开始的InpNum*2柱不执行计算
   if(start==0)
     {
      start+=InpNum*2;
      ExtStart=0;
      ExtCount=0;
     }
//--- 如果只形成柱，检查下一个潜在极值
   if(rates_total-start==1)
      start--;
//--- 检查极值的柱形索引
   int ext;
//--- 指标值计算循环
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total-1;i++)
     {
      //--- 在i柱上无初始绘制
      ExtOpen[i]=0;
      ExtHigh[i]=0;
      ExtLow[i]=0;
      ExtClose[i]=0;
      //--- 用于检查的极值指数
      ext=i-InpNum;
      //--- 检查本地最大值
      if(IsMax(high,ext))
        {
         //--- 强调极值蜡烛图
         ExtOpen[ext]=open[ext];
         ExtHigh[ext]=high[ext];
         ExtLow[ext]=low[ext];
         ExtClose[ext]=close[ext];
         ExtColor[ext]=1;
         //--- 用中间色突出其他蜡烛图直至极值
         FillCandles(open,high,low,close);
         //--- 改变变量颜色
         ExtStart=ext+1;
         ExtCount=0;
         //--- 传递到下一个迭代
         continue;
        }
      //--- 检查本地最小值
      if(IsMin(low,ext))
        {
         //--- 突出极值蜡烛图
         ExtOpen[ext]=open[ext];
         ExtHigh[ext]=high[ext];
         ExtLow[ext]=low[ext];
         ExtClose[ext]=close[ext];
         ExtColor[ext]=2;
         //--- 用中间色突出其他蜡烛图直至极值
         FillCandles(open,high,low,close);
         //--- 改变变量值
         ExtStart=ext+1;
         ExtCount=0;
         //--- 传递到下一个迭代
         continue;
        }
      //--- 增加无极值间隔数量
      ExtCount++;
     }
//--- 为下次调用返回 prev_calculated 值
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查当前数组元素是否本地最高                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsMax(const double &price[],const int ind)
  {
//--- 间隔开始变量
   int i=ind-InpNum;
//--- 间隔时间结束
   int finish=ind+InpNum+1;
//--- 检查上半部间隔
   for(;i<ind;i++)
     {
      if(price[ind]<=price[i])
         return(false);
     }
//--- 检查下半部间隔
   for(i=ind+1;i<finish;i++)
     {
      if(price[ind]<=price[i])
         return(false);
     }
//--- 这是一个极值
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查当前数组元素是否是本地最低                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsMin(const double &price[],const int ind)
  {
//--- 间隔开始变量
   int i=ind-InpNum;
//--- 间隔时间结束
   int finish=ind+InpNum+1;
//--- 检查上半部间隔
   for(;i<ind;i++)
     {
      if(price[ind]>=price[i])
         return(false);
     }
//--- 检查下半部间隔
   for(i=ind+1;i<finish;i++)
     {
      if(price[ind]>=price[i])
         return(false);
     }
//--- 这是一个极值
   return(true);
  }