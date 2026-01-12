MQL5交易策略自动化（第十六部分）：基于结构突破（BoS）价格行为的午夜区间突破策略

概述

在前一篇文章（第15部分）中，我们通过密码（Cypher）谐波形态交易策略，实现了对市场反转行情的捕捉。而在本篇第16部分中，我们将聚焦于在MetaQuotes Language 5（MQL5）中自动化实现午夜区间突破结合BoS策略，开发一款能够识别午夜至凌晨6点价格区间、检测BoS并执行交易的智能交易系统（EA）。我们将涵盖以下主题：

到本文结尾时，您将拥有一款功能完备的MQL5程序——该程序可视化关键价格水平、确认突破信号，并依据预设风险参数执行交易。让我们开始吧！





理解午夜区间突破结合BOS策略

午夜区间突破结合BOS策略的核心逻辑是：利用午夜至凌晨6点形成的低波动区间（以最高价和最低价作为突破边界），同时通过BOS确认交易信号的有效性。BOS通过识别价格突破关键摆动高点（看涨信号）或摆动低点（看跌信号）来捕捉趋势反转，从而过滤虚假突破，确保交易方向与市场契机一致。该策略尤其适用于市场时段转换期（如伦敦开盘时段），或您关注的任何其他时段。不过，使用时需注意时区对齐，并在重大新闻事件期间谨慎操作，以避免价格剧烈波动导致的止损触发。

我们将实现一款MQL5的EA，其功能包括：计算午夜至凌晨6点的价格区间；在设定时间窗口内监测突破；在指定时间框架（通常为5、10或15分钟，用户可动态选择输入参数）上通过BOS确认突破。系统将根据区间范围设置止损和止盈水平，在图表上可视化关键水平，提升操作透明度，并且严格实施风险管理，确保策略在不同市场环境下保持稳健的表现。简言之，这就是我们的核心思路。





在MQL5中的实现

要在MQL5中创建该程序，请打开MetaEditor，进入导航器，找到“指标”文件夹，点击“新建”选项卡，并按照提示创建文件。文件创建完成后，在编码环境中，我们需要声明一些将在整个程序中使用到的全局变量。

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; double maximum_price = - DBL_MAX ; double minimum_price = DBL_MAX ; datetime maximum_time, minimum_time; bool isHaveDailyRange_Prices = false ; bool isHaveRangeBreak = false ; bool isTakenTrade = false ; #define RECTANGLE_PREFIX "RANGE RECTANGLE " #define UPPER_LINE_PREFIX "UPPER LINE " #define LOWER_LINE_PREFIX "LOWER LINE " input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_bos = PERIOD_M5 ;

这里，我们开始通过搭建程序的基础组件来实现该策略。我们引入<Trade/Trade.mqh>库以支持交易操作，并实例化"CTrade"类为"obj_Trade"对象，该对象将负责执行交易指令（例如：以指定参数开立多头或空头头寸）。

我们定义了多个全局变量，用于跟踪策略所需的关键数据。其中，"maximum_price"和"minimum_price"变量分别初始化为-DBL_MAX和DBL_MAX，用于存储午夜至凌晨6点区间内的最高价和最低价，从而确定该区间的边界。"maximum_time"和"minimum_time"变量为日期时间型，用于记录上述极值价格出现的具体时间，这样对于在图表上可视化区间范围至关重要。此外，我们还使用布尔标识变量："isHaveDailyRange_Prices"指示是否已计算出当日区间价格；"isHaveRangeBreak"跟踪是否已发生突破；"isTakenTrade"确保每日仅执行一笔交易，避免过度交易。

为便于图表可视化，我们定义用于对象命名的常量：将"RECTANGLE_PREFIX"设为"RANGE RECTANGLE"（区间矩形）；将"UPPER_LINE_PREFIX"设为 "UPPER LINE"（上边界线）；将"LOWER_LINE_PREFIX"设为 "LOWER LINE"（下边界线）。这些前缀确保图表中的矩形和线条对象具有唯一名称，从而清晰地标记区间范围及突破水平，使策略操作一目了然。此外，我们引入了一个用户输入参数 "timeframe_bos"，默认值为PERIOD_M5（5分钟周期），允许交易者指定用于BOS分析的时间框架（如5分钟图），以检测摆动高点和低点。至此，前期准备已就绪。接下来，我们需要定义两个函数，以实现在新交易日和新K线出现时控制交易实例。

bool isNewBar(){ static int prevBars = 0 ; int currBars = iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ); if (prevBars==currBars) return ( false ); prevBars = currBars; return ( true ); } bool isNewDay(){ bool newDay = false ; MqlDateTime Str_DateTime; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),Str_DateTime); static int prevDay = 0 ; int currDay = Str_DateTime.day; if (prevDay == currDay){ newDay = false ; } else if (prevDay != currDay){ Print ( "WE HAVE A NEW DAY WITH DATE " ,currDay); prevDay = currDay; newDay = true ; } return (newDay); }

这里，我们实现"isNewBar"和"isNewDay"函数，使MQL5中的午夜区间突破结合BOS策略与市场时间同步。在"isNewBar"函数中，我们通过静态变量"prevBars"结合iBars(_Symbol,_Period)函数记录K线数量，当新K线形成时返回true，触发价格更新逻辑。在"isNewDay"函数中，我们利用MqlDateTime结构体、 TimeToStruct (TimeCurrent)函数及静态变量"prevDay"检测新交易日。如果当前日期"currDay"发生变化，重置区间计算并通过Print函数记录日志。借助以上函数，我们可直接在OnTick事件处理器中定义策略逻辑。

void OnTick (){ static datetime midnight = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); static datetime sixAM = midnight + 6 * 3600 ; static datetime scanBarTime = sixAM + 1 * PeriodSeconds ( _Period ); static double midnight_price = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); static datetime validBreakTime_start = scanBarTime; static datetime validBreakTime_end = midnight + ( 6 + 5 ) * 3600 ; if (isNewDay()){ midnight = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); sixAM = midnight + 6 * 3600 ; scanBarTime = sixAM + 1 * PeriodSeconds ( _Period ); midnight_price = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); Print ( "Midnight price = " ,midnight_price, ", Time = " ,midnight); validBreakTime_start = scanBarTime; validBreakTime_end = midnight + ( 6 + 5 ) * 3600 ; maximum_price = - DBL_MAX ; minimum_price = DBL_MAX ; isHaveDailyRange_Prices = false ; isHaveRangeBreak = false ; isTakenTrade = false ; } }

这里，我们在OnTick函数中开发策略的核心逻辑——该函数是程序的主事件处理器，会在每个价格tick到来时执行。我们初始化静态变量以跟踪关键时间点：使用 iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 0) 将“midnight”作为当日零点时间；在"midnight"的基础上增加6小时（21,600秒）计算“sixAM”；通过PeriodSeconds (_Period)确定6点后的下一根K线时间"scanBarTime"；通过iClose函数获取零点收盘价并保存为“midnight_price”。我们还定义：将"validBreakTime_start"设置为"scanBarTime"，将"validBreakTime_end"设置为上午11点（零点加11小时），确保突破信号仅在该时段内有效。

当"isNewDay"函数检测到新交易日开始时，我们会更新这些时间变量以反映当日最新数据，确保区间计算始终基于当前交易日。通过iTime和iClose函数重置"midnight"、"sixAM"、"scanBarTime"和"midnight_price"，使用Print函数记录零点时间细节，以便调试。另外，我们重置"validBreakTime_start"和"validBreakTime_end"，定义新突破有效时间窗口，将"maximum_price"重置为-DBL_MAX、"minimum_price"重置为DBL_MAX，并且将布尔标识"isHaveDailyRange_Prices"、"isHaveRangeBreak"和"isTakenTrade"设为false，确保EA能重新计算午夜至6点的价格区间，持续监测新突破信号。至此，我们已经完成时间范围的计算逻辑验证。

if (isNewBar()){ datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime == scanBarTime && !isHaveDailyRange_Prices){ Print ( "WE HAVE ENOUGH BARS DATA FOR DOCUMENTATION. MAKE THE EXTRACTION" ); int total_bars = int ((sixAM - midnight)/ PeriodSeconds ( _Period ))+ 1 ; Print ( "Total Bars for scan = " ,total_bars); int highest_price_bar_index = - 1 ; int lowest_price_bar_index = - 1 ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<=total_bars ; i++){ double open_i = open(i); double close_i = close(i); double highest_price_i = (open_i > close_i) ? open_i : close_i; double lowest_price_i = (open_i < close_i) ? open_i : close_i; if (highest_price_i > maximum_price){ maximum_price = highest_price_i; highest_price_bar_index = i; maximum_time = time(i); } if (lowest_price_i < minimum_price){ minimum_price = lowest_price_i; lowest_price_bar_index = i; minimum_time = time(i); } } Print ( "Maximum Price = " ,maximum_price, ", Bar index = " ,highest_price_bar_index, ", Time = " ,maximum_time); Print ( "Minimum Price = " ,minimum_price, ", Bar index = " ,lowest_price_bar_index, ", Time = " ,minimum_time); isHaveDailyRange_Prices = true ; } }

当有新K线形成时（通过"isNewBar"函数检测），我们计算午夜至凌晨6点的价格区，使用iTime(_Symbol,_Period, 0)获取当前K线时间，存储于"currentBarTime"中。如果"currentBarTime"等于"scanBarTime"且"isHaveDailyRange_Prices"为false，则通过Print记录区间扫描启动；使用PeriodSeconds (_Period) 计算"total_bars" ，循环遍历K线，使用"open"和"close"函数找出最高/最低价格，并更新"maximum_price"、"minimum_price"、"maximum_time"、"minimum_time"及其索引。记录结果后将"isHaveDailyRange_Prices"设为true，即可启用突破监控。

为简化代码，此处直接调用预定义函数获取价格数据，具体如下：

double open( int index){ return ( iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double high( int index){ return ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double low( int index){ return ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double close( int index){ return ( iClose ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} datetime time( int index){ return ( iTime ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double high( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_bos){ return ( iHigh ( _Symbol ,tf_bos,index));} double low( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_bos){ return ( iLow ( _Symbol ,tf_bos,index));} datetime time( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_bos){ return ( iTime ( _Symbol ,tf_bos,index));}

我们通过定义辅助函数来高效获取价格和时间数据，分别定义"open"、"high"、"low"、"close"、"time"函数，各接收一个"index"参数，分别调用"iOpen"、iHigh、"iLow"、"iClose"、iTime，传入"_Symbol"与 _Period，返回指定K线索引对应的开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价或K线时间。

此外，我们还重载"high"、"low"和"time"函数，使其接受ENUM_TIMEFRAMES参数"tf_bos"，以便通过"iHigh"、"iLow"和"iTime"，配合_Symbol与"tf_bos"，获取用于BOS时间框架的最高价、最低价或K线时间。定义好区间后，让我们在图表上将其可视化。为此，我们还需定义一些附加的辅助函数。

void create_Rectangle( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, color clr){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ,time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ,time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } void create_Line( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, int width, color clr, string text){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_TREND , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ,time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ,time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); long scale = 0 ; if (! ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , 0 ,scale)){ Print ( "UNABLE TO GET THE CHART SCALE. DEFAULT OF " ,scale, " IS CONSIDERED" ); } int fontsize = 11 ; if (scale== 0 ){fontsize= 5 ;} else if (scale== 1 ){fontsize= 6 ;} else if (scale== 2 ){fontsize= 7 ;} else if (scale== 3 ){fontsize= 9 ;} else if (scale== 4 ){fontsize= 11 ;} else if (scale== 5 ){fontsize= 13 ;} string txt = " Right Price" ; string objNameDescr = objName + txt; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,fontsize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " +text); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_FONT , "Calibri" ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }

为了可视化价格区间，我们定义两个函数。在"create_Rectangle"函数中，我们通过绘制填充矩形来表示零点至凌晨6点的价格区间，支持自定义参数s "objName"、"time1"、"price1"、"time2"、"price2"和"clr"。我们首先通过ObjectFind函数检测图表（ID为0）中是否已存在同名对象，以避免重复绘制。

如果对象不存在，我们使用ObjectCreate创建矩形，类型为OBJ_RECTANGLE，并通过ObjectSetInteger设置OBJPROP_TIME、ObjectSetDouble设置"OBJPROP_PRICE"来定义坐标。随后用"ObjectSetInteger"开启"OBJPROP_FILL"填充，设置矩形颜色，并将"OBJPROP_BACK"设置为false确保其显示在前端，最后调用ChartRedraw更新图表。

在"create_Line"函数中，我们绘制一条带描述文本的趋势线，用于标记区间边界，参数包括"objName"、"time1"、"price1"、"time2"、"price2"、"width"、"clr"和"text"。先用"ObjectFind"确认线条不存在，再用"ObjectCreate"创建 OBJ_TREND 对象，并通过"ObjectSetInteger"与"ObjectSetDouble"设置坐标、线宽和颜色。为确保文本可读，我们用"ChartGetInteger"获取图表比例（失败时用"Print"记录），并据此动态调整字体大小（5-13）。

我们使用"ObjectCreate"创建名为"objNameDescr"的文本对象，类型为"OBJ_TEXT"，并通过"ObjectSetInteger"设置颜色、字体大小和左对齐锚点，再通过ObjectSetString设置字体为 "Calibri" 和价格文本，最后使用 "ChartRedraw"重绘图表。借助这些函数，我们即可在定义区间时调用。

create_Rectangle(RECTANGLE_PREFIX+ TimeToString (maximum_time),maximum_time,maximum_price,minimum_time,minimum_price, clrBlue ); create_Line(UPPER_LINE_PREFIX+ TimeToString (midnight),midnight,maximum_price,sixAM,maximum_price, 3 , clrBlack , DoubleToString (maximum_price, _Digits )); create_Line(LOWER_LINE_PREFIX+ TimeToString (midnight),midnight,minimum_price,sixAM,minimum_price, 3 , clrRed , DoubleToString (minimum_price, _Digits ));

我们通过调用"create_Rectangle"完成零点至凌晨6点价格区间的可视化：参数为"RECTANGLE_PREFIX+TimeToString(maximum_time)"、"maximum_time"、"maximum_price"、"minimum_time"、"minimum_price"和"clrBlue"，绘制标记区间的矩形。随后，我们两次调用"create_Line"：上轨线相关"UPPER_LINE_PREFIX+TimeToString(midnight)"、"midnight"、"maximum_price"、"sixAM"、线宽3、"clrBlack"、DoubleToString(maximum_price,_Digits)；下轨线 相关"LOWER_LINE_PREFIX"、"minimum_price"、"clrRed"，其余参数对应匹配。当前结果如下：

由图可见，我们已经成功可视化价格区间。接下来需要实现的功能是：在预设的时间范围内监测价格突破，并同步在图表上可视化。为此，我们需要编写一个自定义函数，专门用于在图表上绘制突破标识。

void drawBreakPoint( string objName, datetime time, double price, int arrCode, color clr, int direction){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,arrCode); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); if (direction > 0 ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP ); if (direction < 0 ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); string txt = " Break" ; string objNameDescr = objName + txt; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

这里，我们定义"drawBreakPoint"函数，用于在图表上直观地标记突破点。先通过ObjectFind检查对象是否存在，如果不存在，则使用参数"objName"、"time"、"price"、"arrCode"、"clr"和"direction"，并调用ObjectCreate创建类型为OBJ_ARROW箭头对象，通过 "ObjectSetInteger"设置箭头样式、颜色和固定字体大小12，并且根据"direction"将锚点设置为"ANCHOR_TOP"或"ANCHOR_BOTTOM"。

我们再用"ObjectCreate"与"OBJ_TEXT"创建文本标签"Break"，命名为"objNameDescr"，通过"ObjectSetInteger"与ObjectSetString设置颜色、字体大小，并依据方向选择锚点ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER或ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER。最后，调用"ChartRedraw"显示这些标记，确保突破点清晰可见。现在即可用此函数在图表上标注突破位。

double barClose = close( 1 ); datetime barTime = time( 1 ); if (barClose > maximum_price && isHaveDailyRange_Prices && !isHaveRangeBreak && barTime >= validBreakTime_start && barTime <= validBreakTime_end ){ Print ( "CLOSE Price broke the HIGH range. " ,barClose, " > " ,maximum_price); isHaveRangeBreak = true ; drawBreakPoint( TimeToString (barTime),barTime,barClose, 234 , clrBlack ,- 1 ); } else if (barClose < minimum_price && isHaveDailyRange_Prices && !isHaveRangeBreak && barTime >= validBreakTime_start && barTime <= validBreakTime_end ){ Print ( "CLOSE Price broke the LOW range. " ,barClose, " < " ,minimum_price); isHaveRangeBreak = true ; drawBreakPoint( TimeToString (barTime),barTime,barClose, 233 , clrBlue , 1 ); }

为检测并可视化有效突破，我们先通过"close(1)"获取前一根K线的收盘价到"barClose"，并用"time(1)"获取其时间到"barTime"。如果同时满足"barClose"大于"maximum_price"，"isHaveDailyRange_Prices"为true，"isHaveRangeBreak"为false，并且"barTime"在"validBreakTime_start"与"validBreakTime_end"之间，我们通过"Print"记录高位突破信息，设置"isHaveRangeBreak"为true，并且调用"drawBreakPoint"，参数为"TimeToString(barTime)"、"barClose", 箭头代码234、"clrBlack"和-1。

如果"barClose"小于"minimum_price"且其他条件相同，我们则记录低位突破，设置"isHaveRangeBreak"，并调用"drawBreakPoint"，箭头代码233、"clrBlue"和1。这样即可在图表上标注有效突破。我们使用MQL5预定义的箭头233和234，如下所示，您也可以换成自己喜欢的箭头样式。

程序运行后，输出结果如下：

由图可见，我们能够精准识别并可视化价格突破信号。接下来需要完成的任务是定义趋势结构转变和突破中断的判定逻辑。为此，我们需要编写一个函数，用于在图表上绘制已识别的关键拐点。

void drawSwingPoint( string objName, datetime time, double price, int arrCode, color clr, int direction){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,arrCode); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP );} if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM );} string text = "BoS" ; string objName_Descr = objName + text; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " +text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); } if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " +text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

我们通过实现"drawSwingPoint"函数来标记已识别的关键高低点。该函数使用这些参数："objName"、"time"、"price"、"arrCode"、"clr"和"direction"，我们先通过ObjectFind验证图表中是否已存在同名对象，确定不存在后，通过调用ObjectCreate并指定类型为 OBJ_ARROW绘制箭头，设置箭头样式、颜色及字体大小（如10），并根据"ANCHOR_TOP"（低点）和"ANCHOR_BOTTOM"（高点）锚定位置。我们还通过"ObjectCreate"创建"OBJ_TEXT"类型的文本标签"BoS"，通过"ObjectSetInteger"与"ObjectSetString"设置颜色、字体大小和锚点（ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER或ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER）。我们调用ChartRedraw来显示这些标记，突出关键的拐点。通过此函数，我们将继续构建拐点识别逻辑。

if (isHaveDailyRange_Prices){ static bool isNewBar_bos = false ; int currBars = iBars ( _Symbol ,timeframe_bos); static int prevBars = currBars; if (prevBars == currBars){isNewBar_bos = false ;} else if (prevBars != currBars){isNewBar_bos = true ; prevBars = currBars;} const int length = 4 ; int right_index, left_index; int curr_bar = length; bool isSwingHigh = true , isSwingLow = true ; static double swing_H = - 1.0 , swing_L = - 1.0 ; if (isNewBar_bos){ for ( int a= 1 ; a<=length; a++){ right_index = curr_bar - a; left_index = curr_bar + a; if ( (high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) <= high(right_index,timeframe_bos)) || (high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) < high(left_index,timeframe_bos)) ){ isSwingHigh = false ; } if ( (low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) >= low(right_index,timeframe_bos)) || (low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) > low(left_index,timeframe_bos)) ){ isSwingLow = false ; } } if (isSwingHigh){ swing_H = high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos); Print ( "WE DO HAVE A SWING HIGH @ BAR INDEX " ,curr_bar, " H: " ,high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)); drawSwingPoint( TimeToString (time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)),time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos),high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos), 77 , clrBlue ,- 1 ); } if (isSwingLow){ swing_L = low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos); Print ( "WE DO HAVE A SWING LOW @ BAR INDEX " ,curr_bar, " L: " ,low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)); drawSwingPoint( TimeToString (time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)),time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos),low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos), 77 , clrRed ,+ 1 ); } } }

一旦我们获取了日内价格（即已定义好日级价格区间），我们便用静态标识"isNewBar_bos"跟踪BOS时间框架的新K线，将当前iBars结合_Symbol和"timeframe_bos"获取的K线数与静态变量"prevBars"比较。如果出现新K线，则将"isNewBar_bos"设置为true并更新"prevBars"。

当"isNewBar_bos"为 true时，我们对索引为"curr_bar"（设置length = 4）的K线进行波段分析，用"right_index"与"left_index"分别检查其左右各"length"根K线，。通过"timeframe_bos"的"high"与"low"函数，比较当前K线的高/低是否分别为最高或最低，如果不符合则把"isSwingHigh"或"isSwingLow"设置为false。

如果"isSwingHigh"为true，则将价格存入"swing_H"，用"Print"记录，并调用"drawSwingPoint"，参数为"TimeToString"、K线时间、价格、箭头代码 77、"clrBlue"和-1；如果"isSwingLow"为true，则更新"swing_L"记录，并调用"drawSwingPoint"，参数为"clrRed"和+1。编译后，呈现如下效果：

由图可见，我们已标注出关键拐点。接下来需实现的功能是跟踪这些拐点的突破情况——即当价格有效突破拐点时，视为BOS。为了清晰可视化效果，我们需要编写以下自定义函数。

void drawBreakLevel( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, color clr, int direction){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ,time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ,time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 2 ); string text = "Break" ; string objName_Descr = objName + text; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text+ " " ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ); } if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text+ " " ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

我们已定义了"drawBreakLevel"函数，用于可视化BOS的关键价位。该函数的可视化逻辑与之前开发的标注函数类似，因此无需重复赘述具体实现细节。我们将调用此函数，以可视化支撑/阻力位。

double Ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double Bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); if (swing_H > 0 && Ask > swing_H){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ BUY SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING HIGH" ); int swing_H_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double high_sel = high(i,timeframe_bos); if (high_sel == swing_H){ swing_H_index = i; Print ( "BREAK HIGH FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_H_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), clrBlue ,- 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Buy( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Ask,minimum_price,maximum_price); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_H = - 1.0 ; return ; } if (swing_L > 0 && Bid < swing_L){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ SELL SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING LOW" ); int swing_L_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double low_sel = low(i,timeframe_bos); if (low_sel == swing_L){ swing_L_index = i; Print ( "BREAK LOW FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_L_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), clrRed ,+ 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Sell( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Bid,maximum_price,minimum_price); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_L = - 1.0 ; return ; }

这里，当出现有效突破信号时，我们实现自动执行交易订单的逻辑。我们通过SymbolInfoDouble和NormalizeDouble结合_Symbol和 _Digits，对交易品种的卖出价和买入价进行标准化处理，确保精度符合交易规则。

如果当前检测到的"swing_H"为正值，且当前卖出价超出高点价位，我们使用"Print"记录突破事件，通过"high"数组和"timeframe_bos"找出该波段高点的索引，调用"drawBreakLevel"结合TimeToString和"time"，标记突破水平位，如果当前未持仓（"isTakenTrade"为false），则通过"obj_Trade.Buy"以0.01手开仓买入，并设置止损价位"minimum_price"与止盈价位"maximum_price"，将"isTakenTrade"标记为 true（防止重复开仓），并重置"swing_H"值（清除已突破的拐点）。

如果"swing_L"为正值且当前买入价跌破低点价位，我们则记录日志，通过"low"找到该波段低点索引，调用"drawBreakLevel"标记突破水平位，通过"obj_Trade.Sell"开仓卖出，并重置"swing_L"值（清除已突破的拐点）。我们在每次交易后均以"return"退出，确保精准的BOS交易。以下是输出结果：

我们现已能够针对确认有效的交易形态自动开仓。然而，如果出现突破行情但未发生在既定区间内的情况，也就是价格从区间边界外发起突破。我们需要等待价格重新回至区间内，方可认定该突破为有效信号。为实现这一逻辑，需提取区间的最高价与最低价，并以此构建更严格的筛选条件，从而避免虚假突破信号的干扰。

if (swing_H > 0 && Ask > swing_H && swing_H <= maximum_price && swing_H >= minimum_price ){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ BUY SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING HIGH WITHIN RANGE" ); int swing_H_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double high_sel = high(i,timeframe_bos); if (high_sel == swing_H){ swing_H_index = i; Print ( "BREAK HIGH FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_H_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), clrBlue ,- 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Buy( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Ask, minimum_price,maximum_price ); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_H = - 1.0 ; return ; } if (swing_L > 0 && Bid < swing_L && swing_L <= maximum_price && swing_L >= minimum_price ){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ SELL SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING LOW WITHIN RANGE" ); int swing_L_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double low_sel = low(i,timeframe_bos); if (low_sel == swing_L){ swing_L_index = i; Print ( "BREAK LOW FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_L_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), clrRed ,+ 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Sell( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Bid, maximum_price,minimum_price ); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_L = - 1.0 ; return ; }

我们能够有效过滤虚假信号，并仅在确认有效的交易形态出现时开仓，从而成功实现了既定目标：识别、可视化并执行该策略。接下来需完成的工作是程序回测，相关内容将在下一章节详细阐述。





回测

经过全面回测后，我们得到以下结果：

回测图：

回测报告：





结论

综上所述，我们已成功开发了一款基于MQL5的EA，该系统实现了午夜区间突破结合BOS策略，通过当日关键拐点确认午夜区间内的突破信号，并自动执行交易。凭借精准的区间检测与可视化功能，您可以做进一步扩展，并定义更多策略，使其更加稳健，从而适应您的交易风格。

免责声明：本文仅用于教学目的。交易涉及重大财务风险，市场剧烈波动可能导致资金损失。在将此EA投入实盘交易前，务必进行全面回测并制定严谨的风险管理策略。

通过掌握这些技术，您可以提升算法交易能力，以更从容的姿态应对市场波动。祝您交易顺利！