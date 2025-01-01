ドキュメントセクション
RequestTypeTime

直近のリクエストで使用された注文の期限を取得します。

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  RequestTypeTime() const 

戻り値

直近のリクエストで使用された注文の期限（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME 列挙値)