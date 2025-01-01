DokumentationKategorien
RequestTypeTime

Erhält den Typ der Order nach Ablauf.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  RequestTypeTime() const

Rückgabewert

Typ der Order nach Ablauf (aus der Enumeration ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME), der in der letzten Abfrage verwendet war.