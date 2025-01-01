문서화섹션
지정된 매개변수가 있는 long 포지션 열기.

bool  Buy(
   double        volume,          // 포지션 볼륨
   const string  symbol=NULL,     // 기호
   double        price=0.0,       // 실행 가격
   double        sl=0.0,          // 손절매 가격
   double        tp=0.0,          // 이익 실현 가격
   const string  comment=""       // 코멘트
  \)

매개변수

볼륨

[in]  요청된 포지션 볼륨.

symbol=NULL

[in]  포지션 기호. 지정하지 않으면 현재 기호가 사용됩니다.

price=0.0

[in]  가격. 가격이 지정되지 않은 경우 현재 시장 호가가 사용됩니다.

sl=0.0

[in]  손절매 가격.

tp=0.0

[in]  이익 실현 가격.

comment=""

[in]  코멘트.

값 반환

구조 확인이 성공적이면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.

참고

Buy(...) 메서드가 성공적으로 완료되었다고 해서 반드시 거래 작업이 성공적으로 실행되는 것은 아닙니다. 다음을 사용하여 거래 요청 결과(거래 서버 반환 코드)를 확인해야 합니다: ResultRetcode()ResultDeal()에서 반환한 값.