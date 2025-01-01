문서화섹션
TextAdd

차트에 텍스트 추가.

X 및 Y 좌표로 작업하기 위한 버전

void  TextAdd(
   const int     x,               // X 좌표
   const int     y,               // Y 좌표
   const string  text,            // 텍스트
   const uint    clr,             // 색상
   const uint    alignment=0      // 정렬
  \)

CPoint 버전

void  TextAdd(
   const CPoint  &point,          // 점 좌표
   const string  text,            // 텍스트
   const uint    clr,             // 색상
   const uint    alignment=0      // 정렬
  \)

매개변수

x

[in]  X 좌표.

y

[in]  Y 좌표.

&point

[in]  점 좌표.

텍스트

[in]  텍스트.

clr

[in]  색상.

alignment=0

[in]  정렬.