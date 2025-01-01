TextAdd

Adds a text to a chart.

Version for working with X and Y coordinates

void TextAdd(

const int x,

const int y,

const string text,

const uint clr,

const uint alignment=0

)

Version for CPoint

void TextAdd(

const CPoint &point,

const string text,

const uint clr,

const uint alignment=0

)

Parameters

x

[in] X coordinate.

y

[in] Y coordinate.

&point

[in] Point coordinate.

text

[in] Text.

clr

[in] Color.

alignment=0

[in] Alignment.