DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicTextAdd 

TextAdd

Ajout d'un texte sur un graphique.

Version utilisant les coordonnées X et Y

void  TextAdd(
   const int     x,               // coordonnée X
   const int     y,               // coordonnée Y
   const string  text,            // texte
   const uint    clr,             // couleur
   const uint    alignment=0      // alignement
   )

Version avec CPoint

void  TextAdd(
   const CPoint  &point,          // coordonnée du point
   const string  text,            // texte
   const uint    clr,             // couleur
   const uint    alignment=0      // alignement
   )

Paramètres

x

[in]  Coordonnée X.

y

[in]  Coordonnée Y.

&point

[in]  Coordonnées du point.

text

[in]  Texte.

clr

[in]  Couleur.

alignment=0

[in]  Alignement.