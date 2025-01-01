DokumentationKategorien
TextAdd

Fügt einen Text auf den Chart hinzu.

Die Version für Operationen mit den X- und Y-Koordinaten

void  TextAdd(
   const int     x,               // X-Koordinate
   const int     y,               // Y-Koordinate
+   const string  text,            // Text
   const uint    clr,             // Farbe
   const uint    alignment=0      // Ausrichtung
   )

Die Version für CPoint

void  TextAdd(
   const CPoint  &point,          // Koordinate des Punktes
+   const string  text,            // Text
   const uint    clr,             // Farbe
   const uint    alignment=0      // Ausrichtung
   )

Parameter

x

[in]  X-Koordinate.

y

[in]  Y-Koordinate.

&point

[in]  Koordinate des Punktes.

text

[in]  Text.

clr

[in]  Farbe.

alignment=0

[in]  Ausrichtung.