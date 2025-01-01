ДокументацияРазделы
Добавляет текст на график.

Версия для работы с парой координат X и Y

void  TextAdd(
   const int     x,               // координата X
   const int     y,               // координата Y
   const string  text,            // текст
   const uint    clr,             // цвет
   const uint    alignment=0      // выравнивание
   )

Версия для CPoint

void  TextAdd(
   const CPoint  &point,          // координата точки
   const string  text,            // текст
   const uint    clr,             // цвет
   const uint    alignment=0      // выравнивание
   )

Параметры

x

[in]  Координата X.

y

[in]  Координата Y.

&point

[in]  Координата точки.

text

[in]  Текст.

clr

[in]  Цвет.

alignment=0

[in]  Выравнивание.