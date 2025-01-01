ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicTextAdd 

TextAdd

チャートにテキストを追加します。

X及びY座標での作業用のバージョン

void  TextAdd(
  const int    x,              // X座標
  const int    y,              // Y座標
  const string  text,            // テキスト
  const uint    clr,            // 色
  const uint    alignment=0      // 整列
  )

CPoint用のバージョン

void  TextAdd(
  const CPoint  &point,          // 点の座標
  const string  text,            // テキスト
  const uint    clr,            // 色
  const uint    alignment=0      // 整列
  )

パラメータ

x

[in]  X座標。

y

[in]  Y座標。

&point

[in]  点の座標。

text

[in]  テキスト。

clr

[in]  色。

alignment=0

[in]  整列。