MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicTextAdd 

TextAdd

将文本添加到图表。

使用X和Y坐标的版本

void  TextAdd(
   const int     x,               // X 坐标
   const int     y,               // Y 坐标
   const string  text,            // 文本
   const uint    clr,             // 颜色
   const uint    alignment=0      // 对齐
   )

CPoint 版本

void  TextAdd(
   const CPoint  &point,          // 点坐标
   const string  text,            // 文本
   const uint    clr,             // 颜色
   const uint    alignment=0      // 对齐
   )

参数

x

[in]  X 坐标。

y

[in]  Y 坐标。

&point

[in]  点坐标。

text

[in]  文本。

clr

[in]  颜色。

alignment=0

[in]  对齐。