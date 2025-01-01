DocumentazioneSezioni
Aggiunge un testo al chart.

Versione per lavorare con coordinate X e Y

void  TextAdd(
   const int     x,               // X coordinate
   const int     y,               // Y coordinate
   const string  text,            // testo
   const uint    clr,             // colore
   const uint    alignment=0      // allineamento
   )

Versione per CPoint

void  TextAdd(
   const CPoint  &point,          // coordinate del punto
   const string  text,            // testo
   const uint    clr,             // colore
   const uint    alignment=0      // allineamento
   )

Parametri

x

[in]  X coordinate.

y

[in]  Y coordinate.

&point

[in]  Coordinate del punto.

text

[in]  Text.

clr

[in]  Colore.

alignment=0

[in]  Allineamento.