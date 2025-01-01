DocumentaçãoSeções
Adiciona texto ao gráfico.

Versão para trabalhar com o par de coordenadas X e Y

void  TextAdd(
   const int     x,               // coordenada X
   const int     y,               // coordenada Y
   const string  text,            // texto
   const uint    clr,             // cor
   const uint    alignment=0      // alinhamento
   )

Versão para CPoint

void  TextAdd(
   const CPoint  &point,          // coordenada dos pontos
   const string  text,            // texto
   const uint    clr,             // cor
   const uint    alignment=0      // alinhamento
   )

Parâmetros

x

[in]  Coordenada X.

y

[in]  Coordenada Y.

&point

[in]  Coordenada do ponto.

text

[in]  Texto.

clr

[in]  Cor.

alignment=0

[in]  Alinhamento.