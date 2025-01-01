- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurvesTotal
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- GridAxisLineColor
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- SetDefaultParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- Width
TextAdd
Adiciona texto ao gráfico.
Versão para trabalhar com o par de coordenadas X e Y
|
void TextAdd(
Versão para CPoint
|
void TextAdd(
Parâmetros
x
[in] Coordenada X.
y
[in] Coordenada Y.
&point
[in] Coordenada do ponto.
text
[in] Texto.
clr
[in] Cor.
alignment=0
[in] Alinhamento.