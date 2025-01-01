DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicScaleX 

ScaleX

Scale the value by X axis.

virtual int  ScaleX(
   double  x      // value by X axis
   )

Parameters

x

[in]  Real value by X axis.

Return Value

A value in pixels.

Note

Scale a real value to pixels for displaying on the chart.