DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicScaleX 

ScaleX

Skaliert den Wert nach der X-Achse.

virtual int  ScaleX(
   double  x      // Wert an der X-Achse
   )

Parameter

x

[in]  Realer Wert an der X-Achse.

Rückgabewert

Wert in Pixel.

Hinweis

Skaliert den Wert in Pixel für Anzeige auf dem Chart.