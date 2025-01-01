DocumentaciónSecciones
ScaleX

Escala el valor en el eje X.

virtual int  ScaleX(
   double  x      // valor del eje X
   )

Parámetros

x

[in]  Valor real del eje X.

Valor devuelto

Valor en píxeles.

Nota

Escala el valor real en píxeles para la representación en el gráfico.