CGraphicScaleX 

ScaleX

按比例衡量X坐标轴的值。

virtual int  ScaleX(
   double  x      // X坐标轴的值
   )

参数

x

[in]  X坐标轴的真实值。

返回值

像素值。

注意

按像素调整显示在图表上的真实值。