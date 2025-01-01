DocumentazioneSezioni
ScaleX

Scala il valore per asse X.

virtual int  ScaleX(
   double  x      // valore per asse X
   )

Parametri

x

[in]  Valore reale per asse X.

Return Value

Il valore in pixel.

Nota

Scala un valore reale in pixel per la visualizzazione sul chart.