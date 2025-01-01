문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicScaleX 

ScaleX

X 축으로 값 스케일 조정.

virtual int  ScaleX(
   double  x      // X 축 값
  \)

매개변수

x

[in]  X 축 실수 값.

값 반환

값(픽셀).

참고

차트에 표시하기 위해 실제 값을 픽셀로 조정.