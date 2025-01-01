DocumentationSections
Redraw

Redessine le graphique.

bool  Redraw(
   const bool  rescale=false      // valeur du flag
   )

Paramètres

rescale=false

[in]  Le flag indiquant si un graphique doit être remis à l'échelle.

Valeur de Retour

true - en cas de succès, sinon - false.