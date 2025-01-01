DocumentazioneSezioni
Redraw

Ridisegna il chart.

bool  Redraw(
   const bool  rescale=false      // valore della flag
   )

Parametri

rescale=false

[in] La flag che indica se un grafico dovrebbe essere ridimensionato.

Return Value

true — riuscito, altrimenti — false.