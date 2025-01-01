文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicRedraw 

Redraw

重新绘制图表。

bool  Redraw(
   const bool  rescale=false      // 标识值
   )

参数

rescale=false

[in]  指明图表是否应该重新调整比例的标识。

返回值

true - 成功，否则 ― false。