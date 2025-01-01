DokumentationKategorien
Redraw

Zeichnet den Chart neu.

bool  Redraw(
   const bool  rescale=false      // Wert des Flags
   )

Parameter

rescale=false

[in]  Das Flag gibt an, ob der Chart neu skaliert werden muss.

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich - true, wenn nicht - false.