Redraw

차트를 다시 그리기.

bool  Redraw(
   const bool  rescale=false      // 플래그 값
  \)

매개변수

rescale=false

[in]  차트 스케일을 다시 조정해야 하는지 여부를 나타내는 플래그.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.