DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos científicosCGraphicRedraw 

Redraw

Redesenha o gráfico.

bool  Redraw(
   const bool  rescale=false      // valor do sinalizador
   )

Parâmetros

rescale=false

[in]  Sinalizador que indica se é necessário redimensionar o gráfico.

Valor de retorno

true no caso de sucesso, caso contrário false.