MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicRedraw 

Redraw

チャートを再描画します。

bool  Redraw(
  const bool  rescale=false      // フラグ値
  ）

パラメータ

rescale=false

[in]  チャートを再スケーリングするかどうかを示すフラグ

戻り値

成功の場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalse