Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicRedraw 

Redraw

Redibuja el gráfico.

bool  Redraw(
   const bool  rescale=false      // valor de la bandera
   )

Parámetros

rescale=false

[in]  bandera que indica si hay que aplicar el reescalado del gráfico.

Valor devuelto

true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, false.