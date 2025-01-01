DocumentationSections
CurveRemoveByName

Supprime une courbe par son nom spécifié.

bool  CurveRemoveByName(
   const string  name      // nom de la courbe
   )

Paramètres

name

[in]  Nom de la courbe à supprimer.

Valeur de Retour

true – en cas de succès, sinon – false.