DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicCurveRemoveByName 

CurveRemoveByName

Elimina una curva según el nombre establecido.

bool  CurveRemoveByName(
   const string  name      // nombre de la curva
   )

Parámetros

name

[in]  Nombre de la curva que se debe eliminar.

Valor devuelto

true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, false.