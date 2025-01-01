DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Scientific Charts CGraphic CurveRemoveByName 

CurveRemoveByName

Remove a curve by a specified name.

bool  CurveRemoveByName(
   const string  name      // curve name
   )

Parameters

name

[in]  Name of the curve to be removed.

Return Value

true — successful, otherwise — false.