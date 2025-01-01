문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicCurveRemoveByName 

CurveRemoveByName

지정된 이름으로 곡선을 제거.

bool  CurveRemoveByName(
   const string  name      // 곡선 이름
  \)

매개변수

name

[in]  제거할 곡선 이름.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.