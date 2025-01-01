DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicCurveRemoveByName 

CurveRemoveByName

Rimuove una curva da un nome specificato.

bool  CurveRemoveByName(
   const string  name      // nome curva
   )

Parametri

name

[in] Nome della curva da rimuovere.

Return Value

true — successo, altrimenti — false.